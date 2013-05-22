(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the credit
ratings of DDR
Corp. (NYSE: DDR) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$815 million unsecured revolving credit facilities to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+';
--$350 million unsecured term loans to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$2.1 billion senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$320.5 million senior unsecured convertible notes to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+';
--$405 million preferred stock to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the IDR to 'BBB-' reflects that pro forma for the
$1.46 billion
acquisition of a portfolio of power centers from DDR's joint
venture (JV) with
Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, DDR's recurring cash flow
will remain in
excess of fixed-charges at a level consistent with an
investment-grade rating.
The upgrade also takes into account a management team
continually focused on
improving credit metrics, as well as good liquidity and strong
access to
capital. Pro forma leverage is high relative to the REIT
universe, though
expected to be within a range reflective of a 'BBB-' rating
given DDR's good
portfolio quality. Further, the company continues to grow the
unencumbered pool
and improve financial flexibility.
Blackstone JV Portfolio Purchase a Credit Positive
Properties within the Blackstone JV portfolio are located in
markets with
stronger demographics such as higher household income and
greater population
density than properties within the existing DDR portfolio. The
Blackstone JV
portfolio has a larger big-box component than the existing DDR
portfolio, as
shown by annualized base rents of $13.81 per square foot, which
is 5% below the
DDR-defined prime portfolio. Notably, DDR has been leasing and
managing the
portfolio under various ownership structures (i.e., EDT Retail
Trust, EPN Group,
the Blackstone JV) for more than 10 years, lessening
underwriting and
operational risk.
Improving Fixed-Charge Coverage
First quarter 2013 (1Q'13 pro forma fixed-charge coverage is
2.3x compared with
2.0x in 2012 and 1.7x in 2011. Same-store net operating income
(NOI) growth
(derived from rising occupancy as well as positive lease
rollover) along with
incremental cash flow from redevelopment activity and joint
ventures, and lower
fixed charges, drove the increase. Fitch defines fixed-charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities less recurring
capital expenditures
less straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and
preferred dividends.
Property-level fundamentals are favorable as evidenced by
leasing activity on
vacant space as well as positive rent rollover. Since reaching
a cyclical
trough of 90.7% in 1Q'09, the leased percentage stood at 94.4%
in 1Q'13.
Leasing spreads including new and renewal leases grew by 7.6% in
1Q'13 compared
with 6.7% in 2012 and 6.1% in 2011, and rental rate growth
should be the primary
driver of same-store NOI growth going forward.
Same-store NOI increased by 3.3% in 1Q'13, following increases
of 4.0% in 2012
and 3.5% in 2011, and Fitch projects 2%-3% same-store growth in
2013 due to a
supply-demand dynamic in DDR's favor. Fitch anticipates that
coverage will
approach 2.5x in 2014-2015 due to same-store growth along with
the full-year
impact of the Blackstone JV portfolio NOI, as the acquisition is
expected to
close in 4Q'13. Coverage in the 2.0x-2.5x range is strong for a
shopping center
REIT at the 'BBB-' level. In a stress case not anticipated by
Fitch in which
the company repeats its same-store NOI results from 2009-2010,
coverage would
remain at 2.0x, which is adequate for the 'BBB-' rating.
Big-Box Retailer Exposure
The company's top tenants as of March 31, 2013 were Walmart
(Fitch IDR of 'AA'
with a Stable Outlook) at 4.0% of pro rata rental revenues
followed by TJX
Companies at 2.6% and Bed Bath & Beyond at 2.5%, indicative of
confined tenant
credit risk.
Lease expirations are measured, with 1.8%, 6.7%, and 6.8% of
revenue on big-box
space greater than 10,000 square feet expiring in 2013, 2014,
and 2015,
respectively. On small-shop space less than 10,000 square feet,
5.1%, 6.5%, and
5.9% of revenues expire in 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively.
DDR has a broad
geographic footprint, and its top three geographic regions in
1Q'13 were Brazil
at 9.7% of annual base rent, followed by Florida at 8.7% and
Georgia at 8.3%.
Credit-Focused Management Team
Since the 2009-2010 period, DDR's management team has been
steadfast in
decreasing leverage via common equity offerings and retained
cash flow,
extending debt duration, and improving liquidity.
The company's liquidity coverage ratio, calculated as liquidity
sources divided
by uses, is 2.0x for the period April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014,
which is strong
for the 'BBB-' IDR. Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash
pro forma for
capital raising related to the Blackstone JV portfolio
acquisition, availability
under unsecured revolving credit facilities, and projected
retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividends and distributions.
Liquidity uses
include consolidated and pro rata joint venture debt maturities
and projected
recurring capital expenditures.
When including development cost to complete as a liquidity use,
liquidity
coverage remains good at 1.7x. Liquidity coverage improves to
4.8x assuming 90%
of 2013-2014 secured debt maturities are refinanced. The
company has no
unsecured debt maturities until May 2015, and pro forma debt
maturities are
manageable in 2013-2014 when 0.8% and 6.8% of respective pro
rata debt matures,
followed by 15.6% in 2015.
The company's 1Q'13 adjusted funds from operations payout ratio
was 49.3%, up
from 41.2% and 20.1% in 2011, but still reflective of strong
internally-generated liquidity.
Strong Access to Capital
Capital access remains solid and terms have continued to
improve. In June 2012,
the company issued $300 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes
due 2022 priced to
yield 4.865% to maturity, or 325 basis points over the benchmark
treasury rate,
and in July 2012, DDR issued $200 million 6.5% class J preferred
stock. In
November 2012, DDR re-opened the 4.625% notes due 2022 and
priced $150 million
to yield 3.465% to maturity, or 185 basis points over the
benchmark treasury
rate. DDR also accessed the secured debt market and its
at-the-market equity
offering program in 4Q'12.
In January 2013, the company refinanced its unsecured revolving
credit
facilities with a pricing reduction to LIBOR plus 140 basis
points (a decrease
of 25 basis points from the previous rate) and refinanced its
secured term loan
with a pricing reduction to LIBOR plus 155 basis points (a
decrease of 15 basis
points). DDR subsequently issued $150 million of 6.25% class K
preferred stock.
On May 15, in connection with the Blackstone JV portfolio
acquisition, the
company forward-funded a follow-on common stock offering for 34
million shares
at $18.90 per share, which including the overallotment option
will total
approximately $739 million. On May 16, the company issued $300
million 3.375%
senior unsecured notes due 2023 priced to yield 3.447% to
maturity or 158 basis
points over the benchmark treasury rate. Fitch has assigned a
'BBB-' rating to
these securities.
Leverage Expected to be Consistent with 'BBB-'
Pro forma leverage is slightly high for the 'BBB-' rating at
7.2x, compared with
8.0x in 2011 and 8.2x in 2010. Debt repayment via follow-on
common stock
offerings and retained cash flow has accelerated leverage
reduction.
Fitch projects that leverage will fall below 7.0x in 2014-2015
due to positive
fundamentals and the full year impact of the Blackstone JV
portfolio NOI.
Leverage in the 6.5x-7.0x range is appropriate for a 'BBB-'
rating for a
shopping center REIT. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch
which DDR
repeats its same-store NOI results from 2009-2010, leverage
would remain around
7.5x, which would be weak for the 'BBB-' rating.
Growing Unencumbered Pool
DDR has incrementally added power centers and other retail
assets across
multiple MSAs to the unencumbered pool. The company is
selectively
re-developing unencumbered assets such as Plaza Del Sol in San
Juan, Puerto Rico
and Aspen Grove in Denver, CO to bolster unencumbered cash flow.
Unencumbered properties, defined as pro forma unencumbered NOI
divided by a
stressed 8% capitalization rate plus a 50% haircut on
unencumbered land, covered
unsecured debt by 1.8x as of Mar. 31, 2013 pro forma, which is
low for the
'BBB-' rating. However, a haircut on land is conservative given
impairments
incurred on DDR's land during previous years.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that coverage
will sustain
between 2.0x and 2.5x, due principally to 2%-3% same-store NOI
growth, that
leverage will sustain just below 7.0x, and that unencumbered
asset coverage will
approach 2.0x as DDR continues to reduce secured debt levels via
unsecured debt
and common stock offerings. In addition, the covenants in the
company's debt
agreements do not restrict financial flexibility.
Preferred Stock Notching
The 'BB' rating of the preferred stock (a two-notch differential
from the IDR)
is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with
an IDR of
'BBB-'. Based on Fitch's research on 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on DDR's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x (pro forma
coverage is 2.3x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x (pro
forma leverage is
7.2x and leverage is expected to fall below 7.0x in 2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on DDR's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.25x.
