(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Avangardco Investments
Public Limited's (Avangardco) Long-term local currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and the National Long-term Rating to
'AA+(ukr)' from
'A+(ukr)'. These ratings have been removed from Rating Watch
Positive (RWP).
They were placed on RWP on 12 March 2013 following the
expectation of increased
legal linkages with its parent company, UkrLandFarming PLC (ULF)
which has a
local currency IDR of 'B+' and a foreign currency IDR of 'B'.
The Foreign
Currency IDR and the Senior Unsecured Rating for the USD200m
2015 notes have
been affirmed at 'B' and 'B'/RR4, respectively. The Outlooks for
all ratings are
Stable.
These rating actions follow the recent placement of a total of
USD425m of notes
by ULF to which Avangardco's key operating subsidiaries provide
an unconditional
and irrevocable suretyship on a joint and several basis. Such
legal ties add to
the cross-default clauses already in place. Although
Avangardco's bondholders do
not benefit from a parent guarantee, this is mitigated by the
stronger financial
standing of Avangardco and a diminishing refinancing risk of its
own Eurobond
due in October 2015. The ratings are predicated upon ULF's
commitment to respect
Avangardco's bondholders and minority shareholders' rights.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Local currency IDR equalised with its parent's
Aside from the increased legal linkages, strategic ties are
expected to remain
strong, with Avangardco providing ULF substantial revenue and
profit
diversification, being an integral part to ULF's strategy of
increasing its
presence across the agricultural value chain. Fitch acknowledges
that
Avangardco's management teams and treasury functions remain
separated from ULF
and that trading relations between the two companies are
limited.
Standalone profile consistent with a 'B+' local currency rating
On a standalone basis, Avangardco's local currency IDR also
supports a 'B+'
rating in our view reflecting its scale and leading market
position supported by
its low leverage. Further scope for an upgrade of Avangardco's
local currency
IDR would however only be driven by ULF's rating level and is
ultimately
dependant on ULF and Avangardco's efforts to embrace greater
transparency and
adherence to high-standard corporate governance practices.
Improving financial flexibility
Despite Avangardco's recent high capex related to Avis,
Chornobaivske, and
Imperovo Foods Fitch expects declining capex from 2013 and hence
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to decline gradually
towards 1.1x by
end-2014 from 1.4x in 2012. Although Avangardco may decide to
instate a dividend
policy as free cash flow (FCF) turns positive, the current
ratings do not assume
a substantial dividend pay-out until the company accumulates
sufficient
resources to repay its Eurobond due in October 2015.
Weak diversification, strong market positions
Limited diversification beyond its two main product lines of
eggs and egg
products weighs negatively on Avangardco's business risk
profile. This is driven
by limited scope for further organic growth in Ukraine where
Avangardco holds
leading market positions and per capita consumption of eggs is
one of the
highest in the world along with exposure to health scares
associated with birds
and thus eggs or poultry production.
Exports critical to strategy
In 2012 exports represented 20% of group sales, approximately
USD128m.
Avangardco is somewhat reliant on export markets to channel
increased expected
egg production due to the limited upside in Ukraine. The main
export markets
remain North Africa, the Middle East and Asia; however there are
opportunities
from the EU's recent decision to open its egg and poultry market
to imports from
Ukraine (albeit subject to import tariffs). This should
contribute to the
group's focus on exports and greater diversification of sales by
channel and
destination.
High profitability under pressure
Avangardco reported a strong EBITDA margin in 2012 of 39.8%,
only 100bp lower
than 2011 despite high grain prices reflecting the group's early
purchasing of
grain, partnerships with local farmers and adequate pricing
power. High prices
of corn and oilseeds, if combined with failure to channel
additional production
capacity externally could create overcapacity in the domestic
egg market and
downward price pressure causing some erosion of profit margins
especially after
2014.
Limited impact from guarantee to ULF on Avangardco's bondholders
Previously Fitch had stated that Avangardco's low leverage, with
low secured
debt, and an expanding asset base were reflected in high
recovery prospects for
bondholders. Fitch estimates that, even including the burden of
the new
guarantee (estimated for the total amount of USD425m including
the tap issue
amount) as a contingent liability, net debt to EBITDA would be
2.3x, below
Avangardco's debt incurrence maximum leverage test of 3x. Fitch
expects
above-average recovery prospects for unsecured creditors at
Avangardco level,
albeit capped at 'RR4' (31%-50%) for the Ukraine jurisdiction,
hence the
affirmation of the foreign currency senior unsecured rating at
'B'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage (gross) to 3.0x (both for ULF and
Avangardco) on a
continuing basis
- FFO fixed charge cover weakening below 4x
- Diminishing liquidity cushion ahead of the maturity of its
Eurobond due in
October 2015 or evidence of weaker linkages with ULF or higher
than expected
dividends paid.
Positive: While Avangardco's business risk profile would not
lend itself to a
higher rating on a standalone basis, future developments that
could lead to a
positive rating action are inherently linked to its parent
company assuming
either greater linkages with (or full integration of Avangardco
into) ULF:
- Group consolidated FFO margin above 30%
- Expansion plan funded mainly by internal cash flows
- Group consolidated FFO adjusted leverage (gross) below 1.5x on
a continuing
basis
- Stronger corporate governance practices (and unwinding of
transactions with
related-party banks) at group level.
An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would be possible only if
the Country
Ceiling for Ukraine was upgraded (currently 'B')
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anton Shishov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 69
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.