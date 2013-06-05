(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto Trust's (Liberty 2011-1) Class B, C and D notes, and affirmed the Class A notes as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of prime and non-prime auto receivables originated by Liberty Financial Pty Ltd.

Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto Trust

AUD22.5m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD14.9m Class B upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD4.2m Class C upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD3.9m Class D upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the increased available credit enhancement (CE) levels are able to support the upgrades and affirmation of the notes. The increase in the guarantee fee reserve amount for the Liberty 2011-1 transaction and the natural amortisation led to the build-up of credit enhancement.

Liberty 2011-1 has performed in line with Fitch's expectations and since closing excess spread has been strong enough to cover all losses incurred to date. This is expected to continue with additional support provided by the guarantee fee and credit reserves. Defaults experienced to date have trended below those of historical vintages.

As of end-April 2013, cumulative gross losses amounted to AUD1.9m (2.1% of the initial collateral balance). This compares with the initial base-case gross loss estimate of 11.8%. Losses have steadily increased over time and the excess income has been sufficient to pay for losses with no charge-offs against the notes. As of end-April 2013, 30+ days arrears were 5.51%.

Rating Sensitivities

In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the senior note classes is remote, based on transaction performance.