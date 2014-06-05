(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
upgraded BBVA Colombia
S.A.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Outlook Stable,
following the May 29th upgrade of its parent BBVA (see the Fitch
release 'Fitch
Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook', dated May
29, 2014,
available at www.fitchratings.com).
BBVA Colombia's Viability Rating (VR) was upgraded on May 23,
2014 (see 'Fitch
Upgrades BBVA Colombia S.A.'s Viability Rating to 'bbb'; Affirms
IDRs') but was
unaffected in this rating action.
A complete list of rating actions for the bank and each
subsidiary is included
at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BBVA Colombia's IDR upgrades reflect the support it would
receive from its
parent, should it be needed. Given its profitability and growth
potential, BBVA
Colombia is considered a strategically important subsidiary of
its parent in
Latin America.
RATING SENSITIVITY
BBVA Colombia's IDRs would change if Fitch's assessment of its
parent's ability
and/or willingness to support the bank changes. In general, the
IDRs would move
in line with those of the parent, subject to country ceiling
restrictions.
PROFILE
BBVA Colombia is a universal bank catering to corporate and
consumer customers
in the Colombian market where it is the fourth largest with
around 9% market
share by assets. The bank is the largest foreign bank in
Colombia, it is
controlled by BBVA, and is fully integrated within its parent's
regional
strategy and operating structure.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BBVA COLOMBIA S.A.
--FC and LC long-term IDRs upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--FC and LC short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)';
--National senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(col)';
--National long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AAA(col)'.
--Viability Rating unaffected;
BBVA FIDUCIARIA S.A.
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
BBVA VALORES S.A.
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
Contact:
BBVA Colombia:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 State Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+571 3269999 Ext 1220
Bogota, Colombia
Primary Analyst BBVA Fiduciaria and BBVA Valores:
Andres Marquez
Director
+571 3269999 Ext 1220
Bogota, Colombia
Secondary Analyst BBVA Fiduciaria:
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+571 3269999 Ext 1160
Bogota, Colombia
Secondary Analyst BBVA Valores:
Gilberto Sanchez
Analyst
+571 3269999 Ext 1980
Bogota, Colombia
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31,
2014.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.