(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Title Insurance (U.S.) here CHICAGO, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report titled 'U.S. Title Insurance Industry Sector Credit Factors'. It replaces the report of the same name dated Jan. 23, 2013. No ratings are expected to be affected by this update. The new report includes an adjustment to Fitch's title insurance financial leverage ratio medians (see page 5). The change was made to be consistent with other insurance segments. These sector-specific credit factors supplement Fitch's 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Jan. 11, 2013, which details the agency's overarching approach to rating insurance. It is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The updated report does not offer a formula to derive a notch-specific rating for U.S. title insurance companies. Such an approach is inconsistent with Fitch's 'Insurance Rating Methodology', in which weighting of different credit factors is dynamic and based on the judgment of a rating committee. Contact: Gerry Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.