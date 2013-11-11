(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and Bank Zenit (Zenit) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Promsvyazbank and Bank Saint-Petersburg (BSP) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on all four banks is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CBM'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING The upgrade of CBM's ratings reflects (i) the extended track record of better-than-peers asset quality, profitability and capitalisation; (ii) the reduced concerns about the quality of CBM's capital due to moderation of related party lending and improvement of the quality of the latter; and (iii) the broadening of the banks franchise and client base on both sides of the balance sheet. At the same time, CBM's ratings continue to reflect (i) the weaker than peers funding profile, as reflected by higher funding costs and greater reliance on wholesale debt; (ii) the somewhat weaker than peers credit quality of the recently grown retail loan book, although performance is still reasonable on a risk/return basis; and (iii) risks related to CBM's rapid loan growth in recent years, although these are offset by the predominantly short-term and fast-amortising nature of most corporate lending. CBM's non-performing loans (NPLs; 90 days overdue) were a moderate 1% of the portfolio at end-1H13. Fitch's review of CBM's largest loan exposures suggests that the financial performance of most borrowers and/or collateral quality is generally satisfactory. Fitch's comfort increased with respect to the exposure to a large agricultural business which could be related to other business interests of CBM's shareholder (RUB5bn, or 12% of end-1H13 Fitch core capital (FCC), down by RUB2.5bn compared with end-1H12) due to the improved financial profile of the group, as reflected in its reasonable profitability in 1H13. Despite rapid loan growth (40% in 9M13), Fitch believes the corporate portfolio is reasonably seasoned, as the bulk of the largest loans are short-term working capital facilities to prominent Moscow-based wholesale and retail trade businesses. At the same time, some of these companies are highly leveraged, which may elevate risks in a stress scenario. CBM's exposure to construction and real estate (34% of end-1H13 FCC) is also not high risk, in Fitch's view, as the underlying projects are reasonably valued and rather liquid. There is also a positive track record of property sales and loans repayments. CBM's unsecured retail lending (1x of 1H13 FCC; mostly channelled to salaried individuals and employees of its corporate clients) has performed somewhat more weakly than its peers, reflected in NPL origination of 7.8% (annualised) of the average retail portfolio in 1H13. However, quite high loan yields and considerable insurance-related fee income mean that this product was still profitable. CBM's funding remains a rating weakness due to high funding costs (7.5% in 1H13) and considerable wholesale funding (the loans/deposits ratio rose to a high 130% at end-1H13). As a moderate mitigating factor, CBM's near-term refinancing schedule is favourable, with only a moderate RUB47bn of wholesale repayments by end-2014 compared with a sizable RUB85bn liquidity buffer (sufficient to withstand a 16% decrease in customer funding at end-3Q13 after adjusting for wholesale repayments). CBM's capitalisation is adequate as expressed by its 12.9% FCC ratio at end-1H13. Fitch estimates that CBM's regulatory capital (ratio of 13.5% at end-3Q13) is sufficient to create additional reserves equalling to 4% of end-3Q13 loan book. A further 6% of credit losses could be absorbed through CBM's solid pre-impairment profit (annualised pre-impairment ROAE of 37% in 1H13), which is underpinned by good cost control and decent fee-generating capacity. RATING SENSITIVITIES - CBM'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING A further upgrade of CBM's ratings would require a marked decrease in funding costs, reduced reliance on wholesale funding, moderation of loan growth and an extended track record of decent asset quality and reasonable performance. CBM's ratings could be downgraded if there was a marked downturn in the Russian economy, and it resulted in significant asset quality deterioration and/or a liquidity squeeze at CBM. Additional downside pressure on CBM's ratings could stem from a further sharp deterioration in the retail portfolio's performance or a significant increase in refinancing risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ZENIT'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of Zenit's ratings reflects Fitch's revised assessment of the bank's risk profile relative to peers. Zenit's credit profile is supported by its broad franchise, limited appetite for rapid growth and quite stable performance. The bank's close connections with oil company Tatneft (BB+/Stable; its minority shareholder) are beneficial for Zenit's funding, capital and customer acquisition, althouh support from Tatneft is not factored into ratings due to the latter's only minority stake in Zenit and the non-strategic nature of this investment. At the same time, the ratings continue to reflect the relatively high risk profile of Zenit's loan book, and in particular its focus on long-term lending to construction and real estate projects, associated with high completion risks. The ratings are further constrained by the bank's only moderate profitability and capital, although the latter is currently sufficient to absorb a mild deterioration in the weaker asset exposures. The bank reported moderate NPLs of 3.7% at end-1H13, with restructured exposures comprising a further 6.4% of gross loans. These moderate impairment levels are partially supported by the quite unseasoned loan portfolio, in particular with regards to exposures to real estate development companies (equal to a high 120% of FCC at end-1H13), many of which have relatively high completion risks, in Fitch's view. Concentrations by borrower remained significant, with the 20 largest exposures representing 28% of total book (or 1.9x of FCC). At end-H113, the FCC ratio (based on consolidated accounts) was a moderate 10.4%, while the standalone regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio was 7.3% at end-9M13, affected by deductions of investments in subsidiary banks (the total regulatory capital ratio was a more solid 13.4%). Fitch calculates that Zenit's could have increased its statutory impairment reserves to 8.3% of total loans (from 4.5% currently) without breaching regulatory capital requirements, which is an only moderate level in light of the long-term nature of the portfolio and some higher-risk exposures among the largest loans. Due to a moderate net interest margin (at 3.6%, the lowest for the peer group), Zenit's pre-impairment profit (annualised, equal to 2.7% of average loans in H113) provides only a modest additional cushion against further potential problems. Liquidity is currently comfortable, with highly liquid assets equal to 41% of customer accounts at end-9M13. The loans/deposits ratio stood at 120% at end-1H13, although this would have been closer to 100% if adjusted for promissory notes issues to corporate customers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ZENIT'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING Potential for a further upgrade of Zenit's ratings is currently limited, but an improvement of asset quality (particularly a reduction in long-term real-estate development loans and recovery of restructured exposures) would be positive for the bank's credit profile. If high impairment losses caused a deterioration of capitalisation, the ratings could be downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS - PSB'S IDRS AND VR The affirmation of PSB's Long-term IDRs at 'BB-' reflects Fitch's view of the bank's weak capitalisation and the potentially larger impairment reserves which may be required for some of its weakly secured and poorly performing loans. At the same time, the ratings benefit from PSB's currently reasonable pre-impairment performance, well-diversified funding, comfortable liquidity and the recent asset quality improvement. The capital position remains rather tight, as reflected in the FCC/weighted risks ratio of 10.4% at end-1H13 and the total regulatory capital ratio of 12.1% at end-3Q13. The latter was only sufficient for PSB to cover another RUB12bn of potential loan impairment (2% of gross loans), although the bank's loss absorption capacity was additionally supported by healthy pre-impairment profit (equal to 3.3%, annualised, of average loans in 1H13) and some deleveraging capability. Fitch does not expect material new equity contributions in the near future. Asset quality has improved in recent years as a result of problem loan write-offs, sales and restructuring, resulting in a decrease in NPLs to 3.3% of gross loans (wholly reserved) at end-1H13 from 13% at end-2009. However, restructured loans were significant and the quality of the bulk of bank's total exposure to the forestry sector of RUB31bn (5.9% of loans or 46% of FCC at end-1H13), remains weak because of delayed project launches, the lack of hard collateral, high interest accrued but not paid and recently provided significant additional financing. PSB remains highly exposed to the real estate sector through its loan book (1.4x FCC at end-1H13) despite some recent reduction in this portfolio. The risks relating to large restructured real estate loans are mitigated by project diversity, mostly solid hard collateral and the typically high level of project completion. After divesting some of its real estate assets, the bank continues to hold an investment (16% of FCC at end-1H13) in part of an office building near the Moscow City business district; Fitch believes this is valued reasonably, given its premium location and the high stage of completion. Capitalisation is further moderately weakened by lending to related parties, although this has been stable for a number of years (17% of FCC at end-1H13) as the main affiliated parties have enjoyed access to third-party financing. Liquidity is comfortable given the ample liquid assets, limited amount of near-term wholesale repayments, granular customer and interbank deposits, the long-standing access to capital markets and the central bank's funding available in case of a systemic stress. PSB's highly liquid assets (cash, short-term bank placements and bonds eligible for refinancing with the Central Bank) at end-1H13 totalled RUB146bn, equal to 33% of customer deposits or 3.4x total bond repayments in 2014 and 2015 (USD653m and USD659m, respectively). RATING SENSITIVITIES - PSB'S IDRS AND VR PSB's Long-term IDRs and VR could come under downward pressure should capitalisation decline due to weakened asset quality or rapid growth. An upgrade would require a material improvement in corporate loan quality and more solid provisioning levels for the bank's higher-risk exposures. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BSPB'S IDRS, VR, AND NATIONAL RATING The affirmation of BSPB's ratings reflects the absence of any significant changes in the bank's profile since the ratings were assigned on 3 October 2013. The ratings reflect the bank's significant franchise in St. Petersburg, its moderate growth, well-managed liquidity and low market risk. The ratings also reflect the modest capital position, the relatively high level of problematic exposures and modest performance. The ratings could be downgraded in case of a marked deterioration of the operating environment resulting in erosion of asset quality and capitalisation if not compensated by fresh equity injections. A significant increase in risk appetite could also be rating negative. For more details on BSBP's rating drivers and sensitivities see "Fitch Rates OJSC Bank Saint Petersburg 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; New Sub Debt 'B+(EXP)'" dated 3 October 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their Long-term IDRs and National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt ratings of CBM, PSB and BSPB are notched once off their VRs (the banks' VRs are in line with their Long-term IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings would likely impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Ratings of CBM, BSPB and Zenit reflect Fitch's view that support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the fact that support from the Russian authorities, although possible given the banks' significant deposit franchises, is not factored into the ratings due to the banks' still small size and lack of overall systemic importance. PSB's Support Rating Floor of 'B' and Support Rating of '4' reflect Fitch's view of the moderate probability of government support given the bank's moderate systemic significance and broad customer deposit base. Acquisition of any of the banks by a financially stronger institution (currently viewed as unlikely by Fitch) could lead to an upgrade of its Support Rating. The rating actions are as follows: CBM: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AA-(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)): upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National Rating: upgraded to 'AA-(rus)' from 'A+(rus)' Subordinated debt (issued by CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)): upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+' Zenit: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'A(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB-'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4' and withdrawn Senior unsecured debt National Rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'A(rus)' PSB: Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by PSB Finance SA (Luxembourg)): affirmed at 'BB-' and 'B' Subordinated debt (issued by PSB Finance SA (Luxembourg)): affirmed at 'B+' BSBP: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' Subordinated debt (issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'B+' Contact: Primary Analyst (CBM) Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst (Zenit and PSB) Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst (BSPB) Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst (CBOM) Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Secondary Analyst (Zenit) Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Secondary Analyst (PSB) Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Secondary Analyst (BSPB) Evgeny Konovalov Analyst +7 495 956 9932 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.