(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment No. 3's class B notes and affirmed
the class A notes, as follows:EUR245.4m class A notes (XS0789919767): affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Stable OutlookEUR30.4m class B notes (XS0789930145): upgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AA-sf'; Stable
Outlook
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated by BMW
Bank GmbH (BMW Bank). The originator is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG.
Securitised leases were granted to German private and commercial lessees. Due to
a repurchase of all lease contracts relating to private lessees, the current
pool consists of commercial obligors only.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect the transaction's stable performance, which is better
than Fitch's expectations. According to the investor report as of 30 April 2014,
the observed cumulative default rate since closing in July 2012 is 0.05%, while
the reported loss rate to date is 0.01%. Accounts delinquent for 30+ days
account for 0.9% of the remaining portfolio balance. Fitch's economic outlook
for Germany is stable. Therefore, no significant performance deterioration in
the transaction is expected, which is reflected in the notes' Stable Outlooks.
The transaction started amortising in August 2013 after the one-year revolving
period ended. Credit enhancement for both note classes has increased
significantly since. The class A notes benefit from 30% credit enhancement,
consisting of overcollateralisation from subordination of the class B notes
(14.7%) and a non-amortising reserve fund, which provides 15.3% credit
enhancement. The class B notes currently benefit from 19.4% credit enhancement,
the majority of which comes from the reserve fund. In addition, the transaction
benefits from substantial excess spread that has been sufficient to cover
realised losses.
The current pool composition is comparable to that at closing, except that no
private lessees remain in the portfolio following their repurchase by the
originator to address legal uncertainties about lease contracts with private
customers. Leases backed by new cars represent about 93.2% of the portfolio,
while the remaining leases are backed by used vehicles. The weighted average
remaining term of the pool is 15.7 months, and the average current balance per
lessee has decreased to EUR5,788 due to the contracts' amortisation. The largest
10 lessees account for roughly 0.4% of the overall pool balance.
Only regular monthly lease installments have been securitised in the
transaction, and not residual values (RV). Hence, the transaction's performance
is not exposed to RV risks of the underlying lease contracts and therefore has
exposure to the development of used car prices only regarding achievable
recovery rates for terminated contracts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch has revised the lifetime base case default assumption to 0.3%, based on
the delinquency performance and the expected defaults for the weighted average
remaining life of the transaction. The agency left its recovery base case
assumption of 65% unchanged, producing a revised loss base case of 0.11% until
the transaction's maturity.
Available credit enhancement is driven to a significant extent by the reserve
fund, held with the account bank. This could potentially expose the notes to
excessive counterparty risk. We gained comfort from the account bank's current
rating and remedial actions specified in the transaction documents being in line
with our counterparty criteria. The upgrade of the Class B notes reflects the
rather limited credit enhancement available through overcollateralisation.
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A/Class B):
Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A/Class B):
Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased
recoveries (Class A/Class B):
Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'
Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%:
'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'