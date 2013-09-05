(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Netherlands-based ASML
Holding N.V.'s (ASML) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB.' The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The upgrade takes into account ASML's increasing strength in an
industry
critical to technology advances across global electronics, its
strong customer
relationships and limited competition. Although exposed in times
of severe
economic downturn to significant revenue and cash flow
volatility, its financial
profile has proven resilient, underpinned by strong margin and
cash flow
performance. Management is committed to a strong balance sheet,
including an
assumption on Fitch's part of a significant net cash position, a
feature
supporting R&D and capital investment despite potential
volatility in the
operating environment.
The Customer Co-Investment Programme (CCIP) completed in 2012
and an acquisition
strategy driven by a desire to add incremental features or
accelerate the
development of evolving lithography technologies, underline
prudent and
effective management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Technology Leadership
ASML's ratings are supported by its leading market position in
the design and
manufacture of lithography (litho) equipment, the central
process in the
manufacture of semiconductors. Its collaborative business model
(currently
around 80% of cost of goods sold outsourced to third parties),
flexible cost
structure, commitment to R&D and strong balance sheet are
important factors
given volatile and cyclical demand.
Revenue, Cash Flow Volatility
Litho is a volatile and cyclical industry, with semiconductor
customers quickly
adjusting investment plans as revenues react to the economic
cycle. ASML's
revenue nearly halved in 2009 as the world economy and demand
for consumer goods
weakened, with operating cash flow exhibiting similar
volatility. While these
features of the industry are unlikely to change, ASML's ability
to ride out such
conditions is proven and likely to strengthen given the funding
benefits of the
CCIP.
Gross Margin Resilience
Along with any significant technology transition a degree of
gross margin
dilution may be expected, with Fitch previously guiding an
expected two to three
percentage point impact from the initial delivery of EUV tools
in 2013. Company
guidance now suggests that 2013E gross margin is likely to be at
or above 40%
despite roughly two percentage points of non-cash accounting
related impacts
from the Cymer acquisition. At these levels and with a strong
order book in
immersion tools, the industry's current leading edge production
tool, revenue
and margin prospects look strong going into 2014. Fitch assumes
no unforeseen
margin impacts associated with the ongoing integration of Cymer.
CCIP
The CCIP closed in H212 introducing Intel (A+/Stable), Samsung
(A+/Stable) and
TSMC (not rated) as 23% non-voting co-investors in the company,
along with a
EUR1.38bn commitment to fund R&D in EUV and 450mm technologies
through 2017. The
investment and funding commitment is viewed positively;
strengthening key
customer relationships, committing significant resources and
risk sharing to two
of the industry's most pressing technology transitions.
Technology leadership
and market share gains in leading edge lithography is likely to
continue to
favour ASML.
Flexible Cost Base
Focused solely on the design and assembly of increasingly
sophisticated tools,
the company maintains a significant component of highly skilled
contract
employees, a feature that enables management to quickly reduce
costs in a
downturn (with minimal or no associated layoff costs).
Management aims to keep
30% of operating costs scalable, a policy that served the
company well in the
2009 downturn.
Distribution Policy
Management remains committed to returning excess cash to
shareholders and are
expected to do so through a progressively increasing dividend
(15% 2012 declared
dividend growth) and regular share buybacks. The company has a
EUR1.0bn buyback
programme authorised through end-2014, which Fitch expects the
company to act on
subject to the maintenance of a sizeable cash buffer. Cash flows
are subject to
sizeable working capital flows, particularly at times of
material technology
shifts, with 2012 for instance recording negative working
capital flows of more
than EUR700m. A growing cash buffer is therefore important in
the context of a
business that could reach revenues of EUR7.0bn within the next
couple of years.
RATING SENSITIVTIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Operating margins materially outside company targets: 13%-18%
in downturn;
25%-30% at the peak of the up-cycle. It is accepted that
operating losses will
be incurred in periods of extreme stress.
- Gross cash consistently below EUR1.5bn. The company's public
commitment is to
a strong cash balance.
- Major loss of market share. Revenue market share is currently
estimated at
around 75%-80% (up from 65% in 2009). A decline to 55%, albeit
still strong,
would signify a rapid shift in market position and one that
would likely reflect
an on-going negative trend.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The somewhat unique nature of ASML's business, including the
cyclicality in
its customers' end- markets, technology migrations which drive
the need for high
R&D investment and its limited diversification, are considered
to constrain or
cap the ratings at the current level at this time.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012;
'Rating Global Technology Companies', dated 20 September 2010;
and 'Cashflow
Measures in Corporate Analysis', dated 12 October 2005, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
