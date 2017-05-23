(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit
Agricole's (CA)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A' and
Viability Rating (VR)
to 'a+' from 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The Short-Term IDR
was affirmed at 'F1'.
Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to Credit
Agricole S.A. (CA S.A.) and Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
(CACIB), which are notable derivative counterparties within CA,
as part of its
roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in
western Europe and
the US.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
the large French
cooperative banking groups rated by Fitch. A full list of rating
actions is
available in the related Rating Action Report.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CA's rating upgrade reflects the implementation of a lower risk
appetite,
combined with further improvement in the group's capitalisation,
which is strong
and in line with similarly rated peers. The group successfully
implemented its
2014-2016 strategic plan. The plan included deleveraging
actions, the de-risking
of corporate and investment banking (CIB) activities and a
substantial
strengthening of capitalisation and liquidity.
CA's business model is stable, diversified and weighted towards
traditional
commercial banking. The group has a leading franchise in French
retail and
commercial banking as well as in asset-gathering activities,
which provide it
with recurring earnings. Its strategy is to reinforce its
leading domestic
position by achieving organic growth, revenue synergies through
additional
cross-selling between group entities and further cost savings.
Its largest foreign operations are in Italy (9% of 2016
revenues), which are an
integral part of CA's strategy. The group intends to continue to
roll out all of
its French business segments in Italy to strengthen
cross-selling and improve
profitability.
Our ratings reflect a fairly low risk appetite. More than
two-thirds of CA's
loan book is in France and a substantial portion is low-risk
housing loans
(around 40% of gross customer loans). CA's regional banks and Le
Credit Lyonnais
are prudent in lending to professionals and SMEs relative to
some French banks.
In Italy, CA has materially tightened underwriting standards. In
CIB, the bank
now follows an originate-to-distribute model and has a low
appetite for market
risk.
CA's impaired loans/gross loans ratio is in line with its two
cooperative peers'
at 3.4% at end-2016, although this is slightly higher than the
average for
similarly rated peers. French banks generally do not write off
impaired loans
before they are fully resolved as opposed to some jurisdictions
with a swifter
write-off policy. However, the reserve coverage of impaired
loans was high at
80% at end-2016, comparing well with peers. The exposure to
Italy, estimated at
less than 10% of lending and considered as higher-risk by Fitch,
is manageable
for the group. We expect further improvements as the flow of new
impaired loans
reduces.
As with its domestic and European peers, CA's profitability is
suffering from
the low-interest-rate environment. French retail banking revenue
are under
pressure from a recent increase in housing loan prepayments and
a high number of
rate renegotiations as well as the limited flexibility on the
remuneration of
deposits. The negative effect on revenue is partially offset by
higher loan
volumes and additional cross-selling. It is also mitigated by
the
diversification of the group's activities.
CA's capitalisation is solid and improving. The group's fully
loaded common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 14.5% at end-March 2017 and is
expected to reach
16% in 2019, CA's 2016-2019 strategic target. This provides a
substantial buffer
above the 9.5% Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)
requirement
expected for 2019. The Fitch core capital ratio was a strong
14.7% at end-2016,
in line with similarly rated peers. The group's capitalisation
is supported by a
modest dividend payout ratio explained by its cooperative
structure. CA wants to
build its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) buffer without
reliance on
preferred senior debt and was the first French bank to issue
non-preferred
senior debt at end-2016. It has issued EUR4.9 billion equivalent
to date as part
of its plan to issue EUR13 billion by end-2019.
CA benefits from the strong deposit franchise of its domestic
retail operations.
About 65% of total funding (excluding derivatives) consists of
customer
deposits. CA has access to diversified wholesale funding sources
under different
forms and currencies. The bank aims at being able to survive up
to a one year
market disruption period associated with a deposit run.
Short-term wholesale
funding is well covered by central bank balances and high
quality liquid assets
(HQLA).
CA's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is the lower of the two possible
Short-Term IDRs
mapping to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR because we do not consider its
liquidity to be
exceptionally strong compared with similarly rated banks
globally.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS
Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' to CA S.A. and CACIB, which are
notable derivative
counterparties within CA. The DCRs are at the same level as CA
S.A.'s and
CACIB's Long-Term IDRs because derivative counterparties in
France have no
definitive preferential status over other preferred senior
obligations in a
resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CA's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign if the group becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that
is likely to
require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary,
instead of or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt issued by CA S.A.
are all notched
down from CA's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles.
We rate subordinated Tier 2 debt one notch below CA's VR to
reflect
below-average recoveries for this type of debt. Legacy
subordinated upper Tier 2
instruments are rated three notches below the VR to reflect
below-average
recoveries (one notch) as well as a higher risk of
non-performance due to
possible coupon deferral (an additional two notches).
CA S.A.'s Tier 2 contingent capital notes are rated four notches
below CA's VR:
two notches for loss severity to reflect a principal write-down
feature, and two
notches for non-performance to reflect high incremental risk
compared with the
risk as reflected in the VR, as a result of a 7% CET1 ratio
trigger.
Additional Tier 1 notes are rated five notches below CA's VR:
two notches for
loss severity and three notches for non-performance to reflect
the fully
discretionary coupon and incremental risk compared with the risk
reflected by
the VR, due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger. Legacy hybrid Tier 1
securities are
rated four notches below CA's VR (two notches for loss severity
and two notches
for non-performance).
AFFILIATED ENTITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES
CA is a cooperative banking group bound by solidarity mechanisms
comprising its
39 regional banks (caisses regionales; CRs), CA S.A., the
group's listed central
body, and CACIB. As a result, Fitch has the same IDRs for CA, CA
S.A. and CACIB
and would also have the same ratings for the CRs if it were to
rate them.
The Long-Term IDRs of CA Consumer Finance (CACF) and Credit
Agricole Leasing &
Factoring (CAL&F) have been upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'. Their
Long- and
Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those of CA as we view them
as core
subsidiaries given their strategic role within the group as
providers of
consumer finance as well as leasing and factoring solutions.
They are also
highly integrated within the group in terms of management,
capital and
liquidity. We do not assign a VR to CACF or to CAL&F as it is
difficult to
analyse these entities meaningfully in their own right.
Fitch has withdrawn its long-term rating on CACF's EUR9 billion
French
commercial paper (CP) programme as we no longer consider it to
be relevant to
our coverage as the maturity of the CPs cannot be longer than
366 days. This
does not affect our short-term rating on the programme. Fitch
has assigned a
'F1' rating on the CP issued under CAL&F's EUR2.5 billion French
CP programme.
The long-term ratings of the debt issued by Credit Agricole CIB
Financial
Products (Guernsey) and Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey)
guaranteed by
CACIB are aligned with CACIB's Long-Term IDR of 'A+'. This
reflects Fitch's view
that CACIB is highly likely to honour its commitment as
guarantor if required,
as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and timely.
Fitch has withdrawn its short- and long-term ratings on CACIB's
and Credit
Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey)'s EUR25 billion and EUR50
billion structured
debt issuance programmes as we no longer consider these ratings
relevant to our
coverage. This does not affect the ratings of the notes issued
under both
programmes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on CA's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectation that the
group will maintain its fairly low risk appetite, continue to
improve its
capitalisation and to maintain an ample liquidity buffer. CA's
IDRs, VR and
senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to a deviation from
the focus on
domestic retail and commercial banking, such as expansion into
higher-risk
business, especially abroad, and from the current capital
trajectory and
liquidity policies. Upside to the ratings is limited given their
already high
level, but could be driven by a material improvement in asset
quality and higher
profitability.
CA's preferred senior debt could be upgraded to one notch above
the group's
Long-Term IDR if the buffer of qualifying junior debt plus
non-preferred senior
debt became sufficient to protect preferred senior creditors
from default in
case of failure. CA's qualifying junior debt buffer stood at
around 6% of risk
weighted assets at end-2016. We would consider an upgrade of the
preferred
senior debt if the buffer of qualifying junior debt and
non-preferred senior
debt exceeded 8%-9%, provided that the buffer was sustainable.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS
Under French law, derivative counterparties rank pari passu with
preferred
senior creditors, meaning that CA S.A.'s and CACIB's DCRs are
sensitive to the
same factors as the preferred senior debt rating of CA S.A. They
are currently
aligned with the banks' Long-Term IDRs and are primarily
sensitive to changes to
these, but also to a sufficient and sustainable increase in the
buffer of
qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt available
to protect
derivative counterparties of those specific banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to CA's SR and upward revision to the group's SRF
would be contingent
on a positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to
support its banks.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments
are primarily
sensitive to a change in CA's VR. Except for subordinated Tier 2
instruments,
the securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assessment of
the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in CA's
VR.
AFFILIATED ENTITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES
CACIB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
CA's IDRs unless there is a change in the affiliation status,
which Fitch views
as extremely unlikely. CA S.A.'s IDRs and senior debt ratings
would be sensitive
to a change in those of CA. CACF and CAL&F ratings are sensitive
to changes in
CA's IDRs and changes in the subsidiaries' importance to the
group. The ratings
of the debt issued by Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products
(Guernsey) and
Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) guaranteed by CACIB is
primarily
sensitive to CACIB's Long-Term IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
