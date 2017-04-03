(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Altria
Group, Inc.'s
(Altria) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term
debt ratings to
'A-' from 'BBB+'. Altria's short-term ratings have been
affirmed. Altria had
approximately $14 billion of total outstanding debt as of Dec.
31, 2016. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
The ratings upgrade reflects the fundamental change in the
litigation
environment, and Fitch's belief the risk for large pay-outs by
U.S. tobacco
companies has significantly decreased. Altria's ratings are
supported by a
strong competitive position anchored by its Marlboro brand, good
pricing power,
expanding margins and large dividends from ABI InBev that
results in robust cash
flows. These strengths are balanced against secular volume
declines, regulatory
pressures, litigation risk and large shareholder remuneration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Litigation Risk Has Moderated
Fitch believes a fundamental change to litigation risk has
occurred due to the
settlement and/or dismissal of lawsuits including several class
actions during
2016. As a result, Altria does not have a certified class action
lawsuit
outstanding. Thus, Fitch believes the risk of tobacco litigation
court cases
leading to major pay-outs by tobacco companies has significantly
abated in the
US market. Since October 2004, Altria has paid in aggregate
judgments and
settlements (including related costs and fees) totaling
approximately $656
million (including interest) as of December 31, 2016.
Engle progeny cases have also been materially reduced over time
with roughly
2,600 state and federal cases remaining. In nine years of trial
for 105 federal
and state Engle progeny cases with 58 verdicts returned in favor
of plaintiffs,
Altria has paid $146 million (including interest). The company,
like its
competitors, has an experienced legal team that has stretched
the resolution
period of litigation by effectively using the appellate process.
While
continuing litigation risk remains above-average, uncertain and
challenging,
Fitch believes Altria's exposure to litigation is a manageable
liability that
should continue to diminish over time. Any judgements and
settlement payments
are expected to be relatively modest in relation to the
company's substantial
operating cash flows.
Leading Market Positions
Altria remains the industry leader in the U.S. cigarette market
with its
Marlboro franchise, and leading positions in moist smokeless
tobacco (MST) with
its Copenhagen brand and tipped cigars with Black & Mild. PM
USA, the company's
smokeable tobacco subsidiary, captures slightly more than
one-half of the U.S.
marketplace given Marlboro's strong brand equity with an
approximate 44% share.
The company's MST offerings, Copenhagen and Skoal, also hold
slightly more than
one-half of the domestic MST market on a combined basis and
Black & Mild has an
approximate 26% share. Altria's business profile is constrained
by limited
geographic diversification given their reliance on the U.S.
market which
heightens the company's exposure to a potential shock that could
simultaneously
affect all of the company's sales.
Secular Volume Decline
Altria, with approximately one-half of the U.S. cigarette
marketplace, has
significant exposure to the long-term secular volume declines.
Fitch expects
cigarette declines will increase to the mid 4% range during 2017
due to
regulatory pressures despite a supportive macroeconomic
environment. This is due
in part to state excise tax increases in large population areas
including
California, which raised its tax by $2 to $2.87 at the beginning
of April 2017,
and Pennsylvania, which had increased its tax by $1 to $2.60
during 2016.
Additional headwinds come from minimum age increases to 21
during 2016 in
several areas including California.
Increasing Profitability Driving Earnings Growth
Altria's strong profitability benefits from consistent pricing
power, reduced
variable costs, improving operating efficiency related to
productivity
initiatives and growth in higher margin MST products that is
driving improved
operational leverage. Consequently, the strong operating
performance has
resulted in material margin expansion and earnings growth with
EBITDA margins
increasing by 360 basis points during the past two years to
47.5%. Fitch expects
continued margin expansion to the 50% range by 2018.
Altria's product portfolio is somewhat diversified with leading
MST brands,
various smoking alternatives and premium wine offerings.
However, the smokeable
tobacco business still generates around 86 to 87% of revenues
and operating
income respectively despite the broader offering. Within the
smokeable segment,
Altria has achieved at least modest sales growth in most years
through strong
digital capabilities, biannual price increases on key brands and
innovation to
brand architecture.
RRPs Growth Potential
Fitch sees Altria as well-positioned through its licensing
agreement with Philip
Morris International (PMI) in reduced risk products (RRPs) like
iQOS. These
products can deliver nicotine with reduced health risks compared
to cigarettes
and represent a smoking experience similar to that of
traditional cigarettes.
PMI filed its Premarket Tobacco Product Application with the FDA
at the end of
the first quarter that could enable commercialization of iQOS in
the U.S. by
late 2017 or early 2018. Fitch believe RRPs like iQOS could give
Altria a
material competitive advantage to win further market share and
represents a
powerful tool with protecting itself in the event of an
accelerated rate of
decline with demand for traditional tobacco products.
Heavy Shareholder Returns Manageable
Fitch expects Altria to maintain its shareholder-friendly
posture through the
ratings horizon, which includes dividend pay-outs around 80% (of
adjusted EPS)
supplemented with active share repurchasing. The company gains
flexibility for
heavy shareholder returns from limited acquisition opportunities
and light
capital spending. Altria increases its dividend yearly by 8% to
9% (currently
topping $4 billion) and generally spends around $1 billion for
share repurchases
that is determined annually. Fitch sees the strategy as
manageable at current
cash flows and with leverage (total debt to EBITDA) consistently
sustained well
below 2x.
Capital Structure Well Managed
Altria has worked down $8.3 billion of high coupon notes (due in
2018, 2019,
2038, and 2039) issued for the U.S. Tobacco (UST) acquisition in
2009. Since
2012, the company re-financed and tendered for nearly $6 billion
of the
expensive debt, leaving a balance of approximately $2.5 billion
as of December
31, 2016. As such, Altria's weighted average interest rate on
its debt, all
fixed rate, decreased to 4.9% in 2016 from 8.3% in 2011. Total
debt was $14
billion at the end of 2016 with gross debt leverage of 1.4x.
Fitch expects
leverage will remain relatively consistent in the mid-1x range
over the next few
years, as the company maintains financial discipline while
benefiting from
strong operational performance. Altria's next significant
long-term debt
maturity is the balance of 9.7% unsecured notes ($863.6 million)
due in November
2018.
Variation in Criteria
Fitch's special report titled Tobacco Companies - Ratings
Navigator Companion,
dated February 6, 2015, indicates that ratings for U.S.
domestic-only companies
are capped at 'BBB+'. This criteria variation recognizes that
Fitch no longer
believes a cap is appropriate given the fundamental change in
litigation risk as
discussed in the above commentary.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer in
2017 and 2018
include:
--Consolidated revenue increases by a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of
between 1%-2% as cigarette volume declines revert closer to
historical levels in
the 4% range after moderating in 2015 and 2016.
--Consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA margin approximately of $9.6
billion and 49%,
respectively in 2017, growing to $10 billion and 50% in 2018;
--Total debt to EBITDA of approximately 1.4x;
--Free cash flow (FCF; operating cash flow, less CAPEX and
dividends) in the
range of $600 million to $700 million (approximate 3.5% margin)
annually
reflecting annual increases to dividends and capital intensity
maintained around
1%;
--Share repurchases of at least $2 billion in 2017; declining to
the $1 billion
range in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
-- A further lessening of litigation risk;
-- Mitigation of negative industry factors with an emphasis on
the slowing or
reversal of secular volume declines due to successful
commercialization of
reduced risk products;
-- Leverage sustained below 1.5x;
-- FCF margin sustained above 4%, reflecting a stable operating
environment and
relatively consistent shareholder remuneration policies;
-- FFO fixed charge coverage above 6.0x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
-- A more aggressive financial strategy related to dividend,
share repurchases
and M&A causing leverage to be sustained above 2x (2017E: 1.4x);
-- Substantial reversal in litigation environment, leading to
expectations for
an excessively large judgement;
-- An unexpected adverse change in regulatory environment that
significantly
accelerates volume declines;
-- A deterioration of operating profile due to pressure on
organic profit,
resulting from weak pricing power, volume declines and lack of
cost realization,
leading to FCF margin falling below 3% on a sustained basis;
(2017E: 3.5% to
4%);
-- FFO fixed charge cover sustained less than 5.0x (2017E:
8.8x).
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity remains solid at Dec. 31, 2016, with cash of $4.6
billion and full
availability under a $3 billion five-year revolver due August
2020. Fitch
expects cash balances will decrease as Altria returns a
significant amount of
cash to shareholders in 2017. Internal liquidity is provided by
strong operating
cash flows that have historically increased annually and were
$3.8 billion in
2016, versus $5.8 billion in 2015 and $4.7 billion in 2014.
Lower operating cash
flows were due to the exceptionally high cash taxes associated
with the cash
received following the merger of SAB Miller with AB InBev and a
$500 million
pension contribution. Fitch expects operating cash flows will
return to previous
levels in 2017.
Excess liquidity is important given Altria's annual payment to
the Master
Settlement Agreement (MSA) of approximately $4 billion each
April. Altria's
liquidity is further supported by the company's 10.2% share of
AB InBev, which
has a total market capitalization of approximately EUR175
billion and expected
to provide annual dividends to Altria in the range of $700
million to $800
million.
In October 2016, Altria expanded its share repurchase program to
$3 billion from
$1 billion authorized. During 2016, Altria repurchased $1
billion in shares and
had $1.9 billion remaining under the program. Altria has
indicated publicly that
the company expects to complete the share repurchase program by
the end of the
second quarter of 2018. Given the excess cash, current leverage
and depending on
market conditions, Fitch anticipates that Altria could complete
the program
during 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following corporate ratings for Altria:
Altria Group Inc. (Parent)
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed bank credit facility to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Philip Morris Capital Corp. (a wholly owned subsidiary of
Altria)
--Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following corporate ratings for Altria:
Altria Group Inc.'s
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2.'
Philip Morris Capital Corp.'s ratings:
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
