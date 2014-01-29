(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of two Bella
Trust Series and four Bella Trust No. 2 Series transactions. The rating actions
are listed at the end of this commentary.
Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-2 and Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2012-1 are
securitisations of automotive and equipment loan receivables, while the
remaining Bella Trust No. 2 Series and Bella Trust Series are securitisations of
automotive loan receivables only, all of which are originated by Capital Finance
Australia Limited (CFAL).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the transactions are able to cover
future losses with available excess income. All of the transactions have
experienced losses in line with, or lower than, Fitch estimates at closing, and
have been covered by excess spread. The rating actions also reflect Fitch's view
that, in line with expectations of Australia's economic conditions, available
credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the notes' current ratings.
As of the payment date in December 2013, the Bella Trust Series 2010-1 notes had
amortised by 88% and CE available to noteholders had increased by 3.3x since
closing in July 2010. Collateral characteristics had not changed materially
since closing, and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD7,201,583, or 1.19% of
the initial collateral balance, as at 30 November 2013, less than Fitch's base
case estimate.
As of the payment date in December 2013, the Bella Trust Series 2010-2 notes had
amortised by 83% and CE available to noteholders had increased by 2.9x since
closing in December 2010. Collateral characteristics had not changed materially
since closing and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD6,579,370, or 1.3% of the
initial collateral balance, as at 30 November 2013, less than Fitch's base case
estimate.
As of the payment date in December 2013, the Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-1
notes had amortised by 74% and CE available to noteholders had increased by 2.5x
since closing in June 2011. Collateral characteristics had not changed
materially since closing and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD5,147,671, or
0.94% of the initial collateral balance, as at 30 November 2013, less than
Fitch's base case estimate.
As of the payment date in December 2013, the Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-2
notes had amortised by 77% and CE available to noteholders had increased by 2.6x
since closing in September 2011. Collateral characteristics had not changed
materially since closing and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD6,393,246, or
0.94% of the initial collateral balance, as at 30 November 2013, less than
Fitch's base case estimate.
As of the payment date in December 2013, the Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-3
notes had amortised by 61.9% and CE available to noteholders had increased by
2.2x since closing in December 2011. Collateral characteristics had not changed
materially since closing and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD6,208,005, or
1.1% of the initial collateral balance, as at 30 November 2013, less than
Fitch's base case estimate.
As of the payment date in December 2013, the Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2012-1
notes had amortised by 58% and CE available to noteholders had increased by 2.2x
since closing in May 2012. Collateral characteristics had not changed materially
since closing and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD2,897,585, or 0.65% of
the initial collateral balance, as at 30 November 2013, also less than Fitch's
base case estimate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All the Bella transactions have been building CE, which is largely driven by
asset performance, positive excess spread and the low cost of the subordinated
notes. Fitch has analysed default scenarios for each Bella transaction, above
and beyond current rating levels, and concludes that each has adequate
subordination and excess spread to absorb any significant potential losses. The
agency therefore believes that the possibility of performance-driven downgrades
is remote. Although performance remains strong, the underlying assets remain
susceptible to economic shocks while the CE provided by the lower notes is
controlled by pro rata mechanisms, meaning prospects for upgrades remain
limited.
INITIAL KEY RATING DRIVERS
The final ratings and outlooks assigned to the notes are based on: the quality
of the collateral; the CE provided by the respective subordinate notes; a strong
flow of excess spread; the liquidity reserve account sized at 1.0% of the
invested amount of the notes at closing funded by issue proceeds, the interest
rate swap arrangements the trustee has entered into; and CFAL's underwriting and
servicing capabilities. The ratings on the Class B, C, D and E notes are based
on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes except their CE levels.
INITIAL RATING SENSITIVITIES
The unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch'€™s base case,
and would likely result in a decline in CE and remaining loss-coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note ratings susceptible
to potential negative rating actions, depending on the extent of the decline in
coverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bella Trust Series 2010-1:
AUD27.4m Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD10.2m Class B affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD2m Class C upgraded to a€˜Asfa€™ from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD4m Class D affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD8m Class E affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
Bella Trust Series 2010-2:
AUD97.7m Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD37.5m Class B affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD7m Class C upgraded to a€˜Asfa€™ from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD4m Class D affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD7m Class E affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-1:
GBP52.4m Class A2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD77m Class A2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD53.5m Class B affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD16.9m Class C affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable;
AUD4.2m Class D affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD10.4m Class E affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-2:
AUD177.7m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD75.9m Class B affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD19.4m Class C affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable;
AUD5.5m Class D affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD14.4m Class E affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-3:
GBP64.3m Class A2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD142.8m Class A2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD58m Class B affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD18.2m Class C affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD4.5m Class D affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD10.8m Class E affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
Class A1 was paid in full in May 2012.
Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2012-1:
USD100.8m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD57.7m Class B affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD8.7m Class C affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD10m Class D affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD4.5m Class E affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
A comparison of the transactiona€™s representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset class is available
by accessing the reports and/or links given under Related Research below.