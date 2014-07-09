(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Nova
Kreditna Banka
Maribor (NKBM) and Nova Ljubljanska Banka's (NLB) Viability
Ratings (VR) to 'b'
from 'b-', and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
The banks'
support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been
affirmed at
'BB-' with Negative Outlooks.
At the same time, Fitch has maintained Abanka Vipa's (Abanka)
'B-' Long-term IDR
on RWP pending further expected recapitalisation measures by the
Slovenian
government. Banka Koper's Long-term IDR has been affirmed at
'BBB', reflecting
support from the bank's 100% owner, Intesa San Paolo
(BBB+/Stable). A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NKBM AND NLB's VRs
The upgrades of NLB and NKBM's VRs follow Fitch's review of the
impact of state
aid measures (see "Fitch Upgrades VRs of 3 Slovenian Banks; on
Rating Watch
Positive" dated 23 December 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). In
particular, the
upgrades reflect the banks' increased loss absorption capacity
following their
recapitalisation by the Slovenian government in December 2013.
The VRs are also
supported by the banks' comfortable liquidity positions.
However, the ratings
are constrained by the banks' still weak asset quality and
expected subdued
performance.
At end-1Q14, NKBM's and NLB's impaired loans ratios, defined by
Fitch as loans
in regulatory categories C, D and E, stood at 47% and 41%,
respectively. Loans
overdue by 90 days or more stood at 28% at NKBM and 18.6% at
NLB. The still high
levels of problem exposures after the transfers of bad assets to
the state-owned
Bad Asset Management Company (BAMC) in December 2013 reflect the
fact that some
impaired loans were not eligible for transfer (such as loans
originated after
September 2012 or below EUR500,000) and banks' decisions to work
out some
eligible exposures themselves. In Fitch's view, any improvement
in asset quality
is likely to be slow given moderate growth prospects for the
economy and high
levels of corporate debt. However, the agency believes a further
marked increase
in impaired loan recognition as a result of the 2014 Asset
Quality Review or
Stress Tests is unlikely, given the review which the banks were
subjected to in
2013.
NKBM and NLB's Tier 1 ratios were 19.4% and 16%, respectively,
at end-1Q14.
Fitch calculates that at that date the banks could have
increased specific
reserve coverage of impaired loans to 67% from 45% (NKBM), and
to 63% from 51%
(NLB) before their Tier 1 ratios would have fallen to 10%. This
represents
significant loss absorption capacity in the agency's view,
although the banks'
solvency could still come under pressure in case of weak
recoveries on impaired
exposures and/or a moderate further increase in bad debts.
The banks' internal capital generation capacity is likely to be
modest at best
as a result of revenue and asset quality pressures in the
difficult operating
environment. The banks' annualised 1Q14 pre-impairment profit
was equal to 1.5%
(NLB) and 1.6% (NKBM) of average assets, although interest
income accrued but
not received in cash was moderate, suggesting reasonable quality
of reported
revenues. Both banks expect limited (but positive) net income
for 2014 as
pre-impairment results will largely be channelled into
strengthening loan
provisions.
Liquidity buffers are robust representing over one-third of
total assets at
end-1Q14 at both banks, and comfortably covered both banks'
refinancing needs to
end-2015. NLB's and NKBM's improved liquidity positions partly
reflect the
ECB-eligible debt securities (issued by the BAMC and guaranteed
by the Slovenian
sovereign), which they received in return for transferred
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NKBM AND NLB's VRs
Renewed deterioration in asset quality, and hence solvency of
the banks could
put the VRs under downward pressure. Upgrades would likely
require significant
progress with work outs of problem loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ABANKA'S IDRS AND VR
Abanka's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength, as reflected
in its VR. The
RWP on these ratings reflects expected improvements in the
bank's asset quality
and solvency following completion of the planned second stage of
the bank's
recapitalisation by the Slovenian government. This will include
a further equity
injection and the transfer of problem assets to the BAMC, which
Fitch
understands are likely to be completed in 3Q14.
The agency calculates that the bank's pro-forma (post BAMC
transfer) impaired
loans ratio should fall to about 30% (end-2013: 60%), assuming a
transfer of
about EUR1bn gross bad debts. The Tier 1 capital ratio should
exceed 20%
(end-2013: 9%) assuming about EUR240m capital injection
(initially agreed with
the European Commission). Consequently, the bank should be able
to increase
specific reserve coverage of impaired loans to around 75%
before its Tier 1
capital ratio level would breach 10%. Performance and liquidity
metrics are
likely to be broadly in line with those of NLB and NKBM, in
Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: ABANKA'S IDRS AND VR
If the support measures go through as currently planned, Fitch
is likely to
upgrade Abanka's VR to 'b+' and its Long-term IDR to 'B+'. The
higher VR,
relative to NLB and NKBM, would reflect the bank's significantly
better loss
absorption capacity, reflected in a somewhat lower impaired
loans ratio, a
higher capital ratio and greater ability to provision problem
exposures. Any
subsequent changes to the bank's ratings would likely be driven
by trends in
asset quality, capital and performance ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: IDRS (NLB, NKBM), SUPPORT
RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (NLB, NKBM, ABANKA)
The Long-term IDRs of NKBM and NLB and Support Ratings (SR) and
Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of NKBM, NLB and Abanka continue to be driven by
potential support
from the Slovenian authorities. This reflects their full state
ownership,
systemic importance (somewhat lower for Abanka) and their
current restructuring
in accordance with state aid procedures.
The Negative Outlooks on NKBM's and NLB's Long-term IDRs reflect
the likelihood
of their SRs and SRFs being respectively downgraded to '5' and
revised downwards
to 'No Floor' within the next one to two years. Consequently,
both banks'
Long-term IDRs will most likely be downgraded to the level of
their VRs. This is
based on further progress being made in implementing the
legislative and
practical aspects of enabling effective bank resolution
frameworks, which is
likely to reduce implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU.
This is likely
to occur through national implementation of the provisions of
the Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (see Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU
State-sponsored
Banks to Negative on Weakening Support, dated 26 March 2014 and
Rating Paths for
EU State-Sponsored Banks, dated 14 April 2014, all available at
www.fitchratings.com).
NKBM's and NLB's IDRs, SRs and SRFs, and Abanka's SRF, could
also be revised in
case of their privatisation, which is embedded in their
restructuring plans
approved by the European Commission (approval is still pending
in the case of
Abanka). Fitch understands that NKBM is more likely to be put up
for sale first.
However a divestment of the sovereign's stake in any state-owned
bank is likely
to be challenging in the near term, due to the ongoing
restructuring process at
the banks and the only fragile economic recovery in Slovenia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BK's VR
The affirmation of BK's 'bb' VR reflects the bank's adequate
capitalisation,
only moderate asset quality problems and deposit growth, which
has strengthened
the bank's funding and liquidity. The VR also reflects the
bank's superior risk
management framework, credit underwriting and corporate
governance compared with
peers, in part due to its ownership by Intesa.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BK's VR
There is still some downside risk to the VR in light of the weak
and uncertain
operating environment in Slovenia, particularly in view of the
bank's
significant single-name concentrations. BK's VR could be
downgraded in the event
of a material deterioration in asset quality that erodes
capital. An upgrade of
the VR is unlikely in the foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BK'S IDRS AND SUPPORT
RATING
The affirmation of BK's Long-term IDR at 'BBB' and Support
Rating at '2'
reflects Fitch's view that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa;
BBB+/Stable) will
continue to have a strong propensity to support its subsidiaries
in the Central
and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, notwithstanding its primary
focus on the
Italian market.
The revision of the Outlook on BK's Long-term IDR to Stable from
Negative
mirrors the rating action on Intesa (see "Fitch Affirms Five
Large Italian
Banks" dated 13 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The upgrade
of BK's
Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3' also reflects the change in
Outlook on Intesa,
and the strength of potential support from the parent,
underpinned by the
latter's own robust liquidity.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-' Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from b-', removed from RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Nova Ljubljanska Banka
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-' Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from b-', removed from RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-'
Abanka:
Long-Term IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWP
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b-', maintained on RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
Banka Koper:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
