(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of Queensland Limited's (BOQ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Positive Outlook has been revised to Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) and Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage) at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. The Outlooks on both are Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this rating action commentary. The risk appetites of all three Australian regional banks (the Regionals) are conservative as the banks focus primarily on lower-risk residential mortgages. BEN and BOQ have some exposures to business lending but these are well collateralised and diversified. Underwriting standards and risk controls have continued to improve, contributing to sound asset quality. However, the Regionals' modest lending and deposit franchises relative to the four major Australian banks could pose a risk should the banks be willing to compromise risk appetite in the pursuit of growth. BEN and BOQ each have 2%-3% market share in deposits, while Heritage's share is 0.33%. The Regionals benefit from simple and transparent business models focusing on customer service to partly offset their pricing disadvantage. BEN and BOQ have been diversifying their business models into additional segments such as wealth management, and asset and equipment finance. Both entities have acquired smaller domestic financial institutions in financial year 2014 (FY14) although their market shares have not altered significantly. Nevertheless, new customers provide BEN and BOQ with additional cross-sale opportunities to lift their profitability. Fitch expects the funding and liquidity profiles of the Regionals to further strengthen in FY15 following continued improvement in FY14. However, relative to similarly rated international peers, their funding and liquidity positions remain a weakness. Wholesale funding will remain a key component of each bank's funding mix, reflecting the structural deficit of deposits within the Australian banking system. As a result, improvements in funding structures are likely to be reflected in longer term wholesale issuance, rather than an increased proportion of stable deposits. Liquidity positions have improved in advance of Basel 3. The Regional's large and sound residential mortgage books provide the banks with additional capacity to create internal securitisations which are repo-eligible with the RBA. The Regionals have adequate capital levels, although they lag many international peers on both risk weighted and un-risk weighted ratios. Healthy levels of operating profitability are likely to support internal capital generation. In contrast to many small peers which have a mutual structure, BOQ and BEN are listed and therefore have access to fresh capital. Both banks raised capital during FY14 to support acquisitions. Asset quality of the Regionals has remained a credit strength relative to international peers. It reflects the banks' conservative risk appetite and a historically benign operating environment which have resulted in impaired loan ratios well below most international peers'. Impaired loans have remained well reserved. Asset quality is likely to remain sound in FY15. A severe economic shock, resulting from weaker economic activities of one of Australia's main trading partners (resulting in higher unemployment rate and sharp asset price corrections), or if one of the banks compromises its conservative risk appetite to expand its company profile, could result in weaker asset quality but are not Fitch's base case. Australia's operating environment is expected to remain fairly stable in FY15 despite a fall in commodity prices and subdued non-mining sector investment. The agency expects real GDP growth of 2.9% in 2015 and 2.7% in 2016, still solid relative to the 'AAA' peer median of 2.2% for 2015. Australia's unemployment rate is expected to remain elevated at around 6% in 2015. Household debt remains high, leaving borrowers susceptible to higher unemployment, any housing market correction and/or sharply higher interest rates. Property price growth was primarily in Sydney and Melbourne during 2014 - all Regionals have some exposure to these markets. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, Senior Debt BOQ The upgrade of BOQ's Long-term IDR, VR and senior debt rating reflects the bank's significant improvement in corporate culture, and risk appetite and controls since late-2011. BOQ's strengthened risk appetite has been reflected in slower organic balance sheet growth, the declining proportion of commercial property exposure, a focus on more credit diversification partly through tighter single name and industry exposure limits, and stricter underwriting standards for residential mortgages. These improvements have resulted in stronger asset quality, better funding, liquidity, capitalisation and operating profitability. On many metrics BOQ is now similar or stronger than its 'a-' rated peers. Capitalisation remained adequate following the acquisition of BOQ Specialist Bank Limited (BOQS) in July 2014. BOQS provides a degree of business diversification and additional revenue generation capability which should support sustainable operating profitability. The departure of the previous chief executive officer (CEO) has not impacted the bank's strategy. BEN BEN's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's conservative risk appetite, modest local franchise, and strengthened capitalisation. Its liquidity management has remained sound, with short-term wholesale funding of up to one year being fully covered by central bank repo-eligible liquid assets at FYE14. BEN's capital position on both a risk-weighted and un-risk weighted basis is comparable to the majority of its domestic peers but lacks the strength of some international peers - notwithstanding the different risk-weightings. Improvements in BEN's capital ratios have been assisted by sustainable internal capital generation, controlled risk-weighted asset growth and the recent equity raising which supported acquisition activity. Asset quality remained sound in FY14 however a modest increase in unemployment could place pressure on BEN's asset quality in FY15. The proposed banking alliance between BEN and the four small credit unions is likely to support operating profit growth while the funding impact is neutral. The proposal is in the process of obtaining approvals from the members of the credit unions, the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Federal Treasurer. BEN's ratings are likely to be unaffected by the transaction. Heritage Heritage's IDR, VR and senior debt rating reflect the bank's small deposit and mortgage franchise, and weaker than international peers' funding and liquidity profile. However, Heritage's consistent conservative risk appetite has resulted in strong asset quality. Its risk-weighted capital ratios have remained amongst the highest within Fitch-rated Australian banks, although un-risk weighted ratios lag peers. Access to new sources of capital is limited given Heritage's mutual ownership structure, with profit the main source of capital. The absence of dividend payments means Heritage's internal capital generation is significantly higher than both BOQ and BEN. The Stable Outlook on Heritage's Long-Term IDRs reflects Fitch's assumption that the bank is likely to adequately manage its asset quality and funding, and maintain sound capitalisation supported by healthy levels of operating profitability through a mild deterioration in the economy. Possible credit losses could be absorbed by its adequate pre-impairment operating profit and impairment reserves. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, Senior Debt BOQ, BEN and Heritage The rating sensitivities to the Regionals' IDRs, VRs and senior debt are similar. All three entities could experience negative rating pressure should the banks compromise their risk appetite mainly in form of weaker underwriting standards, looser risk controls and more aggressive loan growth in order to improve their company profiles. A severe deterioration in asset quality could result in weaker operating profitability and threaten capitalisation which are likely to trigger negative rating action. Positive rating action is unlikely given the Regionals' modest franchises, and weaker than international peers' funding and liquidity profiles. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BEN and BOQ's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect the moderate potential of government support, should it be needed, given the banks' modest market shares in Australia. Heritage's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon as the bank's market share is minimal. Support Ratings are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Australian sovereign to provide timely support to the banks, including any moves to implement the bail-in of senior creditors. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES BOQS is a wholly owned core subsidiary of BOQ, and its ratings are aligned with those of its parent as a result. The upgrade of the Support Rating follows the upgrade of BOQ's Long-term IDR. BOQS's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BOQ's IDR. BOQS's ratings may also be downgraded if Fitch no longer considers it a core subsidiary of BOQ. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt issued by BEN, BOQ and BOQS is rated according to Fitch's rating criteria. The subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the issuers' relevant anchor ratings, the VR for BEN and BOQ, and the IDR for BOQS. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Government-guaranteed Debt BOQS's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the Australian sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected in the ratings of the government-guaranteed debt. The rating actions are as follows: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2' Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Short-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'F2' Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ): Long-Term IDR: upgrade to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: upgrade to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt: upgrade to 'A-' from 'BBB+' BOQ Specialist Bank Limited (BOQS): Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: upgraded to '1' from '2' Government guaranteed floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'AAA' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2'. 