(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Aquanet S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Aquanet's National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)' with Stable Outlook.

The upgrade reflects Aquanet's progress implementing a sizeable capex programme and its sound financial profile. The ratings reflect Aquanet's monopoly position in the water and wastewater market in the Poznan area and its low business risk profile stemming from its regulated earnings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Significant Capex

We view Aquanet's capex plan for 2014-2018 as ambitious, but manageable as funding has largely been secured. The company is continuing to implement its large capex programme, which is aimed at modernising and expanding the water and wastewater network in Poznan and surrounding municipalities. Aquanet forecasts spending PLN1bn in 2014-2018. Those investments have been approved by the City of Poznan (A-/Stable).

EU and EIB Funding

We expect Aquanet will be free cash flow negative until 2015 with funds for capex sourced from EU subsidies and a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative). By end-September 2013, the company had received PLN0.3bn under the first two agreements for EU subsidies. Remaining EU funding is forecast at PLN0.2bn including PLN0.1bn under agreements that are yet to be signed. Aquanet also plans to increase the limit of its long-term loan from the EIB to PLN0.8bn by PLN0.3bn. Fitch understands that Aquanet will be able to finalise the respective funding agreements in early 2014, securing external funding for investments.

Leverage Metrics

The increase in debt in 2014 will result in an increase in funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage ratio to 3.5x compared with our earlier forecasts of 4.2x. In line with the company's guidance, Fitch forecasts investment spending in 2013-2015 will total PLN0.8bn compared with earlier forecasts of PLN0.9bn, which is the main driver of lower forecast leverage metrics. Fitch considers FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.0x for Aquanet as commensurate with a 'BBB' rating in light of the regulated nature of the company's operations. We expect that lower capex post 2015 will result in positive free cash flow generation and further strengthening of the financial profile.

Expected gradual deleveraging post-2015 will be mainly conditional on Aquanet meeting its projected tariff path, with the combined water and wastewater tariff expected to increase up to 6% annually. Fitch takes comfort from the fact that the city of Poznan authorities have primarily agreed to the projected tariff path, although tariffs are approved on an annual basis.

Completion Risk

High spending and a large number of investment projects in 2014 and 2015 is a concern. Delays in completing the realised or planned investments may result in failure to meet stricter environmental standards applicable post-2015, lower inflows from EU subsidies and/or problems in introducing projected increases in tariffs. Based on information provided by the company, Fitch understands Aquanet still has headroom to avoid these risks.

Standalone Rating

Aquanet's ratings are assessed on a standalone basis. Fitch has not given any rating uplift for Aquanet's ownership by the City of Poznan, as the latter has no plans to directly support Aquanet.

Ample Liquidity

Cash and deposit balance amounted to PLN138.7m at end-September 2013 against short-term debt of PLN30.1m. Aquanet has an available credit limit of PLN80m under a loan, which is planned to be cancelled once the new loan with EIB for PLN300m is entered into.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Successful and timely implementation of the capex plan resulting in lower execution and completion risk coupled with sustained FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x could lead to an upgrade.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Failure to implement planned increases in water and wastewater tariffs.

- Delays in implementation of the capex programme and/or significant cost overruns.

- Failure to meet environmental standards applicable post-2015.

- Further increase in capex programme beyond currently anticipated levels.

- Increase in FFO adjusted net leverage to above 4.0x on a sustained basis.