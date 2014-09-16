(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco
Industrial and
Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) National Ratings and resolved the
Positive Rating
Watch following the conclusion of its acquisition by China
Construction Bank
Corporation (CCBC; Fitch foreign currency long-term Issuer
Default Rating of
'A', Outlook Stable) as follows:
--Long-term National Rating to 'AAA(bra)' from 'A+(bra)',
assigned Stable
Outlook;
--Short-term National Rating to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F1(bra)'.
The rating action follows the conclusion on Aug. 29, 2014 of the
transfer of
Bicbanco's control to CCBC. The acquisition was announced on
Oct. 31 2013 and
was finalized after regulatory approvals in Brazil and China
were granted and
CCBC carried out the payment to Bicbanco's former shareholders.
Fitch classifies Bicbanco as a 'strategically important'
subsidiary for CCBC due
to the strong integration (centralized credit approval
processes, limit-setting,
etc.) and the high reputational risks for the parent in case of
Bicbanco's
default. The subsidiary currently has a limited impact on the
group's
performance, comprising less than 0.4% of consolidated assets.
CCBC now holds a 72% stake in Bicbanco and has announced a
tender offer to
acquire the shares owned by minority shareholders and take the
bank private.
Bicbanco has been listed on BM&FBovespa (Sao Paulo Stock
Exchange) since 2007.
Under the new control and management, Bicbanco will retain the
experienced
executive team of market professionals which, along with
executives appointed by
the parent will carry out a shift toward the corporate and large
corporate
segments.
The local bank is expected to have a certain degree of
independence as its
operations and the Brazilian market's characteristics are
different from other
overseas ventures of CCBC, which are basically concentrated on
Asia and Russia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bicbanco's ratings reflect Fitch's view that it would receive
support from CCBC,
should this be required. CCBC's IDR reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is an
extremely high probability that the Chinese authorities will
support CCBC if
needed. CCBC is 57% owned by the Chinese Government, and is an
important player
in the Chinese banking system in addition to being the eighth
largest bank in
the world.
Bicbanco's ratings reflect the fact that Fitch sees it as a
strategically
important subsidiary to CCBC. The Brazilian operation will be
the second largest
of CCBC's overseas operations, after CCBC Asia. Under the new
control, funding
and capital support from its parent are expected to be
forthcoming. Brazil is
seen as a key market for China and Chinese corporations given
the growing size
of trade volume between the two countries. The entrance into the
Brazilian
market therefore is an important strategic move for CCBC in its
international
expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Multiple downgrades in CCBC's IDRs or its propensity to support
Bicbanco would
lead to a negative rating action of Bicbanco's ratings, but this
is not
currently Fitch's base case scenario.
