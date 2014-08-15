(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Kazakhstan-based BTA
Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' from
'CCC' and maintained
them on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The agency has also
affirmed
Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) Long-term IDRs at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BTA'S IDRS
The upgrade of BTA's Long-term IDRs to 'B-' from 'CCC' reflects
Fitch's opinion
of the moderately improved support prospects for BTA as a result
of KKB's
acquisition of a 46.5% stake in the bank's ordinary share
capital in July 2014
from the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), and its
receipt from SK of a
further 4.5% of BTA's shares under a trust management agreement,
giving KKB
operational control over BTA. As part of the divestment, SK also
sold another
46.5% equity stake in BTA to a private investor.
In Fitch's view, KKB is likely to have a high propensity to
support BTA, if
needed, given plans to integrate the two banks and our
expectation that BTA will
be consolidated in KKB's IFRS accounts and qualify as a material
subsidiary
under the cross-default clauses in KKB's Eurobonds. The
one-notch difference
between KKB's and BTA's ratings reflect BTA's still weak balance
sheet and its
large size, relative to KKB, which may in certain circumstances
constrain the
propensity and ability of KKB to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BTA'S VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of BTA's Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc' reflects
the limited
recent changes in the bank's standalone credit profile, which
remains
constrained by weak asset quality, capitalisation and
performance. Upside
potential for the rating is limited given the deep-seated nature
of the bank's
problems.
BTA continues to be burdened by its extremely high volume of
non-performing loan
(NPLs; 88% of gross loans at end-1Q14), significant unreserved
problem loans and
illiquid legacy investments in equity securities (23% of Fitch
core capital
(FCC) at end-1Q14). We estimate BTA's NPLs, net of specific IFRS
reserves, at a
high 88% of FCC.
Despite the relatively high 25% FCC/risk-weighted assets ratio
at end-1Q14,
capitalisation is weakened by the fact that 60% of FCC relates
to the fair-value
adjustments (reductions) to BTA's low-rate liabilities, which
will have to be
accrued back through the income statement. Pre-impairment profit
(net of
interest revenues accrued but not received in cash) turned
moderately positive
in 2013, but internal capital generation is still weak.
BTA's liquidity risks are currently limited in view of its
considerable
liquid-asset cushion, amounting to 61% of its customer deposits
or 18% of
liabilities at end-1Q14, its granular third-party deposit base
and the limited
near-term Eurobond maturities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KKB's IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING
KKB's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality and the
potential need for
further provisioning of its problem loans. However, the ratings
also consider
KKB's positive pre-impairment profit (net of accrued interest),
moderate
refinancing and liquidity risks, and the track record of
significant debt
repayments in a challenging environment.
In Fitch's view, risks and uncertainties relating to the BTA
acquisition, and
the reduction in capital ratios resulting from an ongoing share
buyback, are
both moderately negative for KKB's credit profile. However,
these risks are
consistent with the bank's ratings.
KKB's high 31% NPL ratio at end-1Q14 and its sizeable exposure
to weakly
performing real-estate loans (53% of gross loans), a significant
portion of
which relates to land investments are credit negative. KKB's
loan book could
require further provisioning given the still moderate (58%)
specific IFRS
reserve of NPLs (total reserve coverage of NPLs was 111%) and
the fact that only
a moderate portion of the real estate loans are currently
reported as NPLs.
Net NPLs (NPLs less specific IFRS reserves for NPLs) were a high
1.2x FCC at
end-1Q14, and Fitch estimates this ratio may rise to 1.8x
following the
consolidation of BTA. Total problem loans at KKB (NPLs and
restructured loans)
net of total reserves stood at 90% of FCC. Potential benefits
from loan
purchases by the government Problem Loan Fund, or co-ordinated
work-out of KKB's
and BTA's largest (sometimes overlapping) exposures, are highly
uncertain at
present.
Fitch estimates that KKB's FCC/risk-weighted assets ratio may
fall to about 10%
following the consolidation of BTA, from 14.5% at end-1Q14, as a
result of (i)
the BTA acquisition; (ii) a buyback of 17.4% of the bank's share
capital in
August 2014, mainly from SK; and (iii) adjustments to the book
values of some of
BTA's assets and liabilities. This would represent a significant
reduction in
the bank's loss absorption capacity, but would still be
consistent with KKB's
'B' rating, in Fitch's view. Furthermore, there is still
significant uncertainty
regarding the ultimate impact of the BTA acquisition on KKB's
capitalisation,
and the scope (and timing) of any further provisioning
requirements on the two
banks' loan books.
KKB's liquidity is comfortable due to the bank's solid deposit
collection
capabilities, potential access to government funding programmes
and limited near
to medium-term wholesale debt repayments. Liquidity management
might be somewhat
complicated in light of the high proportion of SK deposits in
the funding
structure. However, Fitch expects these deposits to be
reasonably stable.
KKB's performance weakened significantly in 1Q14, mainly as a
result of trading
losses on the back of KZT devaluation. However, Fitch views the
bank's 2013
pre-impairment profit (net of accrued interest and fair value
adjustment in
4Q13, equal to 2% of average net loans) as a more meaningful
indicator of the
bank's ability to absorb losses through the income statement.
Pre-impairment
profit in absolute terms should increase slightly following the
BTA
consolidation, given the latter's moderately positive result and
potential for
some moderate cost synergies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - KKB's and BTA's IDRS
KKB's VR, IDRs, and debt ratings could be downgraded if the
bank's solvency
deteriorates significantly more than Fitch currently anticipates
as a result of
greater than expected losses on its own or BTA's problem assets.
Successful
workouts of problem loans, resulting in a strengthening of the
capital position,
could result in upward pressure on the ratings.
The RWP on BTA's Long-term IDRs and senior debt rating reflects
the potential
for these ratings to be upgraded to 'B' as a result of closer
integration
between KKB and BTA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KKB'S SUPPORT RATING;
KKB's and BTA's
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
KKB's '5' Support Rating and 'B-' Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view of the limited probability of support from the Kazakh
authorities given
recent defaults of other large Kazakh banks. In light of the
weak track record
of support, there is limited upside for these ratings. BTA's
Support Rating '5'
has been placed on RWP to reflect the potential for closer
integration between
KKB and BTA. In line with its criteria, Fitch has withdrawn
BTA's SRF as it now
views institutional (shareholder) support as the more likely
source of external
support for the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of both banks' senior unsecured debt issues are
equalised with their
respective Long-term IDRs and would likely change in tandem with
these ratings.
KKB's subordinated debt and perpetual debt issues are notched
off the bank's VR
by one and two notches, respectively. The two-notch differential
on the
perpetual debt reflects its deep subordination and the
possibility of coupon
omissions.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kazkommertsbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Kazkommerts International BV:
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
KAZKOMMERTS FINANCE BV:
Perpetual debt rating affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating 'RR6'
BTA:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'B-' from
'CCC',
maintained on RWP
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'C', removed
from RWP
Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc', removed from RWP
Support Rating '5', placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', maintained on
RWP, Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24 September
2013, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities Criteria',
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
