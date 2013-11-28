Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chelyabinsk Region - Rating
Action ReportMOSCOW, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Russian Chelyabinsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+', its
National Long-term rating to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AA(rus)' and its
Short-term
foreign currency rating to 'F3' from 'B'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings
are Stable.
The agency also upgraded OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction
and Mortgage
Corporation's outstanding RUB2.5bn (ISIN RU000A0JTGC8) domestic
bond's Long-term
local currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its National
Long-term rating to
'AA+(rus)' from 'AA(rus)'. Chelyabinsk Region is the sole
shareholder of the
corporation and a guarantor of the principal and coupons of the
bond.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High:
At 1 November 2013 the region's direct risk amounted to RUB5.1bn
or less than 6%
of projected 2013 current revenue (end-2012: 5.1% of current
revenue). Fitch
expects the region's direct risk to remain low at below 10% of
current revenue
in 2013-2015. The debt coverage ratio (direct risk/current
balance) will likely
remain strong at below one year in 2013-2015. Chelyabinsk region
has strong cash
balance (RUB7bn at end-2012) and ready access to financial
markets.
Chelyabinsk Region demonstrated strong budgetary performance
with an operating
surplus of 15.6% in 2012 (2011: 9.1%), more than Fitch's
expectations of about
10%. This result was achieved despite the federal government's
move to raise
public sector salaries, which put pressure on operating
expenditure, and changes
to the allocation of corporate income tax, which led to volatile
tax revenues.
Fitch expects a sound operating surplus at about 10%, which is
however unlikely
to be sufficient to fully cover capital expenditure, resulting
in a modest
deficit at about 3% of total expenditure in 2013-2015.
The region has fairly high flexibility to cut budgetary spending
as its capital
expenditure accounted for more than 20% of total expenditure -
above that of its
'BBB' peers. In case of a sharp deterioration of tax revenue the
region can
reduce capital spending to avoid a sharp increase of debt. The
region's
operating surplus and capital revenue covered more than 100% of
its capital
expenditure in 2012 (2011: 70%).
Medium:
Chelyabinsk Region has a strong industrial economy, supporting
wealth indicators
above the national median. The region is home to well-developed
metallurgical
and machine-building industries. Fitch expects the local economy
to grow about
2% per annum in 2014-2015. The region's tax revenue is slightly
concentrated as
the 10 largest taxpayers accounted for about 20% of proceeds per
year in
2012-2013.
Chelyabinsk Region's ratings also reflect the following rating
drivers:
Chelyabinsk Region has issued guarantees of RUB3.3bn in favour
of OJSC The
Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation's
RUB2.5bn bond. The
total amount of outstanding guarantees issued by the region
increased to
RUB11.4bn by end-2012 from RUB6.7bn a year earlier. Guarantees
issued
represented about 70% of total risk, but net overall risk was
low at about 10%
of current revenue. So far no guarantees have been called on by
lenders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintaining total direct risk and contingent liabilities at
about 20% of current
revenue, coupled with a sound budgetary performance with
operating surplus
consistently at above 10% of operating revenue, would lead to an
upgrade.
Sharp increase of debt to above 50% of current revenue and weak
operating
surpluses at below 5% of operating revenue would lead to a
downgrade.
