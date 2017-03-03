(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Volksbanken-Verbund's (VB-Verbund) Viability Rating (VR) to
'bbb-' from 'bb+',
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and
Short-Term IDR to
'F3' from 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded the IDRs of VB-Verbund's
member banks to
'BBB-'/'F3' from 'BB+'/'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is
Positive. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
The upgrade of VB-Verbund's VR and IDRs reflects the successful
execution of the
group's risk reduction and restructuring programme, which is now
largely
completed. The process has been well-controlled and -executed,
in our view, and
the major restructuring progress achieved has greatly reduced
execution risk.
The overhauled group structure and increased centralisation of
risk controls and
monitoring at the group's central institution, Volksbank Wien AG
(VBW), has also
reduced complexity and strengthened the member banks' cohesion.
Fitch assigns IDRs but no VR to each of VB-Verbund's individual
member banks in
line with its criteria for rating banking structures backed by
mutual support
schemes. VB-Verbund is not a legal entity but a medium-sized
network of
cooperative banks, whose cohesion is primarily ensured by a
recently overhauled
and strengthened mutual support scheme.
The restructuring has considerably improved the group's asset
quality and
stabilised the group's performance, albeit initially at modest
levels, following
heavy impairment and restructuring costs in recent years.
Increased
centralisation and the mergers of the group's member banks into
eight regional
and two specialised banks according to an ambitious schedule
have also
strengthened the group's cohesion and risk controls. The mergers
are largely
completed, and the few outstanding mergers should be completed
by August 2017.
The Positive Outlook reflects the likely long-term benefits from
the group's
more robust risk infrastructure and more coherent management
practices on the
company profile and the risk profile of each member bank. The
individual banks'
asset quality remains heterogeneous, but their convergence shows
that the weaker
elements are already benefiting from the more sophisticated risk
management
practices implemented and monitored by VBW.
We expect that VB-Verbund's revenue generation and cost
efficiency will further
improve sustainably in the medium term. After restructuring
costs weighed on
profitability in 2016, we expect the group to report a modest
profit in 2017.
However, performance should remain only moderate in the longer
term, given the
robust but saturated Austrian operating environment.
VB-Verbund operates almost exclusively in the resilient Austrian
market and its
loan book consists predominantly of lower-risk retail and small
SME clients. Its
asset quality remains moderately weaker than that of large,
highly rated
European cooperative banks. We estimate impaired loans to have
accounted for
around 4.5% of gross loans at end-2016 and we expect that asset
quality will
gradually improve further and converge toward retail-focused
peers' in
highly-rated European countries, albeit more gradually than in
the past two
years.
VB-Verbund's capitalisation is acceptable in light of the
group's considerably
improved risk profile, but will benefit from the cost savings
from the primary
banks' mergers. The savings should strengthen the internal
capital generation of
VB-Verbund before it repays the remainder of the EUR300 million
state capital
received in 2009 to support its former troubled central
institution, which
VB-Verbund divested in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
(SRF)
VB-Verbund's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
senior creditors
can no longer rely on full extraordinary state support. This is
driven by the
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has
been fully
transposed, with its bail-in tool, into Austrian law, effective
from 1 January
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
VB-Verbund's Positive Outlook indicates further upside for the
Long-Term IDR and
VR when internal capital generation recovers to adequate levels.
However, the VR
is unlikely to rise above the 'bbb' range in light of
VB-Verbund's small market
share in the generally low-margin, high-cost Austrian retail
banking market.
A downgrade of the VR and IDRs could result from a failure to
achieve the
necessary cost savings from the restructuring, which could
challenge the group's
inability to repay the state capital as scheduled, or from a
severe downturn in
Austria's economy. However, we view none of these scenarios as
likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRF
An upgrade of VB-Verbund's Support Ratings and an upward
revision of the SRF
would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's
propensity to
support the bank. This is highly unlikely in light of the
prevailing regulatory
environment, in our view.
The rating actions are as follows:
VB-Verbund
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
In line with VB-Verbund's IDRs, the IDRs of VB-Verbund's members
listed below
have been upgraded to 'BBB-'/Positive/'F3' and are sensitive to
the same drivers
as VB-Verbund's IDRs:
Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
Volksbank Wien AG
Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.
Volksbank Tirol AG
Volksbank Kaernten eG
Volksbank Steiermark AG
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut, reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberoesterreich AG
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Niederoesterreich AG
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Following SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA eGen's decision to remain a member
of VB-Verbund,
Fitch has also upgraded the bank's IDRs to 'BBB-'/Positive/'F3'
and removed them
from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE), where they had been placed in
2016 following
the bank's stated intention to leave the group.
The IDRs of VB-Verbund's following members have been upgraded to
'BBB-'/Positive/'F3' and withdrawn as a result of their merger
into other rated
members of the group:
Volksbank Enns - St. Valentin eG
Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuhel Holding eG
VOLKSBANK LANDECK Holding eG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Obersteiermark eGen
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Suedburgenland eG
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
The IDRs of start:bausparkasse AG and IMMO-BANK AG have been
withdrawn as a
result of both banks' sale and exit from VB-Verbund in December
2016. As a
result, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of these
issuers as we no longer receive sufficient information to
maintain the ratings
following the issuers' exit from VB-Verbund.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020008
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001