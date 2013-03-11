(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded three Thai banks, Export-Import Bank of Thailand's (EXIM), Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT) and United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT)) Long-term Foreign Currency IDRs (LTFC IDRs). At the same time, Fitch has also affirmed Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (KTB) IDR. A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this commentary. Rating Action Rationale The rating actions follow the upgrade of Thailand's LTFC IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', Short-Term FC IDR to 'F2' from 'F3' and Country Ceiling to 'A-' from 'BBB+'on 8 March 2013. (see related rating action commentary at www.fitchratings.com). EXIM's FC IDRs and Support Rating Floor are equalised with those of Thailand's ratings, which reflect Fitch's view of a high probability of support from the state, if needed. This is based on the Ministry of Finance's full ownership and supervision, the bank's entitlement to loss compensation and certain debt guarantee provision from the state, its legal status as a specialised financial institution (SFI) and its important policy role as Thailand's principal export credit agency. The upgrades of SCBT's and UOBT's LTFC IDRs to 'A-' from 'BBB+' follow the upgrade of Thailand's Country Ceiling, as these two foreign-owned banks' LTFC IDRs are capped at the Country Ceiling. The banks' foreign parents are rated higher than the Country Ceiling. SCBT and UOBT are considered by Fitch to be strategically important subsidiaries to their respective parents, and thus would be expected to receive timely support from their parents, if required. The affirmation of KTB's ratings reflects Fitch's view that KTB is considered less of a policy institution than EXIM as it is a primarily a commercial financial institution. As such, the bank's ratings have started to de-couple from those of the sovereign as the latter moves up the credit scale. This is observed in many higher-rated jurisdictions, where the tendency of systemically important financial institutions (including those with partial policy functions and which are less than 100%-state-owned) to support government policies is usually lower. However, its IDRs still remain support-driven based on the government's majority ownership and close control of, and strong historical support for the bank, as well as the bank's systemic importance to the Thai financial system and economy. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities - IDR and Support Rating Floor A change in Thailand's FC IDRs would thus result in the same movement of EXIM's Support Rating Floor and FC IDRs. However, adverse changes to Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Thai government to support EXIM, including a material reduction in ownership, could lead to a negative change in the bank's ratings. Any change in shareholding structure of SCBT's or UOBT's parents, in its propensity to support or in the parents' ratings could impact their ratings. As their LTFC IDRs are capped by the Country Ceiling, a change in Thailand's Country Ceiling could also affect their ratings. A further change in Thailand's ratings could affect KTB's IDRs and Support Rating Floor since KTB's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of support from the government, if needed. The list of ratings actions are as follows: EXIM: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' - Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' SCBT: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' UOBT: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' KTB: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' - National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' Contacts: Primary Analysts Ambreesh Srivastava (EXIM, SCBT, UOBT, KTB International Ratings) Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Chutimas Sivamard, CFA (UOBT National Ratings) Director +662 108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA (EXIM, SCBT, KTB National Ratings) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Secondary Analysts Chutimas Sivamard, CFA (UOBT International Ratings, SCBT, EXIM National Ratings) Director +662 108 0152 Orawan Karoonkornsakul, CFA (KTB National Ratings) Senior Director +662 108 0151 Patchara Sarayudh (UOBT National Ratings) Associate Director +662 108 0153 Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA (EXIM, SCBT, KTB International Ratings) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above, except for EXIM, were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The ratings of EXIM were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. 