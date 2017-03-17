(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (LC IDR) of Arcor S.A.I.C
(Arcor) to 'BB' from
'B+', as well as the senior unsecured notes to 'BB-/RR3' from
'B+/RR4'. In
conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch affirms Arcor's
Foreign Currency
(IDRs) at 'B+', which is one notch higher than the 'B' Country
Ceiling of
Argentina. The Rating Outlook on the corporate ratings is
Stable.
The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to Arcor's resilient operating
performance
during the past five years, despite high inflation and
challenging economic
conditions. It also reflects the company's consistent commitment
to a
conservative capital structure.
The upgrade of Arcor's notes to 'BB-'/'RR3' reflects
above-average recovery
expectations for these obligations, as it is Fitch's belief that
a default on
debt denominated in a foreign currency by Arcor would be driven
by exchange
controls rather than a deterioration of its solid financial
profile or strong
business position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Position: Arcor's 'BB' LC IDR reflects its
strong business
position as a leading Latin American producer of confectionary
and cookie
products. The company's vertical integration ensures the quality
of supplies as
well as the availability of main inputs. Arcor's brand names and
distribution
platform have supported leading market shares in chocolates,
candies and cookies
in its main market of Argentina. Arcor's brands reach consumers
in 120
countries. Argentina (including exports to third parties)
contributed 71% and
96% to Arcor's revenues and EBITDA generation as of FYE16,
respectively,
followed by the Andean region (10% and 5%) and Brazil (10% and
-7%).
Expansion: Fitch expects Arcor to continue to solidify its
market leadership
position in Latin America. The company has been growing
organically through
strategic partnerships and acquisitions in an effort to enhance
its geographic
and product diversification. Key product categories categories
include
confectionery, cookies, packaged food products and
agro-industries. Over the
last two years, the group has also increased its participation
in Mastellone
Hermanos S.A. (Mastellone), a leading dairy producer in
Argentina. The company
now has 34% of Mastellone shares after a capital injection of
USD35 million by
Arcor & Bagley Argentina (its JV with Danone) in January 2017.
Arcor has a call
option to buy the outstanding stock of Mastellone from 2020 to
2025.
Conservative Financial Profile: Arcor's financial profile is
among the strongest
in the Fitch-rated Argentine portfolio and other food, beverage
and tobacco
(FB&T) companies in the regional portfolio. The company's strong
capital
structure, as well as it solid business, are key credit factors
that support its
'BB' LC IDR. Arcor's ratio of Gross Debt/ EBITDA was 2.6x as of
FYE16. The
company reported negative FCF due to increased capex and
negative working
capital in 2016. EBITDA margin remained resilient at about 10.1%
in 2016 (11.5%
in 2015) despite a weak consumer environment in Argentina due to
high inflation,
the recession in Brazil and fluctuation in currencies. Fitch
expects a gradual
recovery in these two markets in 2017.
FC IDR Above Country Ceiling: Fitch's criteria for rating FC
IDRs higher than an
issuer's applicable Country Ceiling takes into consideration the
relationship
between 12 months of foreign currency debt service and cash held
abroad, cash
generated by exports, undrawn committed credit lines and cash
flow from foreign
operations. If the ratio of these factors covers debt service by
more than 1.0x
for 12 months, issuers FC IDRs may be notched one level above
the applicable
Country Ceiling. Fitch has notched up the FC IDR of Arcor to
'B+' from
Argentina's 'B' Country Ceiling because of the cash it holds
abroad, cash
generation from its operations outside of the country, and
exports. Combined,
these items cover its annual debt service by nearly 1.5x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growth in line with inflation;
--EBITDA margin remains between 10%-11%;
--Gross leverage below 2.5x by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
Further economic decline leading to a sustained deterioration in
credit metrics,
and/or a change in management's goal of maintaining a
conservative capital
structure.
Conversely, Fitch may take a positive rating action if a
combination of the
following takes place:
Positive rating action is not likely in the near- to medium-term
given the high
cash generated from Argentine operations and Argentina's current
sovereign
ratings. However, higher than expected cash generation from
investment-grade
countries, such as Chile and Brazil, for example a turnaround of
performance in
Brazil, would be viewed favorably.
LIQUIDITY
As of December 2016, Arcor had ARS2.2 billion of cash and cash
equivalents
(USD140 million) and short-term debt of ARS3.9 billion (USD245
million), which
is about 41% of total debt. Most of the short-term debt is bank
debt. The
company has strong access to bank lines to finance exports.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Arcor S.A.I.C.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'
--Long-term Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded 'BB-/RR3' from 'B+/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Committee Chairperson
Joseph Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
