Sept 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the class E notes of DTC Eight and affirmed another 44 classes of notes in eight DTC transactions. Of the 45 classes of notes, Outlooks on three notes were revised to Positive from Stable, while the Outlooks for the rest remain unchanged. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade of the class E notes of DTC Eight reflects growth in credit enhancement (CE) levels. Fitch expects the improvement in CE levels to continue and the notes to be repaid at a faster pace than the other rated notes in this transaction, in accordance with transaction agreements.

The affirmations of the 44 classes of notes reflect Fitch's view that available CE levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. Fitch revised the Outlooks on each of the three class E notes of DTC Four, Five and Six to Positive from Stable, reflecting that these notes are likely to be repaid at a faster pace than the other rated notes, similar to the class E notes of DTC Eight.

The Positive Outlook on the class B and C notes of DTC Two reflects continued improvement in CE levels. Although similar improvement has been observed in DTC One and Three, Fitch believes DTC Two is relatively better in credit, compared with DTC One and Three, in terms of loan diversification and the liquidity protection. DTC One has a smaller number of loans in the underlying pool than other transactions, leading Fitch to assume greater performance volatility in higher rating stress scenarios. For DTC Three, the absence of an advancing agent has left its liquidity protection relatively weaker compared with other transactions.

All of the transactions are securitisations of mortgage loans backed by multi-family apartment properties. The master lease structure in place contributes to stable loan performance and for each of the eight transactions, delinquencies and defaults have been limited to date. Fitch expects this trend to continue.

Fitch considers the cash flow performance of the underlying properties to be moderately below the agency's initial assumptions due to a decline in rent income. This has led to an increase in net loss assumption from each underlying pool in stressed scenarios. However, this has been offset by improved CE levels. Six transactions, other than DTC Three and Eight, have exposure to an ineligible Japanese counterparty as account bank that undermines support for their 'AAAsf' rating. However, Fitch's analysis takes into account the sufficient protection via their available liquidity mechanism and CE levels against their exposure to such counterparty ('A-'/Stable/'F1').

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unexpected increase in the delinquency or default rate may lead to higher loss assumption, which may, in turn, affect the ratings of the notes. However, given the growth in CE levels to date and master-lease structure in place, the risk of downgrade due to asset performance deterioration is considered low. For DTC Three and DTC Eight, Fitch continues to believe that these transactions have available cash reserves to address liquidity risk in the absence of an advancing agent. This view is based on the expected stable performance of the loan pools, note amortisation and a low interest rate environment in Japan. Therefore, an unexpected increase in interest rates may lead to negative rating action on these transactions.

The full list of rating actions is as follows.

DTC One Special Purpose Company:

JPY86m Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.76bn Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3m Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.32bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.18bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.32bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.35bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Two Funding Limited:

JPY1.38bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.47bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive

JPY0.28bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive

JPY0.38bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.85bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY2.51bn Class J notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Three Funding Limited:

JPY2.14bn Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.46bn Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.87bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.54bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.69bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.776bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Four Funding Limited:

JPY4.09bn Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY2.04bn Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.51bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.51bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.51bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.16bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

DTC Five Funding Limited :

JPY6.64bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.56bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.56bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.56bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.26bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

DTC Six Funding Limited:

JPY7.95bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.65bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.69bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.54bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.22bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

DTC Seven Funding Limited:

JPY9.73bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.2bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.06bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.88bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The class N notes were fully redeemed in June 2013.

DTC Eight Funding Limited:

JPY12.26bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.47bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.33bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.12bn Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.6bn Class N notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

All tranche balances are as of 24 September 2013.