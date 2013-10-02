(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch)
Fitch Ratings-New York - 2 October 2013:
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the BRL600 million issuance of
non-convertible
debentures to 'A-'(bra); Rating Watch Negative from 'BBB(bra)';
Rating Watch
Negative. This action follows the sale of Seara Brasil to JBS
S.A. (JBS) from
Marfrig Alimentos S.A. (Marfrig), completed on Oct. 1, 2013. As
part of the
transaction, the debentures are being assumed by JBS, which has
a Long-Term
National Rating of 'A-(bra)'; Rating Watch Negative; Marfrig's
Long-Term
National Rating is ('BBB(bra)'; Rating Watch Negative. JBS is
the new obligor
of these debentures, of which there is about BRL454 million
currently
outstanding.
Fitch has the following ratings on the JBS entities:
JBS S.A.:
--Foreign & local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-';
--National Long-Term rating 'A-(bra)';
--Debentures 2015 'A-' (bra);
--Notes due 2016 'BB-';
--National scale rating 'A-(bra)'.
JBS USA LLC:
--Foreign and local currency IDR 'BB-';
--Term loan B facility due in 2018 'BB'
--Notes due 2014, 2020, 2021 'BB-'.
JBS USA Finance, Inc.:
--Foreign and local currency IDR 'BB-';
--Notes due 2014 'BB-';
--Bonds due 2020 'BB-';
--Notes due 2021 'BB-'.
ESAL GmbH:
--Notes due 2023 'BB-'.
JBS Finance II Ltd:
--Foreign and local currency IDR 'BB-';
--Notes due 2018 'BB-'.
All ratings are currently on Rating Watch Negative
The ratings are informed by 'Fitch Parent and Subsidiary Linkage
Criteria'.
Contact:
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gisele Paolino
Director
+55 21 4503 2624
Committee Chairperson
Dan Kastholm
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
