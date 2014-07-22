(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the credit
ratings for
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) and Boston Properties
Limited Partnership as
follows:
Boston Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$200 million preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Boston Properties, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--$5.9 billion senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the strong qualitative elements in BXP's
credit profile.
Examples include the above average quality of BXP's largely
unencumbered
operating portfolio and its cycle-tested management team that
has extensive real
estate and capital markets experience. The upgrade also
considers the
consistency of the company's portfolio and balance sheet
strategy, its
demonstrated commitment to an unsecured borrowing strategy and
proven access to
multiple sources of debt and equity capital in varied capital
markets
environments.
The ratings reflect BXP's appropriate coverage for a 'BBB+'
rated REIT.
Moreover, BXP maintains an adequate liquidity position that is
supported by its
large unrestricted cash balance, meaningful retained free cash
flow and near
full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit
facility. The company
also has a large, high quality portfolio of unencumbered assets
in markets with
excellent transaction and financing liquidity characteristics -
a credit
positive in terms of contingent liquidity.
Execution and liquidity risk associated with the company's
development platform
and its concentrated geographical footprint and related exposure
to finance,
legal and government and defense industry tenants are credit
concerns that
balance BXP's ratings. BXP's size and asset and management
quality help offset
its above-average leverage relative to its similarly rated
REITs.
SUPERIOR ASSET QUALITY
BXP owns a high-quality portfolio of predominantly class A
office properties
located in supply-constrained central business district (CBD)
markets. The
company's CBD properties are often leading properties in their
submarkets that
compete for the highest profile tenants, and have historically
attracted
significant investor and lender interest. The latter enhances
BXP's contingent
liquidity profile, including during challenging property and
capital market
environments.
QUALITATIVE ELEMENTS BALANCE ELEVATED LEVERAGE
Fitch expects BXP's leverage to be in the low 7.0x range through
2016, which is
elevated for a 'BBB+' rated REIT. However, BXP's large size,
superior portfolio
asset quality and excellent track record of capital access and
financial
discipline balance this credit concern. BXP's net debt to
recurring operating
EBITDA for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2014 was
6.8x, compared
with 6.4x and 6.8x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2013 and 2012,
respectively.
Fitch expects BXP's fixed charge coverage should sustain in the
mid-2.0x range
through 2016, aided by mid-single digit cash same store net
operating income
(NOI) growth and incremental NOI from new developments.
Fixed-charge coverage
was 2.4x for the TTM ended March 31, 2014, compared with 2.5x
and 2.2x for the
years ended Dec. 31, 2013 and 2012, respectively. Fitch defines
fixed charge
coverage as recurring operating EBITDA, including Fitch's
estimate of recurring
cash distributions from joint ventures, less straight line rents
and maintenance
capital expenditures and leasing costs, divided by interest
incurred plus
preferred dividends.
LONG-TERM LEASES
The seven-year weighted average term to maturity of BXP's leases
provides
stability to the company's cash flows. The company's in-service
portfolio was
92.4% leased at March 31, 2014. BXP's lease profile is strong
relative to its
office REIT peers. The balanced maturities help ensure that the
company is not
overly exposed to leasing risk at any given time,
notwithstanding tenant
bankruptcies. Average annual lease expirations comprise
approximately 8% of
annualized base rent through 2023, with a maximum annual
maturity of 14% in
2017. The company has historically been proactive in renewing
tenants in advance
of lease maturities to minimize downtime and leasing costs,
which Fitch views as
a risk adverse strategy that strengthens the credit by reducing
cash flow
volatility.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
BXP maintains an adequate liquidity position. For the period
April 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2015, the company's base case liquidity coverage ratio
is forecasted to
be 1.2x. BXP's liquidity coverage would improve to 1.3x assuming
the company
refinances maturing mortgages at 80% of current balances. Fitch
defines
liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability
under the company's unsecured credit facility, and expected
retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of
liquidity (pro
rata debt maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures,
and development
costs).
Unfunded development commitments of approximately $1.1 billion
(Fitch estimate)
from April 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015 are the largest
anticipated use of
capital. BXP's total unfunded development commitments were $1.4
billion at March
31, 2014. BXP likely has some flexibility to defer spending if
market conditions
weaken unexpectedly and materially. The company demonstrated its
willingness to
stop development (when possible) in response to changing market
conditions when
it capped its 250 W. 55th Street development at grade level
during the last
downturn. BXP's liquidity coverage ratio would improve to 2.5x
absent committed
development expenditures.
BXP paid out approximately 67% of its adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO) as
dividends to common shareholders during 1Q'14. The company has
historically kept
its payout ratio below 75% - a credit positive. BXP's dividend
policy is to pay
out 100% of taxable net income. As such, BXP retains
approximately $100 million
of cash flow per annum that can be used to meet its liquidity
obligations
including funding new investments and development and satisfying
debt
maturities.
EXCELLENT CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
BXP has a large, high quality pool of unencumbered assets with
above average
financeability and salability characteristics. As of March 31,
2014, BXP owned
146 unencumbered assets that generate annualized cash NOI of
approximately $919
million, or 67.2% of its consolidated NOI. The company's
unencumbered pool
includes a number of trophy assets such as 399 Park Avenue and
Times Square
Tower in New York, Embarcadero Center One, Two, and Three in San
Francisco, the
Prudential Center complex in Boston (including three office
towers, one of the
most productive retail centers in the U.S., and a supermarket),
and the Capital
Gallery complex in Washington, D.C., among others.
Fitch expects the quality of BXP's unencumbered portfolio to
improve further
over the rating horizon through the addition of Embarcadero
Center 4 in San
Francisco and the John Hancock Building in Boston, which Fitch
expects are
likely candidates to be unencumbered when their mortgages mature
in 2016 and
2017, respectively. Also, the delivery and stabilization of
BXP's high quality
development portfolio will further bolster the company's
unencumbered portfolio
quality, primarily through the addition of 250 W. 55th Street in
Manhattan and
680 Folsom and 535 Mission St. in San Francisco.
The company's unencumbered assets cover its net unsecured debt
by 2.9x based on
a direct capitalization approach of unencumbered NOI using a
stressed 7.5%
capitalization rate. Fitch views this level of coverage as
adequate for the
rating. BXP has maintained UA/UD coverage in the high 2.0x range
during the past
five years.
ELEVATED 2017 DEBT MATURITIES
BXP's debt maturity schedule is reasonably well staggered, with
the exception of
2017 when 29% of its pro rata debt matures. The company has
historically been
able to go to market with sizable notes offerings to refinance
its debt
maturities. BXP management endeavors to keep annual bond
issuance within a range
of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion to maintain a well laddered
maturity schedule.
The unusually high level of maturing debt in 2017 is principally
related to
mortgages inherited through opportunistic property acquisitions
during the last
downcycle including the GM Building and the John Hancock Tower.
BXP management
is exploring ways to address its 2017 maturities ahead of time.
The company has
the option to pre-pay at par just under half of its 2017
maturities during the
second half of 2016.
BXP proactively renegotiated and expanded its unsecured
revolving line of credit
in July 2013 - ahead of the prior line's June 2014 expiration -
partly to ensure
adequate liquidity to handle its large maturities in 2017. BXP
increased the
capacity on the new line to $1 billion from $750 million and
negotiated an
expanded $500 million accordion feature as a potential source of
additional
contingent liquidity, up from $250 million previously. The new
line expires in
July 2018 - beyond its 2017 maturity wall.
Fitch calculates BXP's leverage by deconsolidating its
consolidated joint
ventures. Virtually all of the company's pro rata JV debt is
nonrecourse to BXP.
Although BXP has contributed equity to right-size mortgages at
times, it has
also been willing to offer deeds in lieu of foreclosure on
assets where it feels
the value of the assets is permanently impaired below the value
of the mortgage.
The Feb. 20, 2013 foreclosure sale and subsequent transfer of
ownership of
Montvale Center in suburban Maryland is a recent example.
TENANT INDUSTRY CONCENTRATION RISK
The company has a high proportion of financial, legal and
government related
tenants in its portfolio. Tenants in these segments comprised
approximately 28%,
25% and 5% of gross rent, respectively, for a combined total of
58% as of March
31, 2014. Lower trading volumes and increased regulation are key
issues that are
challenging financial services companies resulting in delayed
leasing decisions,
at best, and, in many instances, led to reductions in space
demand. Legal
tenants continue to optimize their space needs and are often
shrinking their
office footprints when leases expire. Finally, the U.S.
Government (BXP's
largest tenant at 6.4% of leased square feet) and related
government contractors
are demanding less space due in large part to the impact of
sequestration,
particularly in the Washington D.C. metro area.
DEVELOPMENT RISK
Development is a key component of BXP's strategy and the company
has
historically allowed its pipeline of projects under construction
to become a
large percentage of its portfolio on both a relative and
absolute basis. For
example, the pipeline grew to 20.3% of total undepreciated book
assets in 2Q'08,
with the unfunded portion representing 11% of total assets. The
total estimated
investment of BXP's development pipeline was $3.2 billion at
March 31, 2014,
which represented 14.2% of total assets with the unfunded
portion comprising a
materially smaller 6.3% of total assets. Fitch would view
cautiously a pipeline
that grows close to 20% of total assets or approaching 10% of
remaining funding,
absent significant pre-leasing.
BELOW AVERAGE SAME-STORE GROWTH
Fitch expects BXP's cash same-store NOI growth to accelerate to
the mid-single
digits during 2014 compared with 2.6% during 2013. BXP's
same-store NOI growth
averaged 1.4% between 2007 and 2013, trailing a selected group
of office REIT
peers by approximately 30 basis points. Fitch attributes the
underperformance to
outsized exposure to financial services and government related
tenants due to
the company's portfolio overweights in New York City and
Washington, D.C. The
company's internal growth has also been held back by elevated
levels of leasing
concessions that are generally abating and should support
stronger cash same
store NOI growth in the near-to-medium term.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between BXP's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
fixed-charge coverage and
leverage will sustain at the current levels over the next 12-24
months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects BXP to continue to pursue a portfolio and balance
sheet strategy
that is consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. Although upward rating
momentum is
unlikely, the following factors could collectively or
individually result in an
upgrade to BXP's ratings and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x for
several quarters.
(leverage was 6.8x for the TTM ended March 31, 2014);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 2.4x for the TTM ended March
31, 2014);
Conversely, the following factors may result in negative
momentum in the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining above
7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x.
