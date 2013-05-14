(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings
for Central
Pacific's Trust Preferred Securities (TRUPS) to 'CC' from 'C'. A
complete list
of ratings affected by this action follows at the end of this
release.
RATING DRIVERS - Hybrid Securities
Fitch has upgraded Central Pacific Financial's (CPF) TRUPS to
reflect the
company's payment of all deferred interest payments on the
issuances as of the
end of first quarter 2013. CPF began deferring interest payments
on its TRUPS
beginning Aug. 20, 2009 and had accumulated $13 million of
accrued interest
outstanding prior to CPF's payments in the first quarter of
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Hybrid Securities
Hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in CPF's viability
rating (VR).
Hybrid capital instruments issued by CPF are all notched down
from CPF's
viability rating of 'bb-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss
Severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings
CPB Capital Trust I, II & IV
CPB Statutory Trust III & V
--Trust preferred securities to 'CC' from 'C"
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Risk Radar' (April 04, 2013);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment' (April 23, 2013);
--'U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here' (Feb. 28,
2013);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec 05, 2012).
