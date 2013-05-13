(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded two Mobius notes and affirmed
the other three rated notes. The notes were issued by BNY Trust Company of
Australia Limited in its capacity as trustee of the Mobius Trusts. Both Mobius
transactions are securitisations of Australian non-conforming residential
mortgages. The rating actions are as follows:
Mobius NCM 03 Trust (NCM 03):
AUD10.7m Class D (AU300MOB2051) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD6.6m Class E (AU300MOB2069) upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable
Mobius NCM-04 Trust (NCM 04):
AUD7.6m Class D (AU3FN0000907) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.6m Class E (AU3FN0000915) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.7m Class F (AU3FN0000923) upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The upgrades reflect Fitch's view that the credit quality and performance of the
loans in the respective collateral pools have improved and that the possibility
of the notes defaulting has reduced.
As at end-March 2013, NCM 03's total 30+ days arrears stood at 10.15%, down from
13.22% at the last rating action in May 2012. Of the loans, 4.91% were in
arrears by 90+ days.
NCM 04's total 30+ days arrears stood at 24.09% with 19.67% of loans in arrears
by 90+ days. The balance in arrears was little changed over the 12 months to
March 2013, although the percentage remained high as the pool size decreases.
Moreover, credit enhancement has significantly built up, as few defaults have
occurred over the 12 months to March 2013. The servicer, Pepper Australia Pty
Ltd, has significantly reduced or cleared long-dated arrears since 2009.
Both transactions feature an excess spread reserve that provides additional
credit enhancement if excess income becomes insufficient to reimburse any
principal charge-offs. As at end-April 2013, the balance of this reserve was
zero for NCM 03 and AUD3.5m for NCM 04. NCM 03 experienced a loss of AUD1.06m in
September 2011 that depleted the then balance of the reserve account
(AUD715,000) and resulted in a charge-off on the class F notes. Currently the
Class F has outstanding charge-offs of AUD192,657.
Since closing, 138 and 169 loans have been foreclosed in NCM 03 and NCM 04
respectively, resulting in cumulative losses of AUD23.9m and AUD27.3m. Three
loans defaulted over the 12 months to March 2013 in NCM 03, six in NCM 04.
Losses have been mainly charged off against the lower rated notes and where
excess income has been insufficient to reimburse the charge-offs, amounts were
drawn from the excess spread reserve.
Credit enhancement has significantly built up since closing as the transaction
has amortised. Since closing, overcollateralisation has slightly built up as the
capitalised interest charges of the loans in arrears have been covered by excess
spread when loan principal has been written off.
Rating Sensitivities
As the mortgage portfolios reduce in size, the risk of principal losses
resulting from the concentrated default of large loans becomes the primary
driver of Fitch's analysis. Although, NCM 03's class E notes and NCM-04's class
F notes have been upgraded, their ratings remain sensitive to on-going changes
in arrears, default and expenses.