CHICAGO, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Constellation Software,
Inc.'s (Constellation) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB' from
'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect
$695 million of
total debt, including the undrawn $485 million revolving credit
facility (RCF).
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The ratings and Outlook are supported by Constellation's
resilient, stable
business model stemming from its mission critical software,
leading positions in
niche vertical markets, recurring revenue, end market
diversification, low
leverage, and strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. The
potential to utilize
standalone financing for larger, riskier acquisitions provides
an important
credit protection mechanism for the parent (Constellation -
where the rated debt
resides), in Fitch's view. Constellation's demonstrated
discipline for IRR-based
measures should ensure consistent quality of acquisitions.
Primary rating constraints include the prospect of higher
leverage, operational
and financial risk associated with the company's acquisition
strategy and
uncertain financial impact from SaaS investments. Fitch does not
view lack of
revenue scale as a significant ratings limitation for software
companies,
instead emphasizing FCF, profitability, end market
diversification, competitive
position, retention and organic growth as better measures of
financial stability
and operational effectiveness. Fitch's assigned ratings and
Outlook for
Constellation do not reflect any credit risk from the Total
Specific Solutions
(TSS) entities (other than obligations related to TSS minority
shareholders' put
rights) based on the strong legal, operational and strategic
ring-fencing
measures in place (all references to Constellation's metrics
exclude TSS).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Customer Base
Constellation's software enables business processes that are
core to customers'
workflow, thus increasing customer stickiness and creating high
switching costs.
Retention has consequently remained between 92%-95% for the past
decade, despite
the short-term escalation in customer or module attrition that
typically results
after software acquisitions. Retention is further supported by
Constellation's
leading positions in niche vertical markets, which limits
competition.
Recurring Revenue
Maintenance and other recurring revenue comprised 66% of
Constellation's total
revenue in 2016 (about 25% of Maintenance and other recurring
revenue is from
SaaS businesses). Maintenance revenue is highly stable and tends
to be more
resilient than license fees and professional services during
downturns.
End Market Diversification
Constellation's industry agnostic acquisition approach has
resulted in exposure
to over 70 niche end markets in the public and private sectors.
Constellation's
performance is consequently not tied to a narrow set of industry
dynamics as is
the case with most Vertical Specific Software (VSS) providers,
which tend to
specialize in one or two industry verticals. The company's
largest exposure is
to the broader public sector (67% of total revenue), which
includes a fragmented
government customer base that has proven resilient during
economic downturns.
Constellation's diversified exposure creates a natural hedge
against revenue
volatility - the company's largest organic revenue decline was
3% in 2009, a
time when many VSS providers saw double digit declines.
Strong FCF Profile
Constellation's FCF margin was 18.1% in 2016 (after dividends,
22.6%
pre-dividends), which compares favourably to the rating
category. Fitch expects
Constellation to generate FCF of over $300 million per year
(after dividends)
over the forecast period. Strong FCF generation has enabled
Constellation to
fund a large portion of its M&A organically, and obviated the
need for
meaningful leverage.
Standalone Financing Model
In 2013, Constellation acquired TSS for $342 million, its
largest acquisition to
date. The company fully funded the transaction with a bridge
loan at
Constellation, which was fully repaid by the end of the
following year. Fitch
views the strong legal, operational and strategic ring-fencing
measures in place
around TSS as a repeatable model that the company will leverage
for future
larger, riskier transactions, and a key offset to some of the
risks involved
with increasing focus on larger transactions. Standalone
financing, however, may
not always be available (e.g. unprofitable targets, market
conditions) or
preferable (e.g. strategic benefits from systems integration),
which would cause
Constellation to finance certain larger acquisitions at the
parent company.
Fitch would view acquisitions of larger distressed companies
(declining revenue
or unprofitable without immediately identifiable cost synergies)
financed
permanently at the parent level negatively due to the execution
risk involved in
improving those trends.
Low Leverage with a Flexible Policy
Constellation's unadjusted debt/operating EBITDA ratio was 0.4x
as of Dec. 31,
2016. Fitch's forecast assumes mid-cycle leverage at
Constellation will remain
below 2.0x, which compares favorably to the rating category.
Fitch's expectation
of leverage sustaining above 2.5x for longer than 12-18 months
would likely
exert negative pressure on the rating. Constellation's lack of a
formal leverage
policy adds uncertainty around how much leverage the company
would assume if
returns were compelling enough and standalone financing were
unavailable or not
preferable, in Fitch's view.
Opportunistic M&A
Constellation's business model requires a continuation of
opportunistic M&A's of
software companies that provide mission-critical products and
services to
vertical markets in order to maintain its continuing growth. In
recent years,
acquired companies have varied in size from an average of $5
million-$8 million
to larger ones of over $100 million. Fitch believes the company
remains
discipline in its evaluation of acquisition targets based on IRR
without
imposing target on number or size of acquisitions. Despite the
numerous
acquisitions, Fitch sees limited integration risks as
Constellation's strategy
is to run the acquired entities independently; this strategy
effectively limits
integration risks that generally arise from M&A's and systemic
risks given the
independence of operating entities. This also results in limited
synergies to be
realized from M&A activities.
Uncertain Financial Impact from SaaS Investments
Fitch believes concerns around security, compliance and
customization provide a
tangible demand for on premise vertical software, but that
capital constrained
customers will continue to push forward adoption of hosted
vertical applications
at a measured pace. SaaS now comprises 25% of Constellation's
total revenue;
Fitch views that the transition to SaaS should not result in
disruption in
revenue generation as SaaS revenues should mostly replace
existing on-premise
maintenance revenues. Nevertheless, given the limited
contribution from SaaS,
the uncertain long-term net effect on the company's margins and
FCF of an
increasing SaaS revenue mix as a rating constraint.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Organic revenue growth of 3% per year;
--Acquisitions of $400 million per year financed permanently at
Constellation;
--Average acquisition revenue multiple of 1.50x (versus 0.8-0.9x
historically);
--EBITDA margin maintained at 25% as company maintains
discipline in its
IRR-based measures of its businesses;
--Dividends remain constant at $85 million per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage (unadjusted debt/operating
EBITDA) sustaining
above 2.5x;
--Decline in mid-cycle organic revenue growth to a flat or
negative figure;
--Contribution of recurring revenues declines below 60% of total
revenues; Fitch
views this as a measure of the quality of revenues;
--Fitch's view that existing ring-fencing measures at TSS have
weakened;
--Larger acquisitions of distressed companies financed
permanently at the parent
level.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Management's introduction of an explicit conservative leverage
target;
--Fitch's expectation that acquisitions will be fully funded
with organic cash
flow.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes Constellation has a strong liquidity profile
based on the
following:
Internal and External Sources - Fitch expects the company to
maintain FCF
generation of over $300 million per year. The company has not
historically
maintained a meaningful cash balance ($349 million as of Dec.
31, 2016), but has
$470 million available on its $485 million revolver ($15 million
LOCs and $0
drawn). Fitch does not believe financial covenants within the
revolver will
restrict near term capital deployment.
Contingent Liquidity from TSS - Although TSS's existing debt
agreements restrict
it from upstreaming meaningful proceeds to Constellation absent
a waiver from
its bank lenders, Constellation's two thirds equity ownership in
TSS provides a
source of contingent liquidity equal to the residual proceeds to
shareholders
following a monetization event.
Maturity Profile - The company's debentures mature in 2040, or
five years after
an exercise of put rights by investors. The earliest possible
maturity date for
the debentures is currently in 2023 (exercise window is in March
of each year).
The company's existing revolver matures in 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following ratings actions:
Constellation Software, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
--Unsecured subordinated floating rate debentures affirmed at
'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 4, 2017
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021764
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
