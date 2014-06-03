(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE: AMD) to 'B-'
from 'CCC'.
Fitch has also rated AMD's private placement of $500 million
senior notes due
2024 at 'B-/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows
the end of this commentary. Fitch's actions affect approximately
$2.5 billion of
total debt, including the revolving credit facility (RCF).
The upgrades primarily reflect AMD's improved financial
flexibility from recent
refinancing activity, which extends meaningful debt maturities
until 2019. AMD's
refinancing activity provides incremental flexibility to absorb
any operational
shortfalls during its ongoing business transformation.
The company privately placed $500 million of senior unsecured
notes due 2024 and
will use net proceeds to repurchase $423 million of 8.125% of
senior notes due
2017. This follows AMD's private placement on Feb. 26, 2014 of
$600 million of
6.75% senior notes due 2019 and subsequent repurchase of $487
million of 6%
convertible notes due 2015 during the first quarter of 2014
(1Q'14).
The ratings and Outlook continue to incorporate Fitch's belief
that, despite
near-term product momentum and the company's ongoing business
transformation,
revenue visibility remains limited and annual free cash flow
(FCF) generation
uneven. AMD seeks to increase revenues from non-legacy personal
computing (PC)
markets to 50% from 20% of total revenue by 2015.
AMD should resume positive revenue growth in the low- to
mid-single digits in
2014, driven by strong graphics accelerated processing unit
(APU) shipments.
AMD's APU is designed into Microsoft's and Sony's newly released
game consoles,
which have significantly outsold previous generations to date
and should add a
degree of revenue visibility given longer product life-cycles.
However, AMD's ability to offset continued weakness in legacy PC
markets, which
the company forecasts will decline by 10% in 2014, also depends
on strong
shipments of next-generation APUs for desktops, as well as solid
adoption of
just launched low power APUs for tablets and ultra-thin
notebooks and discrete
and professional graphics processing units (GPU).
Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin will expand to a high
single-digit range
in 2014 after bottoming in 2013, as a result of operating
leverage and lower
fixed costs from completed restructuring. Longer-term
profitability will remain
volatile but Fitch believes incremental restructuring is likely
should the
company's business transformation lag targets.
Fitch expects modest negative-to-flat FCF in 2014 after the
company's $200
million final payment to GLOBALFOUNDRIES in 1Q'14 for the
exclusivity waiver
agreement. As a result, AMD should exit 2014 with cash of just
under $1 billion.
AMD lowered its minimum cash requirement to $600 million from
$700 million in
2013, due to the company's expectations for enhanced revenue
visibility.
Credit protection measures should remain volatile with total
debt-to-operating
EBITDA and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense ranging
from low- to
mid-single digits over the next few years. Fitch estimates total
debt-to-operating EBITDA and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest
expense were
4.3x and 2.8x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31,
2014, respectively,
versus 6.7x and less than 1x for the comparable prior year
period.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes incremental positive rating actions could result
from enhanced
revenue visibility and expectations for consistent FCF through
the cycle, both
the result of AMD's successful business transformation.
Negative rating actions could result from substantial FCF usage,
resulting in
cash balances declining toward the $600 million minimum level.
Fitch believes
this could be due to greater than expected average selling price
(ASP) erosion
for graphics APUs or stalled traction in semi-custom servers and
non-legacy PC
businesses.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS:
Ratings are supported by AMD's:
--Role as a credible alternative volume chip supplier for PCs, a
large albeit
shrinking market, particularly for consumer PCs;
--Significant intellectual property (IP) for APUs and GPUs,
which underpin AMD's
business transformation;
--Outsourced manufacturing model, relieving the company from
significant
investments in leading-edge manufacturing capabilities and
strengthening FCF.
Ratings concerns include AMD's:
--Lack of revenue visibility, which should improve if the
company's business
transformation is successful;
--Challenges for foundry partners to keep pace with Intel
Corp.'s (Intel)
leading-edge manufacturing capabilities, potentially resulting
in structural
cost and performance disadvantages for future products;
--Volatile profitability and FCF, due to mostly short technology
and product
cycles and Intel-driven pricing pressures;
--Significantly less financial flexibility than that of key
competitors,
including Intel, NVIDIA and Qualcomm.
Fitch believes liquidity was sufficient as of March 31, 2014 and
consisted of:
--$902 million of cash and cash equivalents (excludes $80
million of long-term
marketable securities), the vast majority of which was located
in the U.S.;
--$500 million senior secured RCF due 2018, of which $445
million was available
at March 31, 2014.
Pro forma for the private placement and repurchase of $500
million of 8.125%
senior notes due 2017, total debt was $2.1 billion at March 31,
2014 and
consisted primarily of:
--$42 million of 6% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2015;
--$600 million of 6.75% senior notes due 2019;
--$500 million of 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$500 million of 7.5% senior unsecured notes due 2022; and
--$500 million of private placement senior notes due 2024.
AMD's Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's belief that the
company would be
reorganized as a going concern rather than liquidated in a
bankruptcy scenario.
To arrive at a going concern value, Fitch believes AMD would: i)
reorganize
businesses serving target markets (graphics chips and APUs), ii)
wind down the
legacy PC business, and iii) sell the dense server business.
To reorganize the graphics business, Fitch starts with a $250
million
post-restructuring operating EBITDA and applies a 5x multiple
(up from 4x due to
positive product momentum and separation from the legacy PC
business) to arrive
at a going concern value of $1.25 billion. Fitch assumes value
for the legacy-PC
business is de minimis, given expectations that AMD would
contribute key IP to
the graphics business.
Finally, Fitch assumes AMD sells the dense server business for
$250 million,
which represents a discount to AMD's $300 million purchase of
SeaMicro in 2012.
Adding the $1.25 billion of going-concern value for the graphics
business and
$250 million of proceeds leaves $1.35 billion after subtracting
10% for
administrative claims.
The fully drawn RCF would likely recover 100%, given Fitch's
expectations for
receivables levels at default, resulting in an 'RR1'. The senior
unsecured debt
would recover $850 million, or 42%, equating to an 'RR4'.
Fitch upgraded AMD's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Senior secured RCF to 'BB-/RR1' from 'B/RR1';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'B-/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Committee Chairman
Rolando Larrondo
+1-212-908-9189
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
