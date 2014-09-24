(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Yorkshire Building Society's (Yorkshire) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) to 'A-'/'F1'/'a-' from 'BBB+'/'F2'/'bbb+' and Skipton Building Society's (Skipton) Long- and Short-term IDRs and VR to 'BBB'/'F2'/'bbb' from 'BBB-'/'F3'/'bbb-'. The Outlook of Skipton's IDR has been revised to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Leeds Building Society's (Leeds) Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2'. Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Coventry Building Society (Coventry) at 'A'; Leeds at 'A-'; Principality Building Society (Principality) at 'BBB+' and Newcastle Building Society (Newcastle) at 'BB+'. Except for Skipton, the Outlooks on all IDRs are Stable. The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all these building societies have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The six building societies are all mutual mortgage lenders in the UK: their lending is heavily focussed on prime residential mortgage loans and their funding is mostly obtained from customers in the form of saving deposits. Over the past year, they have all benefited from cheaper funding costs, from a gradual improvement in the UK operating environment, and from a recovery in the housing market. The Long-term IDRs of the societies are all driven by the intrinsic strength, as indicated by their VRs, and range from 'A' for Coventry to 'BB+' for Newcastle. In Fitch's opinion, variations in risk appetite, asset quality and management of net interest margins are the key rating differentiators between these societies. Although profit maximisation is not their goal, societies have all reported an improvement in performance, albeit from a low base. Profitability therefore remains moderate in most cases, given low business/product diversification. Improved performance has stemmed mostly from a marked reduction in customer and wholesale funding costs, itself driven largely by the secondary effects of the government's funding for lending scheme (FLS). As a result net interest margins have widened across the sector despite a continued low base rate environment. Wider margins have been complemented by volume growth and lower loan impairment charges, due to improving confidence in the sector, falling unemployment, and rising house prices. On the other hand, non-interest expenses have seen pressure from the increasing costs of compliance. New regulations, in the form of the Retail Distribution Review and the Mortgage Market Review, are likely to continue to have a negative impact on both revenues and costs. Liquidity at all these building societies has built up following the crisis and is generally seen as a rating strength. Liquidity in the system (whether on-balance sheet or through the extensive contingency liquidity facilities made available by the Bank of England) is deemed to be strong. The Short-term IDRs of the societies have therefore been assigned at the higher of the two options available under Fitch's correspondence table under its rating criteria. Capital ratios are sound and improving. Most of these societies continue to report under the standardised method for credit risk and thus allocate ample capital against residential mortgage loans. Leverage at these societies is therefore also generally viewed as moderate. YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Yorkshire's rating upgrade takes into account its diminishing risk profile as it progresses with the consolidation of the various acquisitions it has made since the crisis. The acquisitions of Chelsea Building Society (2010), Norwich and Peterborough Building Society (2011) and the savings and mortgage business of Egg (October 2011) raised the society's operational risk and costs, but Fitch believes that control over this risk is now adequate. The society's risk appetite is fairly conservative, with a focus on low-risk prime residential mortgage lending and while its book contains a small exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) and specialist loans, the agency considers the risk on these as manageable. Yorkshire is more exposed than some of its higher-rated peers to higher loans-to-values (LTVs) and while its arrears and impaired loans ratio have improved considerably over the past four years, they have stabilised slightly above those of its higher-rated peers. Profitability has remained resilient and has recently been improving in line with the market, although part of the improvement has consisted of one-off items, including the release of fair value reserves (2013) and gains on the buyback of its debt (2012). Improving profitability has boosted its capitalisation, which Fitch considers as sound, both on a risk-weighted and on a non-risk weighted basis. Funding and liquidity have a high influence on the society's IDRs and VR. Its liquidity levels remains sound with high-quality assets primarily consisting of cash placed at the Bank of England. Although predominantly customer-funded, the society has also accessed the FLS and its access to wholesale funds remains solid. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Yorkshire's ratings are sensitive to it maintaining a low-risk appetite. Should there be a material increase in higher LTV lending or significantly higher commercial lending, the ratings could be downgraded. Maintaining solid capitalisation and a sound funding and liquidity profile are also key to current ratings. COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Coventry is the third-largest building society in the UK. Its low-risk appetite, driven by strong underwriting standards and its resulting strong asset quality have a high influence on its IDRs and VR. Its focus has remained on low-LTV lending, with no appetite for specialist mortgage loans and CRE loans. Consequently, impaired loans are low and impairment charges consistently small. Fitch views Coventry's capitalisation as strong, given its negligible exposure to CRE and historically low impairment losses. Leverage, which became high as a result of pressure from strong loan growth, has reduced following the recent issue of its Additional Tier 1 notes and is now deemed to be more comfortable. While the society is at risk from regulatory changes in leverage requirements and calculations given the recently announced review of the leverage ratio framework by the UK Financial Policy Committee, Fitch believes that Coventry would be reasonably able to manage capital and to build up capital internally, if required. While profitability has strengthened recently, Fitch expects it to stabilise at more moderate levels in the medium-term. The ability to control costs and loan impairment charges is a vital component of the society's low-LTV and -margin business model. Coverage of impaired loans is low by sector standards and exposes the society to negative asset price movements, although Fitch recognises that this is partly offset by the low average LTV nature of its assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that neither an upgrade nor a downgrade in the IDRs is envisaged in the short- to medium-term. We believe that upside to the VR is generally constrained in the 'a' category because of its undiversified business model, the high indebtedness of UK households and its fairly small franchise. The ratings could be downgraded should there be deterioration in asset quality, particularly in the non-prime residential loan segment to which it is exposed (47% of FCC at 1H14) or if the society increases its risk appetite, particularly into higher-LTV loans. SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR The upgrade in Skipton's ratings reflects the strongly improved performance of its core mortgage and savings business, which Fitch believes to be sustainable due to structural changes in the composition of its loan book, coupled with its reduced risk appetite for specialist and CRE loans. The society's growth focus is in its prime residential, low-LTV loan book. Asset quality continues to improve. While Skipton continues to have exposure in CRE (6.6% of the loan book at end-1H14), higher-risk specialised lending (self-certified, sub-prime or near prime sectors), a fairly large interest-only book, and high LTV legacy loans, Fitch believes that the risk arising from a potential deterioration in asset quality is manageable. Overall risk has also been reduced through the sale of parts of its investment portfolio. The society's performance continues to be supported by the strong profits reported by its estate agency subsidiary, Connells, whose business has continued to generate capital for the society throughout the crisis. This business is a possible strong source of capital for the society in case of need. Liquidity remains sound and buffers are composed of quality assets. Funding has also improved with the removal of its reliance on short-term wholesale funding and a stronger focus on its UK retail franchise. Fitch views Skipton's strengthened capital level as satisfactory and believes that it could be further improved by end-2014 through divestments. The society's reported leverage ratio was 5.6% in 1H14, representing a satisfactory buffer above expected minimum regulatory requirements. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR The Positive Outlook on Skipton's IDR reflects Fitch's view that as profitability from its mortgage and savings business continues to improve, the IDR could be upgraded. However, this is to be viewed in conjunction with its stated continued low-risk appetite. The ratings could also be upgraded once asset quality improves as legacy operations continue to run off. On the other hand, negative rating action could be taken should pressure materialise on capital or funding and liquidity or as a result of an unexpected material deterioration in the specialist book following a rise in base rates. LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Sound profitability and strong internal capital generation have a strong influence on the IDRs and VR of Leeds. These are underpinned by sound interest rate management relative to peers and the composition of its loan book, which has a stronger presence than average in higher- yielding but higher-risk sectors such as shared ownership and buy-to-let and an appetite for lending at higher LTVs. Historically, profitability has been boosted by the society's ability to retain a large proportion of its mortgage book on its administered rate, which remains one of the highest in the sector, although Fitch expects retention rates to fall as competition among lenders increases. Cost efficiency remains strong, driven by stronger-than-average revenue generation and a low fixed cost base, which provides a buffer against higher impairment charges. A sound funding and liquidity profile also has a high influence on the society's ratings. Funding is mostly in the form of customer deposits although the society also has access to wholesale funds. On-balance sheet liquidity buffer is sound and is composed of quality assets. As a result of its exposure to higher-yielding loans, loan impairment charges as a proportion of gross loans are higher than the building society peers' in this review, but are still low compared with many European banks. They are mainly driven by its legacy mortgage and CRE portfolios. The society's exposure to CRE (50% of Fitch Core Capital at 1H14) continues to act as a drag on profitability. Although the book is in wind-down, Fitch expects loan impairment charges on this portfolio to continue to account for a high proportion of the total given the slow recovery of the sector. Fitch views capitalisation as satisfactory, particularly as concentration in its CRE book is diminishing. Nonetheless some concentration remains. Leverage is low, with a reported tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 5.5% at end-1H14 RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Given their importance to the IDRs and VR of Leeds, the ratings are primarily sensitive to a weakening of earnings, most likely a result of a deterioration of asset quality, or to a decrease in funding and liquidity. A rise in negative equity mortgage loans or exposure to interest-only mortgages could also put the ratings under pressure. PRINCIPALITY BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Principality's ratings reflect the generally low overall risk profile of the society's assets, which, however, continue to encompass a modest appetite for loans backed by CRE and second-charge mortgages. Despite being higher risk, Fitch considers the book to be of generally sound quality, underpinned by performing prime residential loans. Nonetheless, some vulnerability remains in the CRE and second-charge books. The society's ratings also reflect its satisfactory earnings and capitalisation and a sound funding and liquidity profile. The society's profitability has improved in line with the sector. However, while spreads on prime first-charge residential mortgages have remained wide, spreads in the second-charge mortgage loan book are reducing due to tougher competitive pressure. Profitability continues to be impacted by the CRE book, which only became marginally profitable in 1H14 after two years of losses as a result of higher impairment charges. Fitch views the society's liquidity and funding as comfortable, with strong access to contingent liquidity resources and some diversification, and little reliance on wholesale markets. Capitalisation is satisfactory, but is considered marginally weaker than some of its peers' in the context of higher risk in the second-charge book, concentrations present in the CRE book and its fairly small absolute size. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Upside potential in the society's ratings is limited given its small franchise, which limits its pricing power, its fairly undiversified business model, and its presence in the higher-risk segments. Ratings would be negatively affected, on the other hand, by weaker capitalisation or by an increased risk appetite. NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Newcastle has the smallest franchise of its peer group. Its ratings are driven by its current limited ability to raise additional revenues to absorb unexpected losses, low absolute level of equity and a fairly large exposure to CRE, particularly when viewed as a proportion of Fitch Core Capital. The ratings also factor in a low-risk and performing core residential mortgage book, the revenue diversification provided by the society's third-party savings management business and a solid liquidity profile. Underlying profitability has been weak since the crisis due largely to significant loan impairment charges and a higher-than-average exposure to housing association loans (1H14: 27% of gross loans), which although low-risk, are low-yielding. In line with the sector, the operating profitability of its core mortgage business has been boosted by a widening of net interest margins, driven by the secondary effects of the government's FLS. Loan impairment charges have been falling as a proportion of gross assets since 2011 due to the high quality of its prime residential mortgage book and a strong recent economic and property market recovery in the UK. Although the society's exposure to CRE loans has reduced noticeably in recent years, it remains concentrated and accounts for a significant proportion of Fitch Core Capital (145%). Fitch therefore believes that a large CRE default could have a disproportionate effect on the society's capitalisation, which reports otherwise satisfactory risk-weighted ratios. Nonetheless, Fitch expects impairment charges to remain manageable in the medium-term while recent growth in mortgage lending, following a number of years of contraction, should lead to a modest improvement in profitability. Newcastle's Solutions business, which manages retail deposit bases on behalf of other financial institutions, continues to perform well, providing an element of revenue diversification away from the society's traditional member business, which has posted a loss every year since the crisis. Although the Solutions business been negatively affected by recent low demand for retail funding, Fitch expects revenues to grow again as FLS is withdrawn. Newcastle has the lowest loan/deposit ratio of its peer group. While its overall funding and liquidity profile is considered solid, its access market access is considered weaker than peers'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR The society's ratings could be upgraded should it materially reduce its legacy exposures and if internal capital generation increases, but the society's small franchise means the extent of any upgrade will be modest. The ratings, however, will be under pressure if increased profitability is achieved through an increased risk appetite or if capitalisation weakens, for example, due to a notable weakening of asset quality. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SRs and SRFs of all the building societies included in this commentary have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', indicating that Fitch believes that while sovereign support is possible for each individual building society, in case of need, it is unlikely. This view is derived from the societies' low domestic systemic importance, combined with our view that they could be resolved, if needed, using existing legislation. This assessment is unlikely to change. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS - RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The ratings of all building societies' subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched down from their issuers' respective VRs, reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches). The ratings are mainly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect their VRs. All the UK societies' permanent interest-bearing securities (PIBS) are rated four notches below their respective VRs, comprising two notches for their deep subordination and two notches for incremental non-performance. Dated subordinated notes are rated one notch below their VRs, reflecting their subordination. Yorkshire's outstanding GBP25.6m 13.5% subordinated contingent convertible Tier 2 notes (due 1 April 2025,) are notched down twice from the society's VR to reflect a low conversion trigger (5% regulatory core Tier 1 capital) compared with the bank's current Core Tier 1 ratio (13.9% at end-2013). Fitch therefore views the incremental non-performance risk of the instrument as minimal relative to the VR. Coventry's AT1 securities are rated five notches below the society's VR, comprising two notches for loss severity to reflect the conversion into core capital deferred shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, and three notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the instruments' fully discretionary interest payment. The rating is primarily sensitive to changes in Coventry's VR, but is also sensitive to a change in capital management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example. The rating actions are as follows: Yorkshire Building Society: Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt and programme rating upgraded to 'A-'/ 'F1' from 'BBB+' / 'F2' Subordinated dated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' PIBS: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Convertible subordinated notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Coventry Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Subordinated perpetual notes (PIBS): affirmed at 'BBB-' Additional tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'BB+' Skipton Building Society: Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' ; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Subordinated dated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' PIBS: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+' Leeds Building Society: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' ; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Viability Rating : affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior long-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes: affirmed at 'A-' Senior short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Principality Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB' Newcastle Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'BB+'/'B' Subordinated Notes: affirmed at 'BB' 