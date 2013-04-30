(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken various rating
actions on Dean
Foods Co. (Dean; NYSE: DF) and Dean Holding Co.
The following ratings have been upgraded:
Dean Foods Company (Parent)
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
Dean Holding Company (Operating Subsidiary)
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
Dean Foods Company (Parent)
--Secured bank credit facility at 'BB+';
--7.0% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2016 at 'BB-';
--9.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2018 at 'BB-'.
Dean Holding Company (Operating Subsidiary)
--6.9% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2017 at 'BB-'.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn its Recovery Ratings given
reduced
probability of default at the 'BB' IDR level.
Dean's ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive
where they were
placed on Nov. 5, 2012. A Stable Rating Outlook has been
assigned.
At Dec. 31, 2012, Dean had $3.1 billion of total debt.
Approximately $2.3
billion was at the Dean Foods Co. and Dean Holding Co. level
while $781 million
was at the firm's publicly traded majority-owned subsidiary -
The WhiteWave Food
Co. (WWAV).
Key Rating Drivers:
The upgrade is due to Dean's considerably lower debt balance
following the
divestiture of its Morningstar operations and the subsequent
application of
proceeds to repay term loans. Furthermore, Fitch believes that
total
debt-to-operating EBITDA, post the spin-off of WWAV, can be
maintained below
3.0x in most years.
Ratings incorporate Dean's intention to spin off the majority of
its 86.7%
economic interest in WWAV by late May and to retain up to 19.9%
or 34.4 million
of WWAV shares. Dean plans to monetize or distribute the
remaining ownership to
its shareholders in a tax-free manner at a later date. Fitch is
not
anticipating further debt reduction beyond amounts discussed
below but believes
the maintenance of WWAV shares add to Dean's financial
flexibility.
On Jan. 3, 2013, Dean completed the sale of Morningstar for
$1.45 billion of
pre-tax proceeds or an estimated $887 million of proceeds net of
taxes and
expenses. The purchase price was approximately 9.4x
Morningstar's LTM EBITDA or
about 8x EBITDA after giving effect to the tax structure of the
transaction. Due
to the staged timing of associated tax payments, the firm used
the majority of
the pre-tax cash to fully retire all of its secured term loans.
Dean repaid $480
million of 2016 tranche B term loans, $547 million of 2017
tranche B term loans,
and $265 million of revolver balances outstanding at Dec. 31,
2012.
Over the past year, Dean has used proceeds from the IPO of WWAV,
asset sales,
and internally generated cash flow to repay more than $2 billion
of debt. Post
the use of Morningstar divestiture proceeds to pay off term
loans, Dean's total
debt approximates $1.8 billion. Dean has $1 billion of long-term
bonds and $781
million of debt related to WWAV's senior secured credit
facilities. Fitch
projects that Dean will have about $1.3 billion of total debt at
Dec. 31, 2013,
following the spin-off of its majority ownership in WWAV and the
payment of
taxes associated with the divestiture of Morningstar.
Fitch's ratings continue to incorporate Dean's mid-single-digit
EBITDA margin,
volatile operating earnings and cash flow, and limited
diversification following
the separation of its higher margin and faster growing WWAV and
Morningstar
operations. However, these negatives are balanced against the
firm's lowered
debt levels, positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, and
historical success
reducing costs.
Ratings also consider the fundamental challenges faced by the
fluid milk
industry which continues to have excess capacity, experience
low-single-digit
volume declines, and exhibit high levels of competition. The
dairy industry also
remains highly sensitive to volatile raw milk prices. The Class
I mover, milk
used for fluid milk, price averaged $18.30 per hundredweight
(cwt) during the
first quarter of 2013, approximately 6% higher than the prior
year's quarter,
after increasing to near historical levels of $21.39 per cwt for
the month of
December 2012. As of April 2013, the USDA expects the All Milk
price index to
increase an average of 6.4% in 2013 to $19.70 per hundredweight
in 2013.
Pro Forma Credit Statistics and Financial Strategy:
For the LTM period ended Dec. 31, 2012, Dean's consolidated
funded
debt-to-EBITDA as defined by its credit facility was 3.54x, down
from 5.1x at
Dec. 31, 2010. On a pro forma basis, excluding WWAV's debt, the
EBITDA of both
WWAV and Morningstar and the related debt reduction discussed
above, leverage is
2.85x.
Fitch projects that total debt-to-operating EBITDA, inclusive of
five months of
EBITDA from the consolidation of WWAV, could end 2013 at about
2.5x. For 2014,
the first full year following the spin-off of WWAV, Fitch is
projecting total
debt-to-operating EBITDA of about 2.7x.
Dean expects to finalize details related to the firm's financial
strategy over
the next several months but has indicated a desire to achieve
and maintain
leverage below 2.5x and to focus on FCF generation. The firm's
2013 guidance,
excluding WWAV, includes EBITDA of $430 million-$460 million,
$110 million-$115
million of interest expense, and about $150 million-$175 million
of capital
expenditures.
Fitch believes Dean can generate an average of $100 million of
FCF annually post
WWAV and Morningstar. However, reported FCF could be negative in
2013 due mainly
to one-time items and cash taxes related to the divestiture of
Morningstar.
Core Operations and Operating Strategy:
Post the divestiture of Morningstar and spin-off of WWAV, Dean's
core Fresh
Dairy Direct (FDD) business will consist of about $9 billion of
annual sales
and, based on management's $430 million-$460 million EBITDA
guidance for 2013,
will generate an EBITDA margin in the 5% range. Incorporated in
management's
guidance is the expectation that the financial impact of a
low-single-digit
decline in volume at FDD, magnified by lost volume associated
with a bid for
private-label milk business early in 2013, will be offset by
lower corporate
expenses.
Dean continues to emphasize price realization and volume
performance relative to
the industry. The firm is also accelerating cost reduction
efforts related to
distribution and manufacturing as well as general and
administrative expenses,
announcing plans to eliminate an additional 10%-15% of its
production capacity.
After realizing $300 million from multi-year productivity
initiatives since
2009, Dean is targeting another $120 million annual run rate of
savings by the
end of 2013. Fitch views the rationalization of processing
operations as
necessary given excess industry capacity and competition among
processors but is
concerned about the timing given the historical pace of plant
closures.
Liquidity, Maturities, and Financial Covenants:
At Dec. 31, 2012, Dean had over $1.7 billion of liquidity
consisting of $79
million of cash, $734 million of availability on its $1 billion
secured
revolver, $342 million of capacity on its receivables-backed
facility, and $569
million available under WWAV's $850 million secured revolver.
Dean's $1 billion
revolver expires April 2, 2014 and its $550 million on-balance
sheet account
receivables-backed facility matures on March 8, 2015. Fitch
expects the firm to
renegotiate its revolver in the near term.
Scheduled maturities of long-term debt at Dec. 31, 2012 were $26
million in
2013, $291 million in 2014, and $32 million in 2015. These
maturities consist
mainly of $265 million of outstanding borrowings on the firm's
secured revolver
and required term loan amortization payments. As previously
mentioned, Dean
repaid the outstanding balance on its revolver and all term
loans following the
divestiture of Morningstar in January resulting in no
significant maturities
until 2016.
Financial maintenance covenants in Dean's credit facility
currently include
maximum total and senior secured leverage ratios. The
calculations exclude up to
$100 million of unrestricted cash and adjust for charges and
non-recurring
items; therefore, bank leverage ratios are modestly lower than
those calculated
by Fitch.
The total leverage covenant is currently 5.5x, stepping down to
5.25x on March
31, 2013 and 4.5x on Sept. 30, 2013. The senior secured leverage
restriction of
3.75x steps down to 3.5x on March 31, 2013. Dean is also bound
by a minimum
interest coverage requirement of 2.75x which steps up to 3.0x on
March 31, 2013.
Dean reported total leverage and senior secured leverage, as
calculated by its
credit agreement, of 3.54x and 1.96x, respectively at Dec. 31,
2012, which
indicates EBITDA cushion in excess of 30%.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently near 2.5x or less,
due to EBITDA
materially above $450 million or stable-to-declining debt
levels;
--Good cash flow from operations and FCF generation;
--The successful elimination of additional fixed costs, the
absence of
significant volume declines, and the maintenance of market share
would also be
required for future rating upgrades.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above 3.5x due to a
material increase
in debt or EBITDA meaningfully below $400 million for a
prolonged period could
trigger a downgrade in ratings;
--Multiple years of negative FCF generation and an acceleration
of volume
declines could also result in negative rating actions.
