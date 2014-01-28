(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Castoro
RMBS, a repackaging of Grecale ABS notes, issued by Italy-based Unipol Banca
S.p.A. as follows:
Castoro RMBS S.r.l.
Class A (ISIN XS0218205473) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Negative;
Class B (ISIN XS0218206364) upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Enhancement
Since transaction close in 2005, the portfolio has amortised at an average
payment rate of 16%, leading to an outstanding balance of 22.1% as of
end-December 2013. Furthermore, the hedging agreement in place generates healthy
gross excess spread, sufficient to provision for defaulted (defined as mortgages
with seven unpaid monthly installments) and delinquent (defined as mortgages in
arrears for more than 30 days) loans. Any net excess spread remaining after the
payment of senior fees, interest and provisions is trapped and used to
accelerate the redemption of the notes, thus building up a sizable
overcollateralisation (EUR24.3m; 17.2% of the current pool balance). This
mechanism has contributed to the build-up in credit enhancement available to the
rated notes. Given the high level of credit enhancement available, the class B
notes were upgraded to 'A+sf'.
Broadly Stable Asset Performance
As of end-December 2013, the volume of gross cumulative defaults was 5.1% of the
original pool balance, up from 4.7% at end-December 2012. At the same time, the
pipeline of late stage arrears (arrears in excess of three months) has declined
to 0.7% of the current pool, from 1.1% 12 months ago. Based on the contained
weighted average original loan-to-value ratio at closing (59.3%), Fitch expects
that the asset performance will remain fairly stable.
Robust Liquidity Facility
Castoro RMBS has in place a fully funded liquidity facility, which has amortised
to its floor level (1.5% of the original balance). The facility is to cover any
interest shortfalls, and is deemed sufficient to mitigate the risk of a
potential default of the servicer even in a rising interest rate environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continued deterioration of the Italian macroeconomic fundamentals or a
slower-than-expected economic recovery could lead to negative rating actions on
the sovereign, which could result in a revision of the highest achievable rating
for the 'AA+sf' rated tranches.
Given the small size of the outstanding collateral balance, underperformance of
the top 25 largest borrowers in the pool may adversely impact the overall
transaction performance.