(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Becle,
S.A. de C.V.'s
(Becle) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
The rating upgrade reflects Becle's improved business and
financial profile
following the initial public offering (IPO) of 15% its equity
for MXN18.6
billion and the merger of its related operating company, Proximo
Spirits. Fitch
expects the company to use its improved financial flexibility to
pursue
opportunistic M&A activity that will enhance its geographic and
product
diversification.
Becle's ratings are supported by the strong brand equity of Jose
Cuervo tequila,
its complementary portfolio of spirits, its vertically
integrated operations
across the production and distribution of tequila, and its
geographical revenue
diversification. The company has maintained a conservative
capital structure
with a low debt levels, sound liquidity and positive free cash
flow (FCF)
generation across the business cycle. The ratings are
constrained by the product
concentration in tequila, which represents close to 57% of its
total revenues,
strong competition within the alcoholic beverage industry, the
volatility of
prices in its main raw materials (agave), and risks related to
changes in U.S.
trade policies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Tequila Brand
Becle's ratings are supported by the strong brand recognition of
its tequila
Jose Cuervo, which is positioned as the leading tequila in the
world in terms of
sales volume. Jose Cuervo and other family brands also have an
important
geographical diversification with sales in more than 85
countries. The U.S. and
Canada are its most important markets, accounting for around 67%
of its total
revenues, while the Jose Cuervo brand has the leading position
in the U.S.
tequila category in terms of sales volume. In Mexico, the
company is the largest
distributor of spirits and liqueurs in terms of volume and the
second largest in
terms of value, and contributes 21% of Becle's total revenues.
Other countries'
operations represent 12% of total revenues.
Integration of Proximo:
Becle merged its operations with Proximo, the main distributor
and bottler of
its products in the U.S. during the last quarter of 2016.
Proximo, a
related-party company, began operations in 2008 to distribute
Tequila 1800 and
after the termination in 2013 of the distribution agreement
Becle had with
Diageo, the company started to distribute Jose Cuervo's brands
in the U.S. and
Canada. Since Proximo took on the distribution of Jose Cuervo,
the brand
recovered its growth in the tequila category during 2014-2016.
Fitch views this
transaction as positive to Becle's credit profile as it improve
its size and
scale, strengthens its corporate structure and provides a better
view of the
company's operating performance.
Portfolio Diversification:
Fitch expects the company to use the proceeds from its IPO to
improve its
product portfolio by incorporating new brands in premium
categories. In the
whiskey category, the company has been working on increasing the
market
penetration of its Bushmills brand, a premium Irish whiskey that
is consumed
primarily in the U.S. and Europe. Also, Becle is increasing the
presence of its
premium rum brand, Kraken, which grew by double digits in the
U.S. during 2016.
These two categories represents close to 5% and 4%,
respectively, of the
company's consolidated revenues. Fitch believes Becle's strategy
to incorporate
premium and scalable brands in its portfolio combined with a
strong brand equity
in tequila will bring opportunities to strengthen its business
position and
geographic footprint.
Good Operating Performance:
Fitch expects Becle to continue improving its operating results
through organic
revenue growth and relatively stable profitability despite
pressures on agave
prices. Fitch projects revenue growth of 12% in 2017 supported
by a low
single-digit volume increase across its regions, higher prices,
and the positive
FX effect of its U.S.-dollar revenues against the Mexican peso
depreciation.
While volume in the U.S. could face some pressures due to higher
prices and
anticipated volume sales in the last quarter of 2016, this
should be mitigated
by volume growth from Mexico and rest of the world. Fitch also
forecasts for
2017 an EBITDA margin of around 25%. Higher costs are expected
to be compensated
for by internal efficiencies and lower advertisement, marketing
and promotion
expenses.
Low Leverage:
Fitch anticipates that Becle's total adjusted debt to EBITDAR
will remain at
levels at or below 2x in 2017-2018, while the company is
expected to maintain
its large net cash position until acquisition opportunities
materialize. Fitch
believes the company has sufficient flexibility to absorb, at
the current rating
level, an acquisition that would use a combination of cash plus
debt resulting
in net leverage growing to around 1.5x. Becle's total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR
and net adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR calculated by Fitch were 2.1x
and 1.3x,
respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Weak FCF in 2017:
Fitch expects Becle's to maintain positive FCF in the mid- to
long-term.
However, for 2017 the company's FCF is projected to be negative
assuming capex
of MXN2.4 billion and dividends of MXN2.6 billion. Positive FCF
should resume in
2018 to around MXN1.1 billion due to higher cash flow generation
and lower
capex. Higher capex levels in 2017 will be mainly used to expand
the production
capacity in its tequila and whiskey facilities. In 2016, Becle's
FCF calculated
by Fitch was around MXN2 billion after covering capex of MXN829
million and no
dividends payments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Becle
include:
- Revenue growth of 12% in 2017 and 5% in 2018;
- EBITDA margin around 25% in 2016 and improving towards 26% in
2018;
- Negative FCF in 2017 due to higher capex and dividends and
positive over the
mid-term.
- Net adjusted leverage below 1.5x, including potential
acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating actions in the medium
term.
Further developments that may lead to negative rating actions
include:
- Sustained deterioration in operating performance leading to
lower sales and
profitability;
- Negative FCF across the business cycle;
- Net adjusted leverage above 1.5x on sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Becle's liquidity position is strong with a pro forma cash
balance of around
MXN21.2 billion including the proceeds from its IPO and a
dividend payment in
January 2017. In addition, Fitch believes the company has
significant financial
flexibility, as its next significant debt maturity is in 2025
for MXN10.3
billion (USD500 million) related to its bond. As of Dec. 31,
2016, Becle had a
cash position of MXN5.1 billion with only MXN53 million of
short-term debt
maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
- Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
- USD500 million senior notes due 2025 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-9080-367
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Kastholm, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021726
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001