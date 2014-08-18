(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Absa Money
Market Fund's
National Fund Credit Rating to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'A(zaf)' and
removed it from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The National Fund Volatility Rating
of 'V1(zaf)' is
unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows the transfer of the fund's exposure to the
financially
troubled African Bank to the fund's ultimate parent, Absa Bank
Limited
(AAA(zaf)/Stable/F1+(zaf)) on 15 August 2014. As a
credit-impaired entity the
presence of African Bank exposure had a strongly negative impact
on Fitch's
calculation of the fund's weighted average credit quality. Its
removal and
replacement with exposure to Absa Bank Limited has had a
materially positive
impact on the fund's credit quality. Similarly, the removal of
the African Bank
exposure has removed uncertainty from the fund resulting from
African Bank's
evolving credit profile.
The fund's weighted-average credit quality (as measured by its
Weighted Average
Rating Factor or WARF) is consistent with a 'AAA(zaf)' National
Fund Credit
Rating, following the removal of the African Bank exposure.
However, Fitch has
not upgraded the fund to 'AAA(zaf)' as the agency considers the
fund
concentrated per its rating criteria. Specifically, Fitch
notches down the
rating of funds it deems concentrated (as measured by top one,
three and five
issuer concentrations) by one or more notches from the
WARF-implied rating
level. This approach is consistent with Fitch's approach to
rating other
comparable funds in South Africa. The portfolio as of 15 August
2014 comprised
only the five highest credit quality South African banks,
international banks
and government securities making the fund's composition
comparable to the most
conservative money market funds currently active in South
Africa.
Fitch recognises the economic loss incurred by the fund as a
result of its
African Bank exposure. However, the fund's prospective credit
quality, following
the intervention of the parent bank, is high, consistent with a
'AA+(zaf)'
National Fund Credit Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will continue to monitor the fund closely, notably the
magnitude of
outflows from the fund. A material sudden or sustained outflow
could lead Fitch
to place the fund back on RWN or downgrade the fund. However,
Fitch believes
that the action taken by the fund's ultimate parent will support
investor
confidence in the fund and reduce the potential for further
outflows. As of 15
August 2014 the fund had overnight liquidity of around 13%,
which is high
relative to typical levels observed in South African money
market funds.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these
funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is
inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. As a result of this
concentration
risk South African MMFs are typically unable to achieve a
'AAA(zaf)' National
Fund Credit Rating. There are also regulatory differences
between US and
European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA
guidelines for MMFs in
Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Absa
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Asset Management in South Africa - Multi-Asset Funds Driving
Industry Growth
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.