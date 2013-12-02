(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based AlfaStrakhovanie PLC's (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and National IFS rating to 'AA-(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects AlfaStrakhovanie's ability to maintain profitability at a positive level in 2012-9M13 after a number of years of reporting a net loss on a consolidated basis, which was significantly weakened by the result of the medical services subsidiary. Based on Fitch's own internal assessment, the insurer's risk-adjusted capital position has remained relatively stable despite the pressure of rapidly growing business volumes. AlfaStrakhovanie's 9M13 management reporting indicates it expects to report a similar level of net profit in 2013 relative to 2012. The net income will include a combination of a worsened underwriting result and improved investment income. The performance of AlfaStrakhovanie's medical subsidiary continues to be a drag on the insurer's consolidated income. This pressure is likely to reduce after the targeted sale of control in the medium term. The ratings continue to reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's strategic importance to its parent, Alfa Group, the parent's track record of providing capital support over several years and Fitch's view that this support is likely to continue to be available in the future. Although the insurer's combined ratio deteriorated to 98.2% in 9M13 from 93.7% in 9M12 and 95.8% in 2012, Fitch believes it demonstrated some resilience to deterioration in the local operating environment and a catastrophe property loss in 3Q13. The unfavourable changes in claims regulation in 2H12 put significant pressure on the underwriting performance of all Russian motor insurers with the compulsory motor third-party liability (MTPL) line most exposed. Motor underwriters responded to these changes in different ways ranging from a deliberate cut in MTPL growth to opportunistic expansion in the segment with lower competition. In 1H13 AlfaStrakhovanie applied selective tightening of MTPL pricing in different regions of Russia based on their individual levels of the loss ratio. Following the line's loss ratio deterioration to 61% in 1H13 from 56% in 1H12, AlfaStrakhovanie introduced broader tightening from 2H13. This has not yet achieved an improvement, with the line's loss ratio deteriorating further in 9M13, but is expected to at least stop further deterioration in 4Q13. The other factor behind the deterioration of AlfaStrakhovanie's underwriting result in 9M13 was the catastrophe loss. AlfaStrakhovanie was the primary insurer under two construction policies for a power station built near Moscow. The unfinished station was flooded in September 2013, which is likely to be one of the top historical losses in the Russian insurance sector. The claim is at an early stage of assessment with no indications provided yet. According to AlfaStrakhovanie's assessment, the probable maximum loss (PML) under both policies is approximately RUB14bn, with only 1.5% of this retained by AlfaStrakhovanie (equal to 4% of the insurer's equity at end-2012) and the rest ceded to Russian insurers, which in turn retroceded it through their treaties, mostly to strong international reinsurers. The Russian reinsurers have retained approximately 4% of the original PML. AlfaStrakhovanie has also written a 5% share in a reinsurance placement of a minor property risk related to the same station and fully retroceded it. Based on this information, Fitch understands that this claim is unlikely to have a significant impact on AlfaStrakhovanie's capital, assuming that the reinsurance protection performs as expected. AlfaStrakhovanie's low risk-adjusted capitalisation and the insurer's track record of a limited ability to generate capital internally continue to be rating constraints. To some extent, capital weakness has been mitigated by the prudent investment policy and appropriate reinsurance protection, which have protected the insurer's capital from major losses to date. AlfaStrakhovanie's investment discipline continues to be a positive rating factor. Fitch views the insurer's investment portfolio as of good credit quality, albeit with substantial deposits made with its sister company, Alfa-Bank (BBB-/Stable). Although this does mean there is a concentration risk in the portfolio, this has gradually been decreasing to 19% at end-2012 from 22% at end-2011 and 36% at end-2010. The insurer also has a relatively healthy liquidity position. RATING SENSITIVITIES If AlfaStrakhovanie manages to strengthen its risk-adjusted capital position through earnings generation, that would be considered a trigger for a potential upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if the strategic importance of AlfaStrakhovanie to its parent decreased. This could result, for example, from AlfaStrakhovanie failing to meet the strategic target set by the shareholders. AlfaStrakhovanie's rating could also be downgraded if its shareholders fail to support capitalisation of the company in the context of continuing growth. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Dmitri Zalesskiy Associate Director +7 495 956 5570 Committee Chairperson Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 