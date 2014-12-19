(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Egypt's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B' from
'B-'. The Outlooks
are Stable. Fitch has also upgraded the issue ratings on Egypt's
senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds to 'B' from 'B-'. The
Country Ceiling
has been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Egypt's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
High
The government has embarked on a policy course designed to
tackle some of the
serious structural weaknesses that have emerged or intensified
in recent years.
Fuel subsidy cuts and tax hikes have been implemented as part of
a clear
five-year fiscal consolidation strategy. Power shortages are
being tackled,
overdue payments to oil companies reduced, investment laws
revised and disputes
with foreign investors settled. The measures appear to have
strong political
backing.
Medium
Consolidation, stronger growth and lower commodity prices will
pull down the
fiscal deficit, although it will remain large compared with
peers, at a forecast
10.2% of GDP in FY15 (to end June). Excluding grants, the
deficit is forecast to
narrow by 6.3% of GDP in FY15. Fuel subsidies have been cut, new
taxes
introduced and existing taxes reformed in a largely front-loaded
reform
programme. Introduction of VAT, which will broaden the tax base,
is expected
later in FY15. The fiscal position will benefit clearly from
lower oil prices,
and with wheat prices also well below the budgeted level, will
add to the
savings on the subsidy bill in FY15. Savings will be partially
offset by higher
social spending and spending commitments in the new
constitution.
Fiscal consolidation and stronger nominal GDP growth are
forecast to put the
debt/GDP ratio on a downward trend, ending a multi-year
deterioration.
Nonetheless, debt/GDP is around double the peer median, at 90.5%
at end FY14 and
is only expected to fall to 85.8% of GDP by end-FY16. Domestic
banks remain
ready buyers of government debt and pension funds and insurance
companies are
becoming more active.
Economic growth is picking up and is expected to strengthen.
Year-on-year growth
rose to a provisional 6.8% in 3Q14, the highest since 2008, from
3.7% in 2Q14.
Consumption and investment have led growth, driven by greater
political
stability, increased confidence in economic policy and
government-led investment
projects. Major infrastructure projects are underway and further
commitments are
anticipated at a high-level conference scheduled for March.
Fitch forecasts that
real GDP growth will rise from 2.1% in 2013 to 4.7% in 2016.
Growth is
vulnerable to setbacks if reform stalls.
Political stability has improved under President Sisi. In
Fitch's opinion, this
reflects a desire for stability, a clampdown on political
opposition and an
improving economy. Parliamentary elections are likely to be held
in March 2015,
with individuals favouring the president expected to win a
majority.
Nonetheless, significant sections of the population are
disaffected and there is
serious sporadic violence in North Sinai. World Bank governance
indicators have
deteriorated in recent years and are below peers.
Egypt's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Reserves have stabilised at below three months of current
external payments,
although foreign exchange rationing and GCC inflows have kept
the current
account deficit low. Prospects for the balance of payments look
brighter over
the next couple of years, but Fitch expects only a marginal
improvement in
reserve coverage, as stronger inflows of foreign exchange will
be used to
satisfy unmet demand and pay down profit arrears to oil
companies.
GCC inflows have pushed up gross external debt, but it remains
below peers at an
estimated 17% of GDP at end-2014. The new funds are on a
concessional basis, so
external debt stock and service indicators are still stronger
than peers. Net
external debt is well below peers at just 1.9% of GDP. GCC
support is
increasingly expected to take the form of FDI. The rating is
supported by the
absence of a recent history of debt restructuring.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A track record of progress on fiscal consolidation leading to
a decline in
debt/GDP.
- Reforms to the business environment that lead to increased
investment.
- Sustained economic recovery
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Failure to anchor the fiscal deficit on a downward trend or an
unwinding of
recent fiscal consolidation measures.
- Prolonged disruption to GCC inflows that strains the balance
of payments and
fiscal position.
- Serious and sustained security incidents that undermine
economic activity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the government remains committed to its programme
of fiscal
consolidation and local banks remain willing and able to finance
the deficit.
Egypt is assumed to continue to receive GCC financial support,
in a variety of
forms, over the forecast period. Fitch has not factored an IMF
lending programme
into its forecasts, but believes one would be easily achievable
if required by
the authorities.
The political environment is assumed to be more stable than
2011-2013, although
sporadic and at times serious attacks on security forces are
assumed to continue
and underlying political tensions will remain.
Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average of USD83/b in 2015
and USD90/b in
2016. In both cases these are below the government's assumptions
in its
five-year fiscal plan, meaning Fitch assumes savings on the
budgeted subsidy
bill.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1697,
Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Egypt - Rating Action
Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.