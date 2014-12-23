(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Dell, Inc. (Dell) and its direct
wholly-owned
subsidiary, Dell International Inc. (Dell International), to
'BB' from 'BB-'. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Rating
Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Dell's ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Dell's use of free cash flow (FCF) to repay debt and Fitch's
expectations for
core leverage to fall below 3x by the end of fiscal 2015 (Jan.
31, 2015). Fitch
estimates Dell will have reduced core debt (excluding debt
related to financing
activities) by $3.3 billion during fiscal 2015.
--Adequate financial flexibility supported by Dell's significant
cash balance,
the majority of which is overseas, a largely undrawn $2 billion
asset-based
revolving credit facility, partially offset by a significant and
increased
working capital deficit that could weigh on liquidity if revenue
materially
declines.
--Fitch's belief that Dell remains committed to using FCF
primarily for debt
reduction, consistent with the company's objective of returning
ratings to
investment grade. Fitch also believes the company could use a
portion of FCF for
acquisitions to plug product gaps.
Dell has reduced core leverage since the close of the LBO on
Oct. 29, 2013
through Oct. 31, 2014 primarily due to sustainable
cost-reduction actions and
increasing Enterprise Solutions Group demand (driven by
PowerEdge Servers) and
favorable conditions in the commercial PC market (e.g.
expiration of Windows XP
support).
--Credit metrics improved as expected, especially core
(non-financing),
excluding purchase price accounting adjustments (PPA). Fitch
estimates Dell's
total core leverage will drop below 3x by the end of fiscal 2015
(Jan. 31, 2015)
compared with 4.6x at Nov. 1, 2013.
--Significant scale, which provides procurement efficiencies for
memory, hard
disk drives and other components utilized across the hardware
business,
specifically PCs, servers and storage.
--Highly diversified revenue base by customer and geography
(approximately half
outside U.S.)
Ratings concerns center on:
--The majority of Dell's revenue remains transactional and
derived from Client
Solutions predominantly in the commercial market (formerly End
User Computing).
Commercial PC demand has benefitted from Microsoft's end of
support for Windows
XP in April 2014 but the commercial XP refresh is nearing
completion,
potentially moderating near-term commercial PC demand.
Consumer PC demand remains weak and Fitch believes meaningful
improvement is
unlikely, given continued tablet substitution in this space.
--Aggressive industry pricing environment for PCs and servers,
particularly for
the hyperscale server market.
--Limited financial flexibility to make significant acquisitions
to fill product
and service gaps that may arise as technologies evolve.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions could occur if:
--Consistent positive trends for a sustained period in Client
Solutions and ESG
in conjunction with further debt reduction from FCF results in
Fitch's
expectations for core leverage sustained below 2.5x;
--Less reliance on secured debt in capital structure.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
--Pre-dividend FCF margin remains below 2% for a sustained
period;
--Core leverage exceeds 3.5x for a sustained period from
significant revenue
declines, likely the result of Dell's inability to offset
further PC market
erosion with stronger results from enterprise, software and
services businesses.
Fitch upgrades Dell's ratings as follows:
Dell Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from BB-;
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'B+'.
Dell International Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from BB-;
--Senior secured first lien ABL facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior secured first lien term loans to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior secured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+312-368-3156
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
