Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe" special report. The report replaces that of the same name dated 8 April 2011. The special report has undergone no material changes and no ratings are expected to be affected by the update.

The report identifies characteristics of junior debt in a borrower's capital structure that would lead to the exclusion of HoldCo PIK (payment-in-kind) loans or notes and shareholder loans from leverage calculation when determining a rated entity's or its group's relative probability of default, as reflected in the relevant Issuer Default Rating.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe

here