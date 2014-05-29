(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (CBSS) to 'BBB+' from
'BBB', and the
Viability Rating (VR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This action
follows Fitch's recent rating action on CBSS' parent company,
Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)(refer to press release titled
'Fitch Upgrades
Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook', dated May 29, 2014
for additional
information on the BBVA rating action). See the full list of
rating actions at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
CBSS' IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven IDR or its
standalone
rating, the VR. CBSS' support-driven IDR is currently notched
one level below
those of its parent, since it is strategically important to, but
not considered
a core subsidiary of BBVA. Thus, with BBVA's upgrade to 'A-',
CBSS'
support-driven IDR was upgraded to 'BBB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Since CBSS' ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of
BBVA, changes in
BBVA's ratings may result in changes to CBSS' IDRs and Outlook.
BBVA's Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CBSS' VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic
creditworthiness absent any
extraordinary support, was affirmed at 'bbb' primarily
reflecting the company's
good capital position, and solid asset quality profile. The
ratings are somewhat
constrained by a relatively weaker earnings profile than other
large regional
banks.
The capital profile remains strong, with a high Tier 1 common
ratio (under Basel
I) and tangible common equity-to-tangible assets of 11.39% and
9.5%,
respectively, at YE2013. These ratios compare well to other
large regional
banks. CBSS received no objection to its capital plan under the
2014 CCAR
process, the first time CBSS participated in the formal CCAR
stress testing.
CBSS requested to upstream a modest semi-annual common dividend
of approximately
$51 million, subject to approval by the company's Board of
Directors.
Asset quality ratios also continue to improve in line with
industry trends,
while nonperforming asset levels remain very manageable.
Nonperforming balances
are below peer averages, with net charge-offs (NCOs) also
comparing favourably.
Fitch attributes some of the better relative performance to the
geographic
make-up of the bank's loan portfolio. A relatively high
percentage of loans are
in Texas, which has fared much better than many other states
during the
financial crisis.
CBSS' recent earnings performance reflects a vast improvement
over the losses
reported during the prior years, which were weighed down by
large goodwill
impairment charges and elevated provision expenses. Despite the
recent
improvement, Fitch notes that CBSS' reported earnings still lag
peer averages.
When pushed-down goodwill is also excluded from ratios, adjusted
return on
assets (ROA) improves by approximately 4 basis points (bps) to
67bps, though
this is below the peer average of approximately 110bps in first
quarter 2014
(1Q'14).
Fitch also notes that CBSS' earnings include a meaningful
benefit from reserve
releases. In 2013, reserve releases, or the amount of NCOs that
exceeded
provision expenses, were 17% of pre-tax income. This amount is
approximately 50%
higher than the average for large regional banks.
Fitch expects reserve releases to diminish over time for the
industry as reserve
levels approach more historical coverage levels, and loan growth
resumes more
normalized levels. As CBSS begins to provision at more
normalized levels, this
could impact profitability measures.
CBSS' performance is also affected by purchase accounting
accretion (PAA)
related to the acquisition of Guaranty, namely in the net
interest margin (NIM).
The reported NIM includes approximately 30bps of PAA, which will
ultimately
dissipate over time, as will the indemnification asset.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -VR
CBSS' ratings are sensitive to those drivers that would impact
the VR, namely
changes in capital, earnings or asset quality. Fitch envisions
more ratings
upgrade potential over the medium- to long-term than downward
pressure given the
company's overall improving credit profile.
CBSS' VR could be upgraded with improving earnings performance,
combined with
the continuation of moderating asset quality and the maintenance
of capital at
appropriate levels. However, Fitch remains somewhat concerned
regarding the
strong loan growth CBSS has reported recently, especially as it
compares to peer
averages. In general, Fitch views loan growth that
significantly outpaces GDP
and peer growth somewhat skeptically as it raises concerns about
adverse
selection, underwriting standards, and the appropriate
risk-return trade-offs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
CBSS is strategically important to, but not considered a core
subsidiary of BBVA
by Fitch. CBSS' IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven
IDR or VR. CBSS'
support-driven IDR has historically been one notch below BBVA,
reflecting
Fitch's view that CBSS is strategically important to BBVA,
though not core.
Since CBSS' support reflects institutional support, no support
rating floor is
assigned.
In the event Fitch views CBSS as no longer strategically
important to BBVA, its
support rating could be downgraded. If the support rating were
downgraded, CBSS'
VR would likely become the anchor rating for IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by CBSS and
by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from CBSS' or its bank
subsidiaries' VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are all
primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs of CBSS.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
CBSS' IDR and VR are equalized with those of Compass Bank,
reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to
act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Should CBSS' holding company
begin to
exhibit signs of weakness, or have inadequate cash flow coverage
to meet
near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could
notch the holding
company IDR and VR from the ratings of Compass Bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
CBSS' uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. The ratings
of long- and
short-term deposits issued by CBSS and its subsidiaries are
primarily sensitive
to any change in CBSS' long- and short-term IDRs.
The following ratings are upgraded:
BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable.
Compass Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The following ratings are affirmed:
BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support at '2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Compass Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
TexasBanc Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'
