Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Title Insurance (U.S.)
here
CHICAGO, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report titled 'U.S.
Title Insurance Industry Sector Credit Factors'. It replaces the
report of the
same name dated Jan. 23, 2013. No ratings are expected to be
affected by this
update.
The new report includes an adjustment to Fitch's title insurance
financial
leverage ratio medians (see page 5). The change was made to be
consistent with
other insurance segments.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement Fitch's
'Insurance Rating
Methodology', dated Jan. 11, 2013, which details the agency's
overarching
approach to rating insurance. It is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
The updated report does not offer a formula to derive a
notch-specific rating
for U.S. title insurance companies. Such an approach is
inconsistent with
Fitch's 'Insurance Rating Methodology', in which weighting of
different credit
factors is dynamic and based on the judgment of a rating
committee.
Contact:
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
