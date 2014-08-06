(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cableuropa
S.A.'s
(Cableuropa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB' from 'B'
and withdrawn its
Short-term IDR of 'B'. The ratings have been removed from Rating
Watch Positive
and the Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The upgrade follows the completion of the acquisition by
Vodafone Group Plc
(BBB+/Stable) and reflects the application of Fitch's parent
subsidiary linkage
methodology and our view of the legal, operational and strategic
ties that exist
between the parent and newly acquired Spanish subsidiary.
Fitch has also upgraded Cableuropa's senior secured debt
(including the
outstanding bonds at Nara Cable Finance and Nara Cable Funding
II) to 'BBB' from
'BB-' and the group's unsecured bonds to 'BBB-' from 'CCC+'. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Fitch considers the strategic and operational ties between
Vodafone and
Cableuropa to be strong, given the strategic importance of the
Spanish market to
Vodafone, the significant investment the parent has made in
acquiring fixed line
assets in Europe (including Cableuropa which was acquired for a
cash sum of
EUR7.2bn) and the importance we believe Vodafone is placing on
being able to
provide convergent services in its core markets. Operationally
Fitch expects
Cableuropa's network to form an important part of Vodafone's
integrated network
infrastructure providing backhaul efficiencies and the ability
to offer fully
convergent services. Legal ties are considered less strong given
the absence of
a parent guarantee of the acquired subsidiary's debt.
Nevertheless, Fitch
expects Cableuropa's debt to be refinanced at the parent level
relatively
quickly.
Taking all of these factors into account we consider that the
parent-subsidiary
linkage is sufficiently strong to apply a "notched down"
approach, with
Cableuropa rated one notch below the parent at 'BBB.'
Call Dates; Expected Bond Take-Out
With the exception of the 8.5% secured notes due 2020, the call
dates of
Cableuropa's public debt have passed and can therefore be
prepaid. Fitch expects
that with the acquisition complete, Cableuropa's debt (both bank
and bonds) will
be prepaid and refinanced at the Vodafone level, as soon as
practicable,
generating significant funding cost savings.
Notching of Outstanding Debt
Despite the structured and secured nature of Cableuropa's
secured debt, Fitch
applies no notching to instrument ratings at this level. This is
in line with
our approach to funding structures of issuers with an investment
grade rating
and takes into account the likelihood that these instruments
will be refinanced
well ahead of contractual maturity. However, we have notched the
ratings of the
unsecured ONO Finance II debt down by one notch from the IDR
given that 4.2x of
EBITDA leverage (based on 1Q14 LTM figures) currently sits ahead
of these bonds
in the context of Cableuropa's standalone credit profile.
Pressured Standalone Fundamentals
With a DOCSIS 3.0 upgraded fibre network covering approximately
49% of Spain's
primary homes and with 1.8 million unique customers, Cableuropa
is sustaining
its competitive position in a market affected by a weakened
economy, high
unemployment and tough competition. Residential fixed-line
metrics are under
pressure and a shift in the revenue mix towards wholesale and
mobile has had a
significant impact on reported EBITDA, with the 1Q14 EBITDA
margin down 4.6pp
yoy at 40.3%.
Tough Operating Conditions in Spain
The operating pressures described are having a tangible effect
on Cableuropa's
residential business with customers down 47,000, or 2.6% yoy at
end-1Q14.
Subscriber losses are not material and services per customer
(2.9x in 1Q14) and
average revenue per user (ARPU; EUR54.2) remain resilient, but
customer
attrition where the cable operator is the challenger telecom is
unusual. Margin
pressure driven by the changing revenue mix is increasing
leverage with net
debt/EBITDA of 4.9x at end-1Q14 (end-1Q13: 4.6x).
Mobile Strategy
Cableuropa launched its virtual mobile network operator (MVNO)
service in 2011,
wholesaling minutes from the incumbent Movistar's mobile
network. Marketing a
low-cost SIM-only product targeted at existing cable customers
has led to rapid
mobile customer growth to 1.3 million at end-1Q14. One of the
most aggressive
MVNO cable roll-outs in the sector, the pace of mobile revenue
growth (1Q14
service revenues up 136% yoy), and margins reported to be in the
10% range are
dilutive at the group level. The success of MVNOs in Spain has
been highly
disruptive to the established network operators, including
Vodafone.
Cableuropa's acquisition by Vodafone could change these
dynamics; it may
introduce a more rational development to the market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES (Cableuropa)
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Any negative rating action on Vodafone's ratings.
- Evidence that strategic and operational ties between the
parent and subsidiary
are not as strong as currently believed.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Any positive action in relation to Vodafone's ratings.
- Improved legal ties, eg, the provision of a parent company
guarantee for
Cableuropa's debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES (Vodafone)
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 3.5x
- Pressure on free cash flow driven by EBITDA margin erosion,
higher capex and
shareholder distributions, or significant underperformance in
the main operating
subsidiaries
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, result
in positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Strong free cashflow generation with high single digit
pre-dividend free cash
flow margin (FY14: 9% based on statutory reporting) on a
sustainable basis
- Evidence of successful monetisation of the Project Spring
investments, leading
to an improved competitive position for Vodafone in its European
operations
The rating actions are as follows:
Cableuropa:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR of 'B' is withdrawn
Senior secured bank facility upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB-'
Nara Cable Funding
Senior secured bonds: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB-'
Nara Cable Funding II
Senior secured bonds: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB-'
ONO Finance II plc
Unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'CCC+'
