TAIPEI, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded
Cosmos Bank, Taiwan
(Cosmos) to 'A+(twn)' from 'BBB+(twn)', resolving the Rating
Watch Positive that
it was placed under in February 2014. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that Cosmos will benefit from
the parental
support from China Development Financial Holding Corporation
(CDFHC), which has
a stronger credit profile than that of the Cosmos on a
stand-alone basis.
Following a share swap on 15 September 2014, Cosmos is now a
100% subsidiary of
CDFHC. Fitch believes CDFHC is highly likely to support Cosmos,
if needed,
because Cosmos is a core part of CDFHC's strategy to be a
diversified universal
banking group that offers commercial banking, investment banking
and asset
management services.
Fitch's assessment of Cosmos considers the transfer of assets
from China
Industrial Development Bank's (CDIB) corporate banking and
global financial
market divisions to Cosmos, according to the group's announced
plan.
Cosmos' ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of CDFHC's credit
profile, which is
mainly underpinned by its investment banking operation - namely
KGI Securities
(KGI) and CDIB's direct investment business. Both entities are
fully owned
subsidiaries of CDFHC. Fitch estimates that they will together
account for about
60%-70% of group's equity in 2014-2016. CDFHC also has a strong
market position
in the brokerage and principal investment business in Taiwan, a
track record of
earnings generation capability, and a direct investment
portfolio fully funded
by its own equity. CDFHC, on a stand-alone basis, has adequate
capitalisation
and is moderately leveraged.
The Stable Outlook is underpinned by KGI's strong domestic
franchise and
moderate risk appetite. The group plans to reduce CDIB's direct
investment
portfolio to release capital to support the development of its
commercial
banking business through Cosmos.
Fitch expects Cosmos' credit profile to strengthen markedly with
the integration
of CDIB's corporate banking and global financial markets
business. This is a
result of enhanced funding in terms of diversity, stability and
costs; improved
franchise with larger scale; more comprehensive range of
products and services,
additional group resources for cross-selling; and more
diversified credit
exposure with a decreasing proportion of higher-risk unsecured
personal lending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
Cosmos' ratings would be affected by any changes in Fitch's
assessment of the
credit profiles of KGI and CDFHC and/or any changes in Cosmos'
status and
strategic importance within the group. This is based on Fitch's
expectation that
investment banking will continue to account for a larger part of
the group's
equity than commercial banking and that Cosmos' stand-alone
profile will remain
weaker than CDFHC's in the coming two years. The group's overall
risk is poised
to decrease with the transformation of CDIB's direct investment
business into
asset management. However, this is counterbalanced by Cosmos'
asset expansion,
which could weigh on its stand-alone credit profile as well as
that of the group
if it is not well-managed and results in weakened asset quality
and/or
capitalisation. As such, Fitch believes that Cosmos' credit
profile would most
likely be a major influence on the group's consolidated risk
profile in the next
two years.
As CDIB slowly divests its direct investment portfolio, CDFHC's
credit profile
will be most sensitive to KGI's risk-taking relative to
capitalisation, KGI's
new growth initiatives outside its home market and CDFHC's
stand-alone financial
flexibility. A stronger balance sheet and enhanced earnings
quality at KGI could
trigger a rating upgrade, all else being equal. Conversely, any
sharp increase
in KGI's risk appetite, including overly-aggressive growth in
high-risk emerging
markets; unexpected large trading losses that result in material
deterioration
in capitalisation; and/or over-reliance on leverage that weakens
its
consolidated liquidity and capitalisation may trigger a negative
rating action.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Cosmos:
National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'A+(twn)' from
'BBB+(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012,
"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31
January 2014,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities",
dated 31 January
2014, "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
