LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Dogan
Yayin Holding's
(DYH) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to
'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects DYH's improved operational performance,
namely within the
well positioned broadcasting segment, as well as the material
reduction in
leverage expected by Fitch by the end of 2013 through the
collection of
receivables from asset sales performed in recent years and the
planned rights
issue. DYH's recently announced rights issue also supports the
upgrade as it
provides additional evidence of support from the parent company.
DYH's ratings reflect the group's market leading position in the
Turkish media
sector, which is currently experiencing healthy growth trends in
advertising as
well as increasing penetration rates of pay-TV services.
Nonetheless, the
ratings remain constrained by DYH's limited cash flow
generation, its weak
liquidity profile and potential foreign currency exposure with
regards to its
USD and EUR-denominated debt.
The Stable Outlook reflects the performance trends recorded by
the company in
2012 and H113, supported by the strong performance of its
rapidly growing pay-TV
business, and Fitch's expectation that this will underpin a
return to positive
FCF generation over the medium term.
Fitch has not reflected DYH's recent bid for Digiturk into its
forecasts, as
this potential M&A transaction is still in a preliminary stage
and would be
treated as event risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Turkish Macro Outlook
A comparatively strong macro picture coupled with growth in
advertising spending
(c. 12% in H113) has helped underpin solid growth in DYH's
market leading
broadcasting businesses. The upgrade reflects Fitch's belief
that the business
is in a stronger position and able to withstand inevitable
volatility associated
with cyclical Turkish media sector.
Strong Competitive Profile in Broadcasting
Broadcasting accounts for c. 60% of DYH's EBITDA and remains the
group's most
important cash generator. Kanal D in particular enhanced its
leading
entertainment position with strong prime time content. Fitch
gains comfort from
the fact that following the disposal of Star TV, the
broadcasting's division
EBITDA growth profile has been strong, largely underpinned by
continued
subscriber and ARPU growth of D-Smart. The agency expects
D-Smart to generate
positive cash flow from H214 onwards and to contribute
meaningfully to cash flow
growth thereafter through economies of scale given the
operational leverage in
the pay-TV business. DYH's bundled linear and OTT TV offerings
with broadband
are expected to perform well in the Turkish market as the
D-Smart brand name is
already well established. Fitch expects this further growth to
be supported by
increases in the relatively low broadband and pay-TV penetration
rates in
Turkey.
Print's Structural Transformation
Both Hurriyet and its foreign subsidiary Trader Media (TME)
continue the
structural shift of their business models online. For the
Turkish newspapers,
this transformation will take some years and circulation will
continue to suffer
in the meantime. Hurriyet's leading domestic news websites
reflect the hope that
a successful transition can be made but at the expense of weaker
operational
margins in the short term. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that the
highly
competitive nature of the online advertising segment combined
with the
generalist nature of Hurriyet's news content entail a high level
of execution
risk as we have seen with similar generalist print media
business in Western
Europe.
Leverage Much Improved
The substantial tax fines imposed by the government in 2010,
which led to rating
downgrades, have been settled thanks to cash injections from
Dogan Holding, the
ultimate parent company. Fitch expects FFO net adjusted
leverage, which had
peaked at an unsustainable level of over 7.0x in 2012, to reduce
considerably to
approximately 3.0x by year-end 2013, underpinned by the
collection of proceeds
from asset sales performed in recent years as well as the
recently announced
rights issue. Fitch estimates that leverage will further improve
to c. 2.5x by
2015.
Low Liquidity
Fitch views DYH's liquidity profile as relatively weak due to
the lack of
committed credit facilities combined with a relatively
short-term debt
structure. However, the company's TRY293m of cash on balance
sheet as of H113
and the expected proceeds from the asset sales should enable it
to cover its
H213 debt repayment obligations and facilitate the refinancing
of its maturing
debt in 2014, which is likely to be supported by the group's
lower leverage
profile.
FX Exposure
Fitch views DYH's currency exposure as a key risk to its credit
profile as 88%
of its financial debt is denominated in strong currencies (USD
and EUR), as
opposed to EBITDA and cash flows, which are mainly denominated
in Turkish Lira -
ie no natural hedge is in place. Hence, fluctuations in the FX
currency rate can
have a significant impact on leverage metrics and liquidity in
case of material
currency devaluations. The company holds some of its cash
balances in strong
currencies (52% as of H113) and has entered into forward
transactions with
respect to a small amount of USD-denominated debt. However, in
our view this
will be insufficient to protect the company's liquidity profile
in the event of
material currency fluctuations which are quite common in
emerging countries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Improvements and further maturity of DYH's pay-TV business
D-Smart.
- Evidence of positive pre-dividend free cash flow generation.
- FFO net leverage falling below 2.0x.
- Improved financial strategy in terms of liquidity, FX risk and
debt maturity
structure.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Underperformance of Fitch's expectations leading to FFO net
leverage rising
above 3.5x.
- Negative FCF generation to continue beyond 2014.
- Significant debt-funded M&A.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013
August 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
