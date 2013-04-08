(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Positive and upgraded the ratings of Dynegy Midwest Generation, LLC (CoalCo) and Dynegy Power, LLC (GasCo) as follows: CoalCo --Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B-' from 'CCC'; --Secured term loan to 'B+/RR2' from 'B/RR1'. GasCo --IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; --Secured term loan to 'BB/RR1' from 'B/RR1'. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to the $150 million revolver at GasCo. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch notes that management is planning to repay the two term loans shortly using the proceeds from the proposed new financing at the parent level. Dynegy, Inc. (Dynegy) is planning to raise $1.8 billion of new senior secured first lien credit facilities that is proposed to consist of $500 million of two-year senior secured term loan B facility, $800 million of seven-year senior secured term loan B facility and $500 million of five-year senior secured revolving credit facility. Management plans to use the proceeds to repay the outstanding debt at CoalCo and GasCo. Concurrently, management will remove the bankruptcy remote, ring fenced structures at CoalCo and GasCo. Management intends to refinance the two-year senior secured term loan with $500 million of unsecured notes subsequent to completion of the recently announced acquisition of Ameren Energy Resources. KEY RATING DRIVERS: CoalCo's ratings reflect a challenging business environment led by compressed dark spreads, adversely shifting basis differentials, and increase in railway transportation costs as current favorable contract expires in 2013. CoalCo has completed its large environment capex program that places it in a good position with respect to many of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules though some exposure remains for coal ash handling. Fitch expects CoalCo to remain free cash flow negative over our forecast horizon (2013-15). Fitch forecasts CoalCo's credit metrics to remain depressed over 2013-15 based upon the assumption that natural gas price will be range bound between $3.50 - 4.50/MMBtu. Reflecting a natural gas price of $4.50/MMBtu for 2015, Fitch anticipates that CoalCo's debt to EBITDA will approach 5.0x and FFO/debt will be in high single digits. CoalCo's EBITDA and FFO are highly sensitive to changes in natural gas prices. GasCo's ratings reflect an improving operating environment spurred by coal-to-gas switching that is driving significantly increased generation at the company's fleet and some improvement in overall margin. GasCo's EBITDA is less sensitive to changes in natural gas prices due to a large component of capacity/ tolling revenues in the overall mix. In addition, at low levels of natural gas prices, higher volume can largely offset the compressed margins while providing some operational cost efficiencies. Fitch forecasts relatively stronger credit metrics for GasCo as compared to CoalCo over the forecast period. However, GasCo's faces a few headwinds due to expiration of an above market contract in the northeast in 2014 and uncertainty over resource adequacy payments in California. GasCo also retains capex exposure to once through water cooling rules in California. Fitch forecasts GasCo's debt to EBITDA to be approximately 4.0x and FFO/debt to be in low double digits toward the end of our forecast period. Recovery Analysis: Fitch has updated its recovery analysis for CoalCo and GasCo. Fitch values the power generation assets that secure the term loans and revolver using a net present value (NPV) analysis and Enterprise Value to EBITDA analysis. For the NPV, Fitch uses plant values provided by Wood Mackenzie as an input as well as Fitch's own price deck and other assumptions. The asset valuation for CoalCo has diminished from Fitch's prior expectation due to weaker outlook for power prices. For the senior secured debt at CoalCo, the recoveries are in the 71-90% range. For the senior secured debt at GasCo, recoveries are in the 91% to 100% range. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Fitch expects to withdraw the IDRs and debt instrument ratings at CoalCo and GasCo once the outstanding debt at these entities is paid off (expected over the next few days). Contact: Primary Analyst Shalini Mahajan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0351 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Roshan Bains Director +1-212-908-0211 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities', Nov. 13, 2012; --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 8, 2012; --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16, 2011. 