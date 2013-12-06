(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Aquanet S.A.'s
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Aquanet's National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'
with Stable Outlook.
The upgrade reflects Aquanet's progress implementing a sizeable capex programme
and its sound financial profile. The ratings reflect Aquanet's monopoly position
in the water and wastewater market in the Poznan area and its low business risk
profile stemming from its regulated earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Capex
We view Aquanet's capex plan for 2014-2018 as ambitious, but manageable as
funding has largely been secured. The company is continuing to implement its
large capex programme, which is aimed at modernising and expanding the water and
wastewater network in Poznan and surrounding municipalities. Aquanet forecasts
spending PLN1bn in 2014-2018. Those investments have been approved by the City
of Poznan (A-/Stable).
EU and EIB Funding
We expect Aquanet will be free cash flow negative until 2015 with funds for
capex sourced from EU subsidies and a loan from the European Investment Bank
(EIB; AAA/Negative). By end-September 2013, the company had received PLN0.3bn
under the first two agreements for EU subsidies. Remaining EU funding is
forecast at PLN0.2bn including PLN0.1bn under agreements that are yet to be
signed. Aquanet also plans to increase the limit of its long-term loan from the
EIB to PLN0.8bn by PLN0.3bn. Fitch understands that Aquanet will be able to
finalise the respective funding agreements in early 2014, securing external
funding for investments.
Leverage Metrics
The increase in debt in 2014 will result in an increase in funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage ratio to 3.5x compared with our earlier forecasts of
4.2x. In line with the company's guidance, Fitch forecasts investment spending
in 2013-2015 will total PLN0.8bn compared with earlier forecasts of PLN0.9bn,
which is the main driver of lower forecast leverage metrics. Fitch considers FFO
adjusted net leverage below 4.0x for Aquanet as commensurate with a 'BBB' rating
in light of the regulated nature of the company's operations. We expect that
lower capex post 2015 will result in positive free cash flow generation and
further strengthening of the financial profile.
Expected gradual deleveraging post-2015 will be mainly conditional on Aquanet
meeting its projected tariff path, with the combined water and wastewater tariff
expected to increase up to 6% annually. Fitch takes comfort from the fact that
the city of Poznan authorities have primarily agreed to the projected tariff
path, although tariffs are approved on an annual basis.
Completion Risk
High spending and a large number of investment projects in 2014 and 2015 is a
concern. Delays in completing the realised or planned investments may result in
failure to meet stricter environmental standards applicable post-2015, lower
inflows from EU subsidies and/or problems in introducing projected increases in
tariffs. Based on information provided by the company, Fitch understands Aquanet
still has headroom to avoid these risks.
Standalone Rating
Aquanet's ratings are assessed on a standalone basis. Fitch has not given any
rating uplift for Aquanet's ownership by the City of Poznan, as the latter has
no plans to directly support Aquanet.
Ample Liquidity
Cash and deposit balance amounted to PLN138.7m at end-September 2013 against
short-term debt of PLN30.1m. Aquanet has an available credit limit of PLN80m
under a loan, which is planned to be cancelled once the new loan with EIB for
PLN300m is entered into.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Successful and timely implementation of the capex plan resulting in lower
execution and completion risk coupled with sustained FFO adjusted net leverage
below 3.0x could lead to an upgrade.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Failure to implement planned increases in water and wastewater tariffs.
- Delays in implementation of the capex programme and/or significant cost
overruns.
- Failure to meet environmental standards applicable post-2015.
- Further increase in capex programme beyond currently anticipated levels.
- Increase in FFO adjusted net leverage to above 4.0x on a sustained basis.