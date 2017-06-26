(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on four
Greek covered bonds programmes issued by Alpha Bank AE (Alpha,
RD/RD/ccc),
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG, RD/RD/ccc) and Piraeus Bank
S.A. (Piraeus,
RD/RD/ccc) as follows:
- Alpha's mortgage covered bonds upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC+';
Stable Outlook
assigned
- NBG's mortgage covered bonds Programme I (NBG I) affirmed at
'B-'; Outlook
Stable
- NBG's mortgage covered bonds Programme II (NBG II) affirmed at
'B-'; Outlook
Stable
- Piraeus's mortgage covered bonds affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
Stable
The rating actions follow the upgrade of the Viability Ratings
(VR) of Alpha,
NBG and Piraeus to 'ccc' from 'f' on 19 June 2017 (see Fitch
Affirms Greek
Banks' IDRs at RD; Upgrades VRs available at
www.fitchratings.com) and the full
periodic review of the programmes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Country Ceiling and VRs
The ratings of the covered bonds issued under the programmes are
capped by
Greece's Country Ceiling of 'B-'. At the same time, the 'B-'
represents the
rating floor for the programmes resulting from the VRs, as
adjusted by the
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplifts, and it is achievable
irrespective of the
levels of over-collateralisation (OC). Following the upgrade of
the banks' VRs
to 'ccc' from 'f', the starting point for the analysis is the
'ccc' VR in
accordance with Fitch's Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.
IDR Uplift
Greek covered bonds are eligible for a maximum IDR uplift of two
notches. The
unchanged IDR uplift of two notches reflects that the issuers'
Long-Term IDRs
are not support-driven (neither institutional nor by the
sovereign) as well as a
low risk of under-collateralisation at the point of resolution.
This is based on
Fitch's assessment on the Greek legal framework, the presence of
an asset
monitor, asset eligibility criteria and minimum legal and
contractual levels of
OC, as applicable.
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
The PCU is unchanged for all the programmes: six notches for NBG
I and eight
notches for NGB II, Alpha's and Piraeus's programmes due to the
structural
mechanisms that are in place to protect against cash flow
mismatches between
assets and liabilities.
While NBG I has a soft bullet amortisation profile of the
liabilities with a
12-months principal maturity extension, NGB II, Alpha and
Piraeus covered bonds
envisage a conditional pass-through feature that implies the
covered bonds can
amortise in line with the cover assets upon the extension of
their principal
maturity date. Moreover, each programme includes a liquidity
reserve that covers
at least three-month interest due on the covered bonds and
senior expenses.
Recovery Uplift
The covered bonds are eligible for a recovery uplift as they are
secured by
standard Greek residential mortgage loans and therefore capable
of generating at
least good recovery prospects. NBG I, NBG II and Piraeus's
programme are
assigned a three-notch recovery uplift as the 25% OC Fitch
relies on compensates
for credit losses modelled in a stress scenario corresponding to
the covered
bonds' rating (7%, 14% and 14.3%, respectively). Alpha programme
is assigned a
one-notch recovery uplift as its relied-upon OC of 5.26% does
not offset the
8.4% credit loss in the 'B-' rating scenario.
The PCU and recovery uplift assigned to each covered bond
programme are not a
driver of the covered bonds ratings, as they are constrained by
the 'B-'
sovereign Country Ceiling.
ALPHA
Alpha's covered bonds are rated 'B-', two notches above the
bank's VR of 'ccc'.
This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an
unchanged PCU of
eight notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The maximum
legal asset
percentage (AP) of 95% (5.26% equivalent OC) which Fitch relies
upon in its
analysis is in line with the 'B-' breakeven AP. The agency has
assigned a Stable
Outlook to Alpha's covered bonds, reflecting a stable cover pool
composition.
NBG
NBG I and NBG II covered bonds are rated 'B-', two notches above
the bank's VR
of 'ccc', based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an
unchanged PCU of
six and eight notches, respectively, and a recovery uplift of
three notches. The
80% contractual AP of both programmes (25% equivalent OC) which
Fitch relies
upon in its analysis provides more protection than the 95% 'B-'
breakeven AP.
The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects a stable cover
pool composition
and the cushion provided by the committed OC against the 95%
'B-' breakeven AP.
PIRAEUS
Piraeus' covered bonds are rated 'B-', two notches above the
bank's VR of 'ccc'.
This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an
unchanged PCU of
eight notches and a recovery uplift of three notches. The
contractual AP of 80%
which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection
than the 95%
'B-' breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects a stable
cover pool composition and the cushion provided by the committed
OC against the
95% 'B-' breakeven AP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Greece's Country Ceiling could affect the rating of
all Greek covered
bonds programmes. In particular and all else being equal, a
higher sovereign
Country Ceiling would trigger an upgrade by one notch for all
programmes,
factoring in the good recovery prospects, irrespective of the
level of Fitch's
relied-upon over-collateralisation.
If the Country Ceiling is upgraded by two notches or more, the
covered bond
ratings could be upgraded correspondingly as long as the
relied-upon OC of each
programme is enough to compensate for the stresses commensurated
with the
Country Ceiling level.
Alpha Bank AE's covered bonds ratings are vulnerable to a
one-notch downgrade if
the bank's VR is downgraded to 'cc' or below, all else being
equal.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sara De Novellis (Alpha, Piraeus)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6,
20123 Milan
Alessandro Bosello (NBG I and NBG II)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 278
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6,
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Alessandro Bosello (Alpha, Piraeus)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 278
Roberto Del Ragno (NBG I and NBG II)
Director
+39 02 879 087 206
Committee Chairperson
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 917 025 774
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
