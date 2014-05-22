(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC
Bystrobank's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-'. At the same time,
the agency has
affirmed the Long-term IDRs of JSC Asian-Pacific Bank (APB) at
'B+' and SKB-Bank
(SKB) at 'B'. All of the ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BystroBank's IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM
RATING
The upgrade of BystroBank's ratings reflects the longer track
record of
reasonable performance and a more mature business model, as well
as moderation
of previously rapid growth. The ratings also reflect the bank's
strong market
position in the home region of Udmurtia (BB-/Stable), so far
moderate, albeit
widening, credit losses, sound profitability and reasonable
capitalisation and
liquidity. Constraining the ratings are a focus on risky retail
segment and
still unseasoned retail loan book, which pose an elevated credit
risk.
BystroBank's retail loan book (83% of gross loans at end-2013)
doubled in 2013,
mainly driven by growth of unsecured consumer loans and car
loans (41% and 51%
of retail loans, respectively). However, retail loans moderately
contracted in
1Q14 and the plan for the full year is for them to grow only by
15%. Retail NPLs
remained flat at 6% in 2013, although the average NPL generation
ratio (defined
as net increase in NPLs plus write-offs/average performing
loans) increased to
6.8% in 2013 from 3% in 2012. Positively, Bystrobank's
pre-impairment
profitability was around 10.5% of average loans in 2013,
providing reasonable
headroom in case of further deterioration of asset quality.
Corporate lending (17% of end-2013 loans) is viewed as moderate
risk. About 95%
of the total corporate book was accounted by just 20 exposures,
predominantly
short-term working capital facilities provided to middle-sized
companies of IT,
trade and pharmaceutical sectors. Most of the loans lack hard
collateral, but
credit risk is mitigated by the short average loan tenor and
long-term
relationships with borrowers.
Bystrobank's liquidity position is reasonable with end-1Q14
liquidity cushion
covering 20% of customer accounts. The latter is the main
funding source (83% of
end-2013 liabilities), of which granular retail deposits made up
about 75%.
Bystrobank's capitalisation (regulatory capital ratio of 12% at
end-4M14, Basel
total capital ratio of 18.6% and FCC of 16.4% at end-2013) is
moderate given
elevated credit risks due to its focus on unsecured retail
lending.
Capitalisation should be supported by internal capital
generation (return on
equity of 22% in 2013) and moderation of growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Bystrobank'S IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM
RATING
Upside is limited in the current tough operating environment,
particularly in
the Russian consumer lending segment. However, stabilisation of
asset quality
metrics, while maintaining reasonable earnings and
capitalisation would be
credit-positive. A significant deterioration in asset quality
and/or a deposit
outflow would put negative pressure on the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - APB'S IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING
The affirmation of APB's ratings reflects its somewhat improved
franchise and
solid pre-impairment profitability, adequate capitalisation and
moderate, albeit
widening, credit losses. At the same time, APB's ratings remain
constrained by
the bank's recently rapid growth in a now more challenging
Russian consumer
finance market.
APB's NPL origination rate increased notably to 6.3% from 3.8%
in 2012, which,
however, is in line with market trends. Specifically, consumer
finance (the main
product accounting for 57% of gross loans at end-2013) NPL
origination rate rose
to 10.2% from 6.3%. Fitch expects credit losses to widen further
in 2014, as a
vastly expanded portfolio (40% loan growth in 2013) continues to
season in a
tougher operating environment.
However, Fitch believes that APB's loss absorption capacity
remains solid as
reflected by both a pre-impairment profit of 11.7% of average
performing loans
in 2013 (2012: 11.5%) and adequate capitalisation (14.4% FCC at
end-2013). The
quality of pre-impairment profit is sound, partly because of the
significant
share of fee-based earnings (27% of gross revenues in 2013), of
which the bulk
are recurring.
The bank's capitalisation has been primarily supported by solid
internal capital
generation (21% in 2013, 28% in 2012). A RUB0.6bn (4% of
end-2013's IFRS equity)
contribution from shareholders in April 2014 should also be
supportive of APB's
regulatory capital position (regulatory total capital adequacy
stood at a modest
11.4% at end-1Q14 due to higher regulatory risk weights and
provisions for
unsecured retail loans).
APB's liquidity is solid. The loans-to-deposits ratio was 109%
at end-2013 with
62% of deposits sourced from individuals. Refinancing risks are
limited with
RUB4.5bn of local bonds (a put option in August) and short-term
interbank
deposits due in 2014, which were 3x times covered by
highly-liquid assets at
end-1Q14. Nevertheless, APB's liquidity is somewhat exposed to
its largest
corporate depositor with a RUB8bn account.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - APB'S IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING
The ratings could be downgraded upon a significant deterioration
of the bank's
asset quality, loss absorption capacity or liquidity. An upgrade
may result from
a continued strengthening of the franchise and a more entrenched
track record of
sustainable through-the-cycle performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SKB'S IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of SKB's ratings reflects a moderate worsening
of the credit
profile, which, however, is still consistent with the current
rating level.
Asset quality deteriorated notably, although the bank's solid
pre-impairment
profitability was sufficient to prevent credit losses from
hitting capital,
while expected continued moderation of loan growth should help
to control risks
better. SKB faces contingent risk related to double leverage at
the shareholder
(Sinara Group; SG) level, although Fitch's current base case
expectation is that
the ultimate shareholder, Dmitry Pumpyansky, may use cash
derived from his other
businesses to repay this debt and/or support the bank's
capitalisaiton.
Liquidity position is comfortable.
NPLs made up high 13.6% of total loans at end-2013 and were
fully covered by
impairment reserves. However, retail loans' (70% of end-2013
loans) NPL
origination ratio increased to 11.7% in 2013 from 10% in 2012,
which was mainly
a result of previously rapid growth (56% loans CAGR in
2009-2012) with a focus
on higher-risk longer-term loans (up to seven years). Growth
slowed to only 3%
in 2013, which amplified the seasoning effect.
Corporate loans are generally of moderate quality, although few
of the larger
exposures (12% of FCC) are viewed as potentially high-risk.
Exposure to
manufacturing entities under SG (29% of FCC) is reasonably well
secured and
therefore also carries moderate risk.
Positively, SKB's pre-impairment profit (13.8% of average loans
in 2013) was
sufficient to absorb the increased impairment. However, this
resulted in poor
overall profitability (1.6% ROE).
Capitalisaiton is moderate with a FCC ratio of 7.9% at end-2013
and a regulatory
capital ratio of 12.4% at end-1Q14. The latter meant that the
bank would be able
to absorb (through equity) losses equal only to 3.6% of loans
before breaching
the minimum 10% capital adequacy ratio.
Fitch also notes contingent risks related to the purchase in
1H13 by SG of a 25%
stake in SKB from EBRD. This purchase was partially financed
with a long-term
loan from a third-party bank, which could put pressure on the
bank's
capitalisation should SG upstream capital from SKB to repay the
loan. However,
this risk may be mitigated by SG's non-bank related earnings and
Dmitry
Pumpyansky's other cash sources, mainly dividends from OJSC TMK
(declared
dividends of RUB731m for 2013), of which he owns 77%.
At end-2M14 SKB had adequate cushion of liquid assets (cash and
equivalents,
unpledged bonds eligible for repo financing with Central Bank of
Russia),
covering customer accounts by 19.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SKB's IDRS AND VR
Wider credit losses as the portfolio further seasons leading to
impairment
charges and capital erosion could result in a downgrade.
Upstreaming of capital
and/or liquidity to repay debt at SG level resulting in a
weakening of
capitalisaiton and/or its quality could also lead to a
downgrade. Upside
potential is currently limited given the potential for further
asset
deterioration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: APB's AND Bystrobank's
SENIOR UNSECURED
DEBT
APB's and Bystrobank's senior unsecured debt is rated in line
with the
respective banks' Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of
average recovery
prospects (corresponding to a Recovery Rating of '4'), in case
of default.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of
the three banks
reflect their small size and limited franchises, making
government support, in
case of need, less likely. In Fitch's view, support from the
banks' private
shareholders also cannot be relied upon. An upgrade of these
ratings is unlikely
in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a stronger
owner could lead
to an upgrade of the Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bystrobank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'; Stable
Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Rating: upgraded to 'BBB(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'B(EXP)'/'BBB(rus)(EXP)' from
'B-(EXP)'/'BB-(rus)(EXP)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'
APB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'B+'/'A-(rus)', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
SKB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
