(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded three
Thai banks, Export-Import Bank of Thailand's (EXIM), Standard
Chartered Bank
(Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT) and United Overseas Bank
(Thai) Public
Company Limited's (UOBT)) Long-term Foreign Currency IDRs (LTFC
IDRs). At the
same time, Fitch has also affirmed Krung Thai Bank Public
Company Limited's
(KTB) IDR. A full list of rating actions is included at the end
of this
commentary.
Rating Action Rationale
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Thailand's LTFC IDR to
'BBB+' from
'BBB', Short-Term FC IDR to 'F2' from 'F3' and Country Ceiling
to 'A-' from
'BBB+'on 8 March 2013. (see related rating action commentary at
www.fitchratings.com).
EXIM's FC IDRs and Support Rating Floor are equalised with those
of Thailand's
ratings, which reflect Fitch's view of a high probability of
support from the
state, if needed. This is based on the Ministry of Finance's
full ownership and
supervision, the bank's entitlement to loss compensation and
certain debt
guarantee provision from the state, its legal status as a
specialised financial
institution (SFI) and its important policy role as Thailand's
principal export
credit agency.
The upgrades of SCBT's and UOBT's LTFC IDRs to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
follow the
upgrade of Thailand's Country Ceiling, as these two
foreign-owned banks' LTFC
IDRs are capped at the Country Ceiling. The banks' foreign
parents are rated
higher than the Country Ceiling. SCBT and UOBT are considered by
Fitch to be
strategically important subsidiaries to their respective
parents, and thus would
be expected to receive timely support from their parents, if
required.
The affirmation of KTB's ratings reflects Fitch's view that KTB
is considered
less of a policy institution than EXIM as it is a primarily a
commercial
financial institution. As such, the bank's ratings have started
to de-couple
from those of the sovereign as the latter moves up the credit
scale. This is
observed in many higher-rated jurisdictions, where the tendency
of systemically
important financial institutions (including those with partial
policy functions
and which are less than 100%-state-owned) to support government
policies is
usually lower. However, its IDRs still remain support-driven
based on the
government's majority ownership and close control of, and strong
historical
support for the bank, as well as the bank's systemic importance
to the Thai
financial system and economy.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities - IDR and Support Rating Floor
A change in Thailand's FC IDRs would thus result in the same
movement of EXIM's
Support Rating Floor and FC IDRs. However, adverse changes to
Fitch's view of
the willingness or ability of the Thai government to support
EXIM, including a
material reduction in ownership, could lead to a negative change
in the bank's
ratings.
Any change in shareholding structure of SCBT's or UOBT's
parents, in its
propensity to support or in the parents' ratings could impact
their ratings. As
their LTFC IDRs are capped by the Country Ceiling, a change in
Thailand's
Country Ceiling could also affect their ratings.
A further change in Thailand's ratings could affect KTB's IDRs
and Support
Rating Floor since KTB's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of
a high
probability of support from the government, if needed.
The list of ratings actions are as follows:
EXIM:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
- Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SCBT:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
UOBT:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
KTB:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (EXIM, SCBT, UOBT, KTB International
Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Chutimas Sivamard, CFA (UOBT National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA (EXIM, SCBT, KTB National Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Secondary Analysts
Chutimas Sivamard, CFA (UOBT International Ratings, SCBT, EXIM
National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Orawan Karoonkornsakul, CFA (KTB National Ratings)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Patchara Sarayudh (UOBT National Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA (EXIM, SCBT, KTB International
Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above,
except for EXIM, were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer,
and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The
ratings of EXIM
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Criteria",
dated 15 August
2012, "Country Ceiling" dated 13 August 2012, "National Ratings
Criteria" dated
19 January 2011, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
