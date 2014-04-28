(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Long-term
ratings of state-guaranteed senior debt issued by Banco
Cooperativo Espanol
S.A.(Cooperativo); Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (BMN); Banco
Financiero y de Ahorros
S.A. (BFA); Catalunya Banc S.A.(Catalunya Banc); CaixaBank S.A.
(CaixaBank);
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa); and NCG
Banco S.A. (NCG) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the
Long-term rating of
state-guaranteed debt issued by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
S.A.'s (BBVA) at
'BBB+'.
The rating action follows the upgrade of Spain's sovereign
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB+' on 25 April 2014 (see
"Fitch Upgrades
Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable"). A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The state-guaranteed debt issues are senior unsecured
instruments that bear the
full guarantee of the Spanish government. Hence their Long-term
rating is the
higher of the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the
issuing bank and the
Sovereign Long-term foreign currency rating of the Kingdom of
Spain.
Fitch does not rate Catalunya Banc S.A.; two of its outstanding
state-guaranteed
debt issues are rated at same level as Spain's Long-Term foreign
currency
rating.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
Spanish banks' state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to
changes to Spain's
Long-term foreign currency rating and to an upgrade of the
Long-term IDR of the
respective issuer above Spain's sovereign rating.
BBVA:
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A.:
State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.:
State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A.:
State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
CaixaBank, S.A.:
State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa):
State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
NCG Banco, S.A.:
State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Catalunya Banc's notes whose Long-Term senior debt rating was
upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB' are as follows:
-EUR221.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, floating
rate, ISIN
code: ES0315346090
-EUR31.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, fixed
rate 4.24%, ISIN
code ES0315346082
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Cristina Torrella (BFA)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Roger Turro (BBVA, Cooperativo, NCG, Catalunya Banc)
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Josep Colomer (BMN, Caixabank, la Caixa)
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analysts
Cristina Torrella (BBVA, Caixabank, la Caixa)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Josep Colomer (BFA)
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Belen Vazquez (Cooperativo, BMN, NCG)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Alessandro Musto (Catalunya Banc's state-guaranteed issues)
Associate Director
+39 0287 9087 201
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
