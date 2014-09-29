(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ageas' Portugal-based Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros, S.A.'s (Ocidental Seguros) and Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude's (Medis) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Ageas' immediate holding company, Ageas Insurance International NV, at Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. The ultimate Ageas holding company, Ageas SA/NV, has also been affirmed at Long-term IDR 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR 'F2'. In addition Fitch has affirmed Ageas' other operating companies: AG Insurance, Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd (AICA) and Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seg. de Vida, S.A. (Ocidental Vida). The Outlooks on the group's IFS ratings and the Long-term IDRs are all Stable, except for Ocidental Seguros, Medis and Ocidental Vida, which are on Positive Outlook. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of Ocidental Seguros and Medis reflects their increased importance, in Fitch's view, to Ageas following the acquisition of full ownership by Ageas of these entities in June 2014. The IFS ratings of Ocidental Seguros and Medis are two notches above Portugal's sovereign rating ('BB+'/Positive) and their standalone assessment, which is constrained by the sovereign rating. Fitch views these operations as "Very Important" to Ageas, according to the agency's insurance group rating methodology. The IFS rating of the life insurer Ocidental Vida is one notch higher than Portugal's sovereign rating and its standalone assessment, which is also constrained by the sovereign rating. Ageas' stated strategy is to focus on the non-life business and Ocidental Vida was not part of the acquisition that involved Ocidental Seguros and Medis. Fitch views Ocidental Vida as "Very Important" to Ageas but not as important as the non-life companies. The ratings of Ocidental Vida, Ocidental Seguros and Medis also reflect their strong level of capital, robust profitability and strong business position within the Portuguese market. The ratings are constrained by Portugal's sovereign rating and the related asset risk on the companies' balance sheets. The Positive Outlooks on these ratings reflect the Positive Outlook on Portugal's sovereign rating. AG Insurance, being the main operating subsidiary, is viewed as "Core" to Ageas and, as such, carries an IFS rating of 'A+', based on a combined Ageas group assessment. Ageas, through AG Insurance, is the largest insurer in Belgium. Access to extensive and diversified distribution channels, including the banking network of BNP Paribas Fortis ('A+'/Stable), is a key positive rating factor. The ratings of Ageas benefit from strong solvency at group consolidated level. The group regulatory solvency margin was 203% at end-June 2014. From a Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) perspective, Ageas scored "Very Strong" based on end-2013 results. Fitch expects solvency to remain strong, supported by retained earnings, even after allowing for the group's continuing share buyback programme. Ageas' financial leverage ratio fell to 21% at end-2013, after having been in the 25%-30% range in recent years. This reduction reflects the redemption of the two "Nitsh-instruments" in 2013, which more than offset the two new debt issues made by the group during the year. Fitch views this reduction positively, as it means debt leverage is now significantly below the agency's median guidelines for the 'A' IFS category. Challenging underwriting conditions in Belgium and the UK are putting pressure on the group's earnings, and low bond yields are limiting its investment income. Fitch expects these conditions to persist. A mitigating factor is Ageas' business in Asia and Turkey, which is more profitable. Fitch views AICA as "Very Important" to Ageas, despite its fairly small market share in Hong Kong, and rates the company one notch above its standalone assessment. AICA's new business margin has been improving since 2011, aided by an improved product mix. However, its statutory solvency ratio is susceptible to a decline in interest rates as the duration of its assets is shorter than that of its liabilities. The ratings of the Ageas holding companies take into account the strong net cash position, which totalled EUR1.6bn at end-June 2014, after dividend distribution. There were several transactions in 2013 outside the core insurance business, such as group finance activities, which Fitch views as positive in terms of cash generation and simplifying the legacy business arising from the break-up of the Fortis group in 2009, although some volatility remains at holding company level. Following the restructuring of Ageas in 2008, Fitch believes that Ageas SA/NV continues to face litigation risk from former Fortis shareholders in Belgium and the Netherlands. Despite the company's denial of all allegations, if the actions against Ageas SA/NV are successful, they could eventually have a substantial negative financial impact on the company. This litigation risk is reflected in Ageas SA/NV's IDR being two notches lower than the IDR of AG Insurance instead of the standard one notch. RATING SENSITIVITIES Ageas's ratings could be downgraded if the group regulatory solvency ratio falls below 175% or the Prism FBM score falls to the "Strong" category, on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if the group's profitability weakens significantly, with a return on equity (ROE) below 5% (2013: 10%) or a return on assets (ROA) below 0.4% (2013: 0.9%). Ageas's ratings could also be downgraded if the litigation risk results in material losses for the group well in excess of the provisions currently held. An upgrade of Ageas' ratings could result from greater diversification outside of Belgium. However, this is unlikely in the medium term. An upgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade of Ageas' Portuguese entities. Ocidental Vida could be downgraded if its importance to Ageas, in Fitch's view, declines. An upgrade of AICA is unlikely in the near term, given its small market position. Key rating triggers for downgrade include a decline in its local statutory solvency ratio to below 200% (2013: 598%) or financial leverage rising above 28% (2013: 30%, but expected to reduce in 2014 as debt matures), all on a sustained basis. The ratings would also be downgraded if Ageas SA/NV's rating were downgraded or if the strategic importance of AICA to Ageas diminishes, in Fitch's view. The rating actions are as follows: AG Insurance IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Subordinated bond affirmed at 'BBB+' Ageas SA/NV Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Ageas Insurance International Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Ageas Finance N.V. Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB' Ageas Hybrid Financing Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+' Ageasfinlux SA Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB' Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A. IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A. IFS rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A. IFS rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analysts Federico Faccio (All entities, except Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd and Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Akane Nishizaki (Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd and Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analysts Marc-Philippe Juilliard (All entities, except Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd and Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd) Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 37 Terrence Wong (Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd and Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd) Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.