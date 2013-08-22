Aug 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded 1 class and affirmed 16 classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial
Mortgage Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2005-C17. A detailed list
of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade is due to an increase in credit enhancement as a result of paydown
and defeasance. Additionally the pool has experienced stable to improved cash
flow performance.
Fitch modeled losses of 4.1% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the
original pool balance total 4%, including $31.9 million (1.2% of the original
pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 29 loans (26.6%)
as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes eight specially serviced assets
(5.3%).
As of the August 2013 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced by 30.4% to $1.9 billion from $2.72 billion at issuance. Per
the servicer reporting, 28 loans (19.3% of the pool) are defeased. Interest
shortfalls are currently affecting classes L through P.
The largest contributor to expected losses is a 175,209 square foot (sf) office
property located in Phoenix, AZ (1.1% of the pool). The loan transferred to
special servicing in February 2010 for imminent maturity default and became real
estate owned (REO) in September 2010. The special servicer reports that the
property's occupancy was 48% as of April 2013, which has improved from 32% as of
July 2011.
The next largest contributor to expected losses is a 169,334 (sf) grocery
anchored retail center located in Las Vegas, NV (1.4%). The loan transferred to
special servicer in March 2010 for monetary default and became REO in January
2011. The special servicer reports the property's current occupancy is 84%. The
special servicer is trying to stabilize the property's occupancy at 90% and will
look to dispose of the asset late in 2014.
The third largest contributor to expected losses is a 96,500 sf office property
located in Falls Church, VA (0.8%). The loan transferred to special servicing
after the property's sole tenant vacated the property in June 2012. The property
became REO in January 2013 and the special servicer is focused on leasing the
property. The special servicer reports the current occupancy is 8.4%.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The majority of the pool has Stable Rating Outlooks as performance remains
stable to improving. The Positive Rating Outlook on class C is based on a
stronger credit enhancement relative to its rating; with continued paydown and
stable performance future upgrades are possible. Although credit enhancement is
increasing to classes D and E, rating upgrades are not warranted due to
potential for eroding credit enhancement should losses be greater than expected
as the lower classes have thinner tranches. Additionally, 20.4% of the portfolio
is maturing in the next 24 months.
Fitch upgrades the following class:
--$74.9 million class B to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive.
Fitch affirms the following classes, revises Outlook and assigns Recovery
Estimates (REs) as indicated:
--$247.4 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$57 million class A-PB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.1 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$187.2 million class A-J at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$23.8 million class C at 'Asf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;
--$47.6 million class D at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$27.2 million class E at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$27.2 million class F at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$30.6 million class G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$37.4 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 45%;
--$6.8 million class J at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$10.2 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$13.6 million class L at 'CCsf'; RE 0%;
--$6.8 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$6.8 million class N at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$6.8 million class O at 'Csf'; RE 0%.
The class A-1, A-2 and A-3 certificates have paid in full. Fitch does not rate
the class P certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the
interest-only class X-P and X-C certificates.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions
is available in the Dec. 18, 2012 report, 'U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS
Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports