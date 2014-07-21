(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Banco
de Bogota's
(Bogota) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' and its
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A complete list
of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has upgraded Bogota's VR and IDRs as the bank has
maintained a sound
performance and its solid balance sheet while strengthening its
franchise in
Central America through well though-out acquisitions that
complement its
subsidiary's (BAC's) operations in Guatemala and Panama. The
improvement of the
operating environment in Colombia was also considered.
Bogota's ratings reflect its strong franchise, sound asset
quality and reserves,
consistent and improving performance, conservative credit/risk
policies, ample,
diversified funding, adequate capital and systemic importance.
Fitch's view of
Bogota's creditworthiness is tempered by its heightened
competitive environment
and the risk arising from its on-going diversification abroad
and into retail.
In about four years, Bogota has acquired a sizable franchise in
Central America
that was seamlessly integrated, thoughtfully strengthened and
adroitly managed.
Hence the bank has consolidated as a top player in Colombia -
where its market
share is about 15% by assets - and a leading regional player in
Central America
(market share about 9% by assets); by the same token it has
diversified its
revenues, better balanced its portfolio and acquired critical
credit card and
retail know-how.
Bogota's conservative credit and risk management policies and
positive economic
environment in Colombia (as well as stability in Central
America) resulted in
very good asset quality (90-day PDL's stood at 1.5% at March
2014) that has
remained fairly stable in the past few years and is complemented
by sufficient
loan loss reserves (1.9 times its PDL portfolio).
Bogota's performance metrics were temporarily affected by its
growth but
operating revenues are now better diversified and show a
positive trend while
operating expenses have increased after the integration of BAC,
a bank oriented
mostly to the retail segment. On the bright side, credit cost
declined in
relative terms thus underpinning profitability which has
remained in the 1.6%-2%
range (ROAA for the past five years).
Bogota enjoys a wide customer base and relatively lower funding
costs compared
to its peers; customer deposits fund Bogota's loan portfolio in
its entirety and
the bank has ample access to Colombia's and international
capital markets.
Furthermore, it enjoys the full support of its shareholders as
illustrated
during the acquisition of BAC and the subsequent purchase of
Grupo Reformador
and BBVA Panama; which prompted timely capital injections.
While capital metrics have declined due to the bank's expansion
and the goodwill
it created, the basic measure of capital - Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) - stood at
10.6% at March 2014 while the tangible equity to assets stood at
9.4% at the
same date. These levels compare well to those of similarly rated
banks and are
underpinned by the bank's profitability which is expected to
gradually improve
as synergies are achieved. Bogota's capital must be seen in line
with its loan
loss reserves, asset quality, earnings generation, and generally
positive
economic background.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given its size and systemic importance, Bogota is likely to
receive support from
Colombia's government, should it be required. Colombia's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in Colombia's sovereign rating ('BBB'/ROS')
and drives
Bogota's support floor of 'BBB-'. The upgrade on the Support
Rating Floor is
explained by the recent upgrade on Colombia's Sovereign Rating
in December 2013.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Bogota's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
VR. These bonds
lack equity-like features that would earn it equity credit
following Fitch's
criteria. The notching reflects one notch for higher expected
losses in case of
liquidation but no additional notching for non-performance,
given its gone
concern characteristics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
While there is limited upside potential given the current level
of the bank and
the Sovereign's ratings, Bogota's ratings would be underpinned
if the bank
sustains its performance while adequately consolidating its
recent acquisitions
and gradually improving its profitability (ROAA around 2%) and
strengthening its
capital (FCC above 11%) under an scenario of a sovereign rating
upgrade.
On the other hand, a dismal performance (operating ROAA below
2%) and/or
severely weaker asset quality that would pressure loan loss
provisions and erode
the bank's capital/reserves cushion (FCC consistently below
9.5%) would pressure
its VR and IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bogota's SR and SRF would be affected if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
government's ability and/or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of Bogota's subordinated debt would move in line
with the bank's VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Bogota:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Support rating upgraded to '2' from '3';
--Support rating floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
