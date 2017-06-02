(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hong
Kong-based Cheung
Kong Property Holdings Limited's (CKP) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer-Default
Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The upgrade reflects CKP's strong financial position, as
measured by net
debt/recurring EBITDA of below 2x (including EBITDA from
investment properties,
aircraft leasing and distributions from REITs), which is
comparable to 'A'-rated
landlords based in Hong Kong. The company's recurring income can
cover cash
interest expense of over 4.5x. Fitch also considered CKP's
prudence in land
acquisitions in Hong Kong amid high land costs, and additional
recurring income
from its overseas acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Rental Income: CKP generated HKD7.3 billion in rental
income in 2016
(2015: HKD4.9billion) mainly through its high-grade Hong Kong
investment
property portfolio. The properties were valued at HKD125 billion
at end-2016,
which was 14.5x its net debt of HKD8.6 billion, and enjoyed an
operating margin
of 92%. Fitch expects positive rental reversions for CKP's
office portfolio, as
these properties are mostly located in the central district,
where supply will
remain tight in 2017.
CKP was formed from the spin-off of the property businesses of
CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited. Results for 2015 are based on the property
portfolio held by
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited for the full year and the property
portfolio
previously held by Hutchison Whampoa Limited for seven months.
Hotel Margins Stabilised: The company's hotel portfolio
generated HKD4.8 billion
in revenue in 2016 (2015: HKD3.8billion). The Hong Kong hotel
segment, which is
positioned in the mid-range and targets the mass market, had an
occupancy rate
of 89%. The overall operating margin remained largely stable at
31.5% in 2016,
as cost-reduction measures helped to offset a decline in the
average room rate.
Fitch expects the margin in the hotel segment to remain stable
in 2017 in view
of the recovery in tourist arrivals and continued cost-control
measures.
Prudent Land Acquisitions: CKP has been prudent in its land
acquisition and
expansion strategy in Hong Kong and Mainland China while
maintaining its
fast-churn strategy. Fitch expects CKP to maintain this business
strategy amid
high land costs, which will result in strong positive cash flow
of HKD30
billion-40 billion from property development in 2017. CKP is
diversifying its
income sources by acquiring non-property assets to generate
recurring income,
which will also compensate for lower profit from property
development in the
long term.
Diversifying Recurring Income Base: CKP made three major
acquisitions in
non-property segments. It acquired the aircraft leasing business
from CK
Hutchison Holdings Limited, participated in a joint venture to
acquire DUET
Group in Australia, which has gas and electricity distribution
assets and gas
transmission assets in Australia, and acquired Reliance
Intermediate Holdings,
which owns Reliance Home Comfort, the leader in residential
water heater rentals
in Ontario, Canada. In Fitch's view, the quality of recurring
income from these
acquisitions is not materially weaker than that of investment
properties.
Fitch expects the acquisitions of assets in industries with
mature regulatory
environments and stable competition to improve CKP's recurring
income in the
near term, which will support its credit metrics. CKP may
consider more
acquisitions in non-property segments, which Fitch expects to be
able to
generate recurring income immediately and not put pressure on
its credit
metrics.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CKP's credit profile is well-positioned relative to peers such
as Hongkong Land
Holdings Limited (A/Stable) and Swire Properties Limited
(A/Stable). Its
investment property EBITDA scale of USD0.9 billion is between
that of Hongkong
Land (USD0.8 billion) and Swire Properties (USD1.0 billion). Its
leverage, as
defined by net debt/investment property value, at 7%, is similar
to its peers'
which are at 8%-15%. Its investment property EBITDA/cash
interest coverage of 5x
at end-2016, is also similar to the 5x-7x of its peers. CKP's
recurring EBITDA
(including investment property EBITDA, distributions from REITs
and aircraft
leasing) interest coverage of about 6x is comparable to that of
its peers, while
its net debt/recurring EBITDA of below 2x is better than peers
which are 2x-5x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable rental income of about HKD8 billion in 2017-2019
- Aircraft leasing income of HKD2.0 billion-2.5 billion in
2017-2019
- Dividends and distribution of HKD1.5 billion-2.0 billion in
2017-2019 from
REITs and investments in DUET Group and Reliance Intermediate
Holdings
- EBITDA margin of 25%-40% in 2017-2019
- Property development sale proceeds to cover expenditure and
capex
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Fitch does not envisage any positive action, as the rating is
constrained by
exposure to the volatile homebuilding segment.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 4.5x
(2016: 6.0x)
- Net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 3.5x (2016: 1.1x)
- Significant deterioration in the quality of its recurring
income
LIQUIDITY
CKP had a unrestricted cash balance of HKD61.5 billion at
end-2016 against
short-term borrowings of HKD4.4 billion. The company issued
USD1.5 billion of
perpetual capital securities in May 2017, which can be used to
refinance part of
its debt maturity due in 2018. Fitch expects CKP to maintain its
reliable access
to the bond and loan markets for refinancing at favourable
interest cost.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating upgraded to 'A' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable
-- Senior unsecured rating affirmed upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'
-- Rating on USD3 billion Euro medium-term note programme
upgraded to 'A' from
'A-'
The MTN programme is issued by CK Property Finance (MTN) Limited
and guaranteed
by Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebeca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
