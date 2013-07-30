(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term IDRs of
Venezuela-based Banco Occidental de Descuento (BOD) to 'B' from
'B-'. The
Ratings Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. Fitch
has also
upgraded the bank's national long-term rating. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
The upgrades reflect sustained improvements in capitalization
due to fresh
capital injections and higher retained earnings, as well as an
improving trend
in asset quality and profitability ratios. Despite a weak
operating environment,
Fitch expects BOD to maintain a similar financial profile over
the next two
years, underpinning the Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and National Ratings
BOD's financial profile, as reflected in its VR, drives the
bank's IDRs and
national ratings. BOD's ratings reflect a history of volatile
profitability,
capitalization and asset quality indicators relative to both
domestic (universal
and commercial banks) and international (emerging market
commercial banks with a
Viability Rating of 'b-', 'b' or 'b+') peers. The ratings also
factor in a
challenging operating environment.
A capital infusion of VEN1.75 billion in 2011 and retained
earnings strengthened
BOD's Fitch Core Capital to weighted risks ratio to 16% by
end-March 2013 from a
low of 1.2% at YE10. This ratio is now in line with the median
of both domestic
and international peers, even with the deduction of goodwill
related to the
acquisition of a local bank (Corp Banca) in 2009. Fitch expects
BOD to sustain
current capital ratios under a scenario of low growth (in real
terms), modest
profitability, and the absence of sudden changes in the
operating environment.
Asset quality metrics remain weak relative to other large and
medium-sized
Venezuelan banks. However, the impaired loans/gross loans ratio
improved to 2%
at end-March 2013 from 4.8% at YE10 and is now in line with
international peers.
Nevertheless, BOD's indicator deteriorated slightly in 2012 as
loan growth
decelerated sharply while impaired loans ticked up. Fitch
expects this
deteriorating trend to continue over the next year against a
backdrop of
economic weakness and a seasoning of the loan portfolio.
Furthermore, reserve coverage of impaired loans also
deteriorated in the first
quarter of this year, mostly due to higher net charge-offs in
2011 and 2010, a
nominal increase in impaired loans as well as lower provisioning
expenses.
BOD's ROAA strengthened in 2012 reflecting a higher net interest
margin,
sustained asset growth, stronger non-interest income, as well as
improvements in
efficiency. However, Fitch expects profitability to decline in
2013 due to a
deceleration in nominal asset and loan growth and potentially
higher credit
costs.
Fitch expects the merger with Corp Banca to have a limited
impact on BOD as the
banks have similar financial profiles. Profitability could
benefit from the
higher proportion of retail lending on Corp Banca's balance
sheet. The merger is
still pending regulatory approval.
BOD was Venezuela's sixth largest bank at the end of June 2013
(fourth largest
considering only private sector banks). It has a privileged
market share in
Venezuela's leading oil-producing region, Zulia state. The bank
is controlled by
the bank's president through a holding company named Cartera de
Inversiones with
interests in an ample array of financial and non-financial
companies mostly in
Venezuela.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and National Ratings
Fitch's Stable Outlook for BOD is based on its assumption of the
successful
integration of Corp Banca's operations following regulatory
approval.
There is no upside potential for BOD's ratings as the sovereign
currently has a
Negative Outlook. By contrast, the bank's ratings could be
pressured by lower
spreads or a deterioration of asset quality ratios that leads to
reduced
profitability and capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floor
Fitch believes that the shareholders' willingness to provide
support should it
be required is possible, though it cannot be relied upon due to
the governments
interference with the banking system, which is what results in
BOD's Support
Rating of '5'. BOD's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' (NF)
reflects
Venezuela's speculative-grade rating, and the government's mixed
history in
providing bank support. The IDRs and national ratings do not
incorporate any
external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floor
There is limited upside to the bank's Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
over the medium term given the sovereign's current ratings and
Outlooks and the
government's propensity to intervene in the banking business and
overall private
sector activities. Additionally, BOD's size and the lack of
systemic importance
also make it unlikely that it would receive any support.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Foreign currency upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive;
--Local currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Outlook revised
to Stable from
Positive;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'BBB(ven)' from
'BBB-(ven)';
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F3(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-07534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58-212-286-3844
Committee Chairperson
Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+1-55-21-4503-2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Outlook 2013: Andean Banks' (Dec. 14, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
2013 Outlook: Andean Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
