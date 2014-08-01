(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Commerzbank
Capital Funding Trust I securities (CCFT I) to 'BBB-' from
'BB-', following
amendments to the terms and conditions. The rating of the
securities is anchored
to Commerzbank AG's (CBK) Viability Rating of 'bbb'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK are all
notched down
from CBK's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
The former Tier 1 CCFT I instruments have been upgraded to
'BBB-', one notch
below CBK's VR, elevating them to the same Lower Tier II capital
class as the
silent partnership certificates of Dresdner Funding Trust IV
(Dresdner IV). The
CCFT I securities now have the same senior liquidation
preference as the
Dresdner IV securities and the profit-dependent trigger has been
removed.
Similar to Dresdner IV certificates the amended CCFT I
instruments reflect
minimal incremental non-performance risk characteristics (zero
notch) and higher
loss severity (one notch) relative to CBK's VR.
On 23 June 2014, CBK reported that in light of the similarities
between the
court action on Commerzbank Capital Funding Trust II (CCFT II,
rated BBB-) on 6
of January 2014 and the court action against CCFT I, CBK and the
CCFT I Trust
were required to execute similar amended agreements to the CCFT
I as they did
previously with the CCTF II.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK and
associated SPVs are
primarily sensitive to a change in CBK's VR.
